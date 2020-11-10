Synthetic Monitoring Market Studied with Top Companies like New Relic, Inc. (US), Riverbed Technology(US), Splunk Inc. (US), Apica (Sweden), SCIVISUM LIMITED(UK), Catchpoint Systems,

Synthetic Monitoring Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 1.36 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 5.48 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 19.00% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. Synthetic Monitoring marketing report puts across the idea of high level analysis of major market segments and identification of opportunities. Market analysis and market segmentation has been carried out in terms of markets, geographic scope, years considered for the study, currency and pricing, research methodology, primary interviews with key opinion leaders, DBMR market position grid, DBMR market challenge matrix, secondary sources, and assumptions. This market report accomplishes comprehensive analysis of profiles of key market players that provides a competitive landscape. The Synthetic Monitoring report displays important product developments and tracks recent acquisitions, mergers and research in the industry by the key players.

Market Overview

Synthetic monitoring is a process of monitoring the applications by using robotic agents to simulate the real user’s interaction. It also includes testing of applications before launching it to the end-users. The synthetic monitoring tools have ​​HTTP, automatic cookie handling, cross platform support, load generation, response verification, an execution and monitoring console, real-time stats, GUI or console modes, custom timers, and others. It is widely applicable in banking, financial services, and insurance, government and defense, IT and telecom, healthcare, retail, automotive, transportation, and logistics, media and entertainment, and others. Critical need for pro-active monitoring, and management of increasing complex applications may act as the major driver in the growth of synthetic monitoring market. On the other hand lack of expertise and skill set may hinder the market.

Market Analysis by Segmentation

This Synthetic Monitoring report provided segmentation of the market on the basis of the application, it focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate of each player is included in this section.

By Component

Monitoring Type API Monitoring SaaS Application Monitoring Mobile Application Monitoring Web Application Monitoring

Services Managed Services Professional Services Business Consulting Services Implementation Services Training and Support Services



By Organization Size

Small and Medium Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model

Hosted

On-Premises

By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Government and Defense

IT and Telecom

Healthcare

Retail

Automotive, Transportation, and Logistics

Media and Entertainment

Others

Geographic Segmentation

This Synthetic Monitoring report splits the market into different regions such as

North America

South America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Region

Research Methodology

The Market is analyzed using various different research methodologies like Porter’s Five Force Analysis, SWOT analysis, Pestle Analysis, Industry value chain analysis, Supply chain analysis through which the drivers, restraints and threats of the market is analyzed in this Synthetic Monitoring research report.

Competitive landscape

Global synthetic monitoring market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of synthetic monitoring market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Major Industry Competitors:

CA Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

BMC Software Inc. (U.S.),

IBM Corporation (U.S.),

Dell (U.S.),

Dynatrace LLC (U.S.),

Microsoft Corporation (U.S.),

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP (U.S.), AppDynamics (US), New Relic, Inc. (US), Riverbed Technology(US), Splunk Inc. (US), Apica (Sweden), SCIVISUM LIMITED(UK), Catchpoint Systems, Inc (US), bitbar (Finland) , RIGOR (Georgia), Salesforce.com, inc (US), Broadcom (US), Catchpoint Systems, Inc. (US) and others.

What Reports Provides.

Full in-depth analysis of the parent Synthetic Monitoring market

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Important changes in Synthetic Monitoring Industry dynamics

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players In

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the Synthetic Monitoring market.

