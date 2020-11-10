Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market to witness the acceleration of growth over the period 2020-2027 | Cisco Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Splunk Inc. Rapid7 Swimlane ThreatConnect, Inc. DFLabs S.p.A.

Security Orchestration Automation and Response Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3602.91 million by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Top Companies Profiled in this Report includes:

Cyberbit

IBM Corporation

FireEye, Inc.

Cisco

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Splunk Inc.

Rapid7

Swimlane

ThreatConnect, Inc.

DFLabs S.p.A.

Exabeam

LogRhythm, Inc.

Ayehu Software Technologies, Ltd.

Siemplify; Resolve Systems

CyberSponse, Inc.

Zscaler, Inc.

Microsoft

Securonix, Inc. among others.

The report includes market shares of security orchestration automation and response market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Key Developments in the Market:

In March 2019, Palo Alto Networks, Inc. announced that they had completed the acquisition of Demisto helping enhance the capabilities of Palo Alto’s “Cortex” security platform while enhancing the capability of the company to provide their consumers with automated prevention against threats

In April 2018, Splunk Inc. announced that they had acquired Phantom Cyber whose security orchestration, automation and response technology will be combined with Splunk’s big data analytics helping enhance the security levels for IT customers reducing the incidences of threats

Report Scope: Security Orchestration Automation and Response market

Security Orchestration Automation and Response Outlook By Component

Solutions

Services Professional Services Managed Services



Security Orchestration Automation and Response Outlook By Application

Threat Intelligence

Network Forensics & Security

Incident Management

Compliance Management

Ticketing Solutions

End-Point Security

Workflow Management

Others

Security Orchestration Automation and Response Outlook By Deployment Model

Cloud

On-Premises

Security Orchestration Automation and Response Outlook By Solution By Organization Size

Small & Medium-Enterprises (SMEs)

Large Enterprises

Security Orchestration Automation and Response Outlook By Vertical

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Government

Energy & Utilities

Healthcare

Retail

IT & Telecom

Manufacturing

Others

Security Orchestration Automation and Response Outlook By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East and Africa

Global security orchestration automation and response market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market

