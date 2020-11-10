Global Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Report 2020 – Industry Analysis, Size, Production, Prospects, Consumption and Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Manufactures:

Bosch

Delphi

Denso

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Types:

Solenoid Type

Diesel Common Rail Injection System Market Applications:

Light Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Medium Diesel Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Diesel Commercial Vehicles

How will the global Diesel Common Rail Injection System market changes during the forecast period?

Which product and application will take a share of the global Diesel Common Rail Injection System market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Diesel Common Rail Injection System market?

Which regional market will show the highest Diesel Common Rail Injection System market growth? Scope Of this Report:

The Common Rail system in particular gives engine developers the freedom they need to reduce exhaust emissions even further, and especially to lower engine noise. The particular design of Common Rail, with its flexible division of injection into several pre-, main and post-injections, allows the engine and the injection system to be matched to each other in the best possible way. In the Common Rail accumulator injection system, the generation of the injection pressure is separate from the injection itself. A high-pressure pump generates in an accumulator â€“ the rail â€“ a pressure of up to 1,600 bar (determined by the injection pressure setting in the engine control unit), independently of the engine speed and the quantity of fuel injected. The fuel is fed through rigid pipes to the injectors, which inject the correct amount of fuel in a fine spray into the combustion chambers. The Electronic Diesel Control (EDC) controls extremely precisely all the injection parameters â€“ such as the pressure in the Rail and the timing and duration of injection â€“ as well as performing other engine functions.

The worldwide market for Diesel Common Rail Injection System is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.5% over the next five years, will reach 3680 million USD in 2024, from 3170 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.