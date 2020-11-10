Global Industrial Metal Detectors Market 2020 by Manufactures, Types, Applications, Regions and Forecast to 2024| Absolute Reports

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry”

About Industrial Metal Detectors:

Industrial metal detectors indicate the presence of metal in nonconductive materials such as textiles, rubber, oils or liquids, plastics, powders, wood products, ceramics and glasses, and concrete. They are used to determine cleanliness or verify the absence of tramp metal in continuous or bulk products, as well as recycled materials. Applications include the detection of metal chips in pharmaceutical powders or preparations, nails or staples in wood, metal caps in crushed glass, and needles in fabric sheets. Industrial metal detectors are also used to verify the presence and location of metal such as buried electrical lines, piping behind walls, or reinforcing metal rebar in concrete. Airport metal detectors are used to detect guns, knives, bombs, and other weapons. Industrial metal detectors for security applications can also be used to detect metallic items that an individual is trying to smuggle into or out of a secure facility. Industrial Metal Detectors Market Manufactures:

Mettler-Toledo

Eriez

CEIA

Loma

Anritsu

Sesotec

Metal Detection

Nissin Electronics

Mesutronic

Thermo Fisher

Fortress Technology

Nikka Densok

Cassel Messtechnik

VinSyst

Foremost

COSO

Ketan

Shanghai Shenyi Industrial Metal Detectors Market Types:

Metal Detector with Conveyor

Rectangular Aperture Metal Detector

Gravity Fall Metal Detector

Pipeline Liquid, Paste and Slurry Metal Detector Industrial Metal Detectors Market Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Textiles Industry

Mining and Plastic Industry