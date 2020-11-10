RFID Market to witness the acceleration of growth over the period 2020-2027 | AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION, Brady Worldwide, Inc, BT, Checkpoint Systems, Inc, Confidex Ltd, Datalogic SpA, RFID, INC, Siemens, Smartrac NV,

RFID Market is to register a healthy CAGR of 11.72% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

RFID market research report under market overview which gives helpful insights to businesses for taking right moves. The report is prepared by taking into account the market type, organization volume, accessibility on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and availability at global level in areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. This market report is a great source of information for the major happenings and industry insights which supports to thrive in this competitive age. Besides, estimation of strategic options, suggestions of winning action plans and support to make critical bottom-line decisions is also provided by experienced and innovative industry experts.

Honeywell International Inc,

HID Global Corporation,

Impinj, Inc,

IBM Corporation,

Invengo Technology Pte Ltd,

NXP Semiconductors,

Protrac iD,

ACTATEK (UK) Ltd,

Alien Technology,

LLC,

AVERY DENNISON CORPORATION,

Brady Worldwide, Inc,

BT,

Checkpoint Systems, Inc,

Confidex Ltd,

Datalogic SpA,

RFID, INC,

Siemens,

Smartrac NV,

TagMaster amongst others.

Market Definition: Global Rfid Market

RFID is an acronym for “radio frequency identification” and relates to a technique in which digital data embedded in RFID tags or smart tags is discovered by a viewer via radio waves. RFID is identical to barcoding in that the tag or label data is detected by a machine that stores the data in a database. However, RFID has several benefits over schemes that use barcode tracking software. Most remarkable is that the RFID tag data could be read outside of the field of view, while the barcodes should be connected with an optical scanner.

Segmentation: Global Rfid Market

Rfid Market : By End User

Industrial

Transportation

Retail

Consumer Package Goods

Healthcare

Education

Others

Rfid Market : By Application

Agriculture Animal Tracking Farm Automation Food Traceability Cold Chain Others Commercial Advertising Industrial Material Management IT Asset Tracking Kiosk Laundry Jewelry Tracking Others Transportation Car Clickers Road Tolling Automotive Ignition Systems Intelligent Transportation System Parking Management Others Healthcare Laboratory Management Patients Management Waste Management Drugs Management Equipment Management Other Logistic and Supply Chain Postal and Courier Asset Tracking Freight Tracking System Container Tracking Others Aerospace Baggage Tracking Flyable Parts Tracking Materials Management Lifetime Traceability MRO Others Defense Border Security Weapon Movement Tracking Soldier Movement Tracking Others Retail Apparel Jewelry Others Security and Access Control Access Control Counterfeiting and Theft Control/Prevention Passport Others Sports

Form Factor Button Card Implants Key Fob Label Paper Tickets Wristband Others Screw Tie Wrap Boltable Shackle Cinch Sling Embeddable Eyelet Push



Rfid Market :By Tags

Wafer Size 200mm 300mm Others

Tag Type Passive RFID Active RFID

Frequency Low Frequency High Frequency Ultra-High Frequency Active Ultra-High Frequency



Rfid Market : By Material

Plastic

Paper

Metal

Glass

Others Rubber Ceramic Silicon



Rfid Market : By Product

Tags

Readers

Software

Rfid Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Key Development in the Rfid Market:

In November 2018, PervasID declares the release of its new Multi-Ranger product. The company that previously this year provided $1.87 million for the Series Funding created the first 99% + accurate multi-functional RFID reader to address stock issues for retailers. In order for RFID technology to bring actual benefits to distributors, it must push revenues, offer enhanced operating effectiveness and boost income while needing small expenditure. The market share has increased subsequently with the launch of the latest product and increasing the product portfolio of the company.

In August 2018, Marchi Engenharia has announced the implementation of the latest brand of radio frequency identification tools under the brand name Via Onda. The M-ID40 module and antennas were the first instruments the company has constructed to enter the industry. The Via Onda reader is intended to monitor car and individual’s entry, stock handling, restaurant, and hospital design, crash safety of freight cars and pedestrian trampling, and inventory of products. This product launch has extended the company’s brand range and boosted its market share.

Rfid Market: Drivers

Enhanced deployment of RFID in production facilities to increase productivity is contributing to the growth of the market

Enhanced using of safety & authentication implementation is boosting the growth of the market

Increase government policies is propelling the growth of the market

Heavy implementation of RFID technologies in the retail sector is driving the growth of the market

Rfid Market : Restraints

Elevated setup expenses for the RFID system is hindering the growth of the market

Compatibility of latest device with old device is restricting the growth of the market

TOC of Rfid Market Report Includes: –

Rfid Market Overview

Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Market Status and Forecast by Types

Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Industry Driving Factor Analysis of Rfid

Analysis of Rfid Market Competition Status by Major Players

Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Market Analysis Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Marketing Status Analysis

Analysis And Many More…

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Key questions answered in the Global Rfid Market report include:

What will be Rfid market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Rfid market?

Who are the key players in the world Rfid industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Rfid market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Rfid industry?

