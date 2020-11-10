Sunflower Oil Market Trend, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026| Key Players: , Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus, Nutrisun, Dicle Group, NMGK, Bunge, MHP, Creative Group, Tanoni Hnos. Sa, Standard Food, NT Ltd, Oliyar, Delizio, Risoil, COFCO, Region, Luhua Group, Sanxing Group, Pology Oil, Wilmar, Adams Group

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Sunflower Oil market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Sunflower Oil market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Sunflower Oil market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

, Kernel, EFKO Group, Aston, Cargill, Optimus, Nutrisun, Dicle Group, NMGK, Bunge, MHP, Creative Group, Tanoni Hnos. Sa, Standard Food, NT Ltd, Oliyar, Delizio, Risoil, COFCO, Region, Luhua Group, Sanxing Group, Pology Oil, Wilmar, Adams Group Market Segment by Product Type: , Linoleic Oil, Mid-Oleic Oil, High-Oleic Oil Market Segment by Application: , Food, Biofuels, Cosmetics, Other

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Sunflower Oil market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Sunflower Oil market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Sunflower Oil industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Sunflower Oil market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Sunflower Oil market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Sunflower Oil market

TOC

1 Sunflower Oil Market Overview

1.1 Sunflower Oil Product Scope

1.2 Sunflower Oil Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Linoleic Oil

1.2.3 Mid-Oleic Oil

1.2.4 High-Oleic Oil

1.3 Sunflower Oil Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Food

1.3.3 Biofuels

1.3.4 Cosmetics

1.3.5 Other

1.4 Sunflower Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Sunflower Oil Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Sunflower Oil Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Sunflower Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Sunflower Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Sunflower Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Sunflower Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Sunflower Oil Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Sunflower Oil Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Sunflower Oil Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Sunflower Oil Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Sunflower Oil Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Sunflower Oil as of 2019)

3.4 Global Sunflower Oil Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Sunflower Oil Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Sunflower Oil Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Sunflower Oil Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Sunflower Oil Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Sunflower Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Sunflower Oil Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Sunflower Oil Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Sunflower Oil Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Sunflower Oil Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Sunflower Oil Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Sunflower Oil Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Sunflower Oil Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Sunflower Oil Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Sunflower Oil Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Sunflower Oil Business

12.1 Kernel

12.1.1 Kernel Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kernel Business Overview

12.1.3 Kernel Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Kernel Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.1.5 Kernel Recent Development

12.2 EFKO Group

12.2.1 EFKO Group Corporation Information

12.2.2 EFKO Group Business Overview

12.2.3 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 EFKO Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.2.5 EFKO Group Recent Development

12.3 Aston

12.3.1 Aston Corporation Information

12.3.2 Aston Business Overview

12.3.3 Aston Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Aston Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.3.5 Aston Recent Development

12.4 Cargill

12.4.1 Cargill Corporation Information

12.4.2 Cargill Business Overview

12.4.3 Cargill Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Cargill Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.4.5 Cargill Recent Development

12.5 Optimus

12.5.1 Optimus Corporation Information

12.5.2 Optimus Business Overview

12.5.3 Optimus Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Optimus Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.5.5 Optimus Recent Development

12.6 Nutrisun

12.6.1 Nutrisun Corporation Information

12.6.2 Nutrisun Business Overview

12.6.3 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Nutrisun Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.6.5 Nutrisun Recent Development

12.7 Dicle Group

12.7.1 Dicle Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dicle Group Business Overview

12.7.3 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Dicle Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.7.5 Dicle Group Recent Development

12.8 NMGK

12.8.1 NMGK Corporation Information

12.8.2 NMGK Business Overview

12.8.3 NMGK Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 NMGK Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.8.5 NMGK Recent Development

12.9 Bunge

12.9.1 Bunge Corporation Information

12.9.2 Bunge Business Overview

12.9.3 Bunge Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Bunge Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.9.5 Bunge Recent Development

12.10 MHP

12.10.1 MHP Corporation Information

12.10.2 MHP Business Overview

12.10.3 MHP Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 MHP Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.10.5 MHP Recent Development

12.11 Creative Group

12.11.1 Creative Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Creative Group Business Overview

12.11.3 Creative Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Creative Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.11.5 Creative Group Recent Development

12.12 Tanoni Hnos. Sa

12.12.1 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Corporation Information

12.12.2 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Business Overview

12.12.3 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.12.5 Tanoni Hnos. Sa Recent Development

12.13 Standard Food

12.13.1 Standard Food Corporation Information

12.13.2 Standard Food Business Overview

12.13.3 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Standard Food Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.13.5 Standard Food Recent Development

12.14 NT Ltd

12.14.1 NT Ltd Corporation Information

12.14.2 NT Ltd Business Overview

12.14.3 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 NT Ltd Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.14.5 NT Ltd Recent Development

12.15 Oliyar

12.15.1 Oliyar Corporation Information

12.15.2 Oliyar Business Overview

12.15.3 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Oliyar Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.15.5 Oliyar Recent Development

12.16 Delizio

12.16.1 Delizio Corporation Information

12.16.2 Delizio Business Overview

12.16.3 Delizio Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Delizio Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.16.5 Delizio Recent Development

12.17 Risoil

12.17.1 Risoil Corporation Information

12.17.2 Risoil Business Overview

12.17.3 Risoil Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Risoil Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.17.5 Risoil Recent Development

12.18 COFCO

12.18.1 COFCO Corporation Information

12.18.2 COFCO Business Overview

12.18.3 COFCO Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 COFCO Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.18.5 COFCO Recent Development

12.19 Region

12.19.1 Region Corporation Information

12.19.2 Region Business Overview

12.19.3 Region Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Region Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.19.5 Region Recent Development

12.20 Luhua Group

12.20.1 Luhua Group Corporation Information

12.20.2 Luhua Group Business Overview

12.20.3 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Luhua Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.20.5 Luhua Group Recent Development

12.21 Sanxing Group

12.21.1 Sanxing Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 Sanxing Group Business Overview

12.21.3 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Sanxing Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.21.5 Sanxing Group Recent Development

12.22 Pology Oil

12.22.1 Pology Oil Corporation Information

12.22.2 Pology Oil Business Overview

12.22.3 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Pology Oil Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.22.5 Pology Oil Recent Development

12.23 Wilmar

12.23.1 Wilmar Corporation Information

12.23.2 Wilmar Business Overview

12.23.3 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 Wilmar Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.23.5 Wilmar Recent Development

12.24 Adams Group

12.24.1 Adams Group Corporation Information

12.24.2 Adams Group Business Overview

12.24.3 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 Adams Group Sunflower Oil Products Offered

12.24.5 Adams Group Recent Development 13 Sunflower Oil Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Sunflower Oil Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Sunflower Oil

13.4 Sunflower Oil Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Sunflower Oil Distributors List

14.3 Sunflower Oil Customers 15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Sunflower Oil Market Trends

15.2 Sunflower Oil Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Sunflower Oil Market Challenges

15.4 Sunflower Oil Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

