Exoskeleton Market  – Application Recommendations by Experts 2027 | RB3D, Raytheon Company, PARKER HANNIFIN CORP, ottobock, Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd, DIH Technologies Corporation, B-Temia, Focal Meditech BV, Cyberdyne, Inc., Bionik Laboratories corp., Lockheed Martin Corporation,

Exoskeleton Market is expected to reach USD 8,300.00 Million by 2025 from USD 528.30 Million in 2017, at a CAGR of 41.2% in the forecast period. By Component (Hardware, Software), Mobility (Stationary, Mobile), Type (Powered, Passive), Body Parts (Upper Extremities, Lower Extremities, Full Body), End User (Healthcare {Rehabilitation, Elderly Care}, Defence/Military, Industrial, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2025

The key players examine the Exoskeleton market in new regions by inspecting different techniques. This includes mergers & acquisitions, Exoskeleton expansions, investments, new service launches. Similarly, they adopt distinct Exoskeleton strategies such as collaborations, agreements etc. The leading vendors of Exoskeleton market are:

Esco Bionics,

EXHAUSS,

SUIT X,

Hocoma,

Rex Bionics Ltd,

ReWalk Robotics,

RB3D,

Raytheon Company,

PARKER HANNIFIN CORP,

ottobock,

Fourier Intelligence Co., Ltd,

DIH Technologies Corporation,

B-Temia,

Focal Meditech BV,

Cyberdyne, Inc.,

Bionik Laboratories corp.,

Lockheed Martin Corporation,

GOGOA,

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. and among others.

Market Definition: Global Exoskeleton Market

The major factors driving the growth of this market are geriatric population, advent of robotic technologies and increased investment towards exoskeleton technology. On the other hand High equipment cost may hinder the growth of the market are the factors which will boost the global exoskeleton market.

Segmentation: Global Exoskeleton Market

Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa)

Exoskeleton Market : , By Component

(Hardware, Software),

Exoskeleton Market : By Application

Exoskeleton Market : Mobility

(Stationary, Mobile),

Exoskeleton Market : Component Type

(Powered, Passive),

Exoskeleton Market :Body Parts

(Upper Extremities, Lower Extremities, Full Body),

Exoskeleton Market : End User

(Healthcare {Rehabilitation, Elderly Care}, Defence/Military, Industrial, Others),

Exoskeleton Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Exoskeleton Market: Drivers

Some of the major factors driving the market for global exoskeleton are growing geriatric population, advent of robotic technologies and increased investment towards exoskeleton technology.

High equipment cost is the factor which may hinder the growth of this market.

