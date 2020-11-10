Shared Mobility Market Trend, Competitive Growth, Overview and Forecast to 2027 | Grab; Uber Technologies Inc.; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Lyft Inc.; Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett;

Shared Mobility is the first-class market research report that conducts industry analysis on products, markets, companies, industries and many countries worldwide. This report deals with numerous parameters in detail to suit the requirements of business or clients. These parameters range from latest trends, market segmentation, new market entry, industry forecasting, target market analysis, future directions, opportunity identification, strategic analysis, insights to innovation. An international Shared Mobility report analyses market information related to specific stock, currency, commodity and geographic region or country. All of these are estimated and analysed by a team of innovative, enthusiastic and motivated researchers and analysts so that nothing lefts revealed in the report.

Shared Mobility Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 128.96 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 753.05 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.68% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Industry Competitors: Avis Budget Group; car2go NA, LLC; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; global car sharing car rental Ltd.; Grab; Uber Technologies Inc.; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Lyft Inc.; Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett; Maxi Mobility S.L.; The Hertz Corporation.; Enterprise Holdings Inc.; MOBIKO and ofo Inc.

“Product definition” Shared mobility is a commuting service wherein organizations provide commercial vehicles for commuting from one place to another. The owners of various commercial vehicles provide their fleet of vehicles to an organization which then provides these vehicles for hiring, ride sharing, mobility, etc. The fare is calculated on the distance and time it took to travel from one place to another

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In October 2018, Volkswagen AG and Mobileye collaborated for the launch of commercialised autonomous ride sharing service in Israel by 2019. In this collaboration, Volkswagen will be responsible for the provision of a fleet of electric vehicles whereas Mobileye will assume responsibility for integration of autonomous technology in these vehicles

In May 2018, Taxify OÜ announced that they had risen USD 175 million funding from Daimler AG, increasing the valuation of Taxify to USD 1 billion. This expansion will help them in establishing their operations in Europe and Africa and will expand their employees helping them provide better services to their consumers

The 2020 Annual Shared Mobility Market offers:

100+ charts exploring and analyzing the Shared Mobility market from critical angles including retail forecasts, consumer demand, production and more

10+ profiles of top Shared Mobility producing states, with highlights of market conditions and retail trends

Regulatory outlook, best practices, and future considerations for manufacturers and industry players seeking to meet consumer demand

Benchmark wholesale prices, market position, plus prices for raw materials involved in Shared Mobility type

Global Shared Mobility Market: Segment Analysis

Global Shared Mobility Market By Service (Ride Hailing, Bike Sharing, Ride Sharing, Car Sharing, Others), Vehicle Type (Cars, Two-Wheelers, Others), Sector Type (Unorganized, Organized), Business Model (P2P, B2B, B2C), Autonomy Level (Manual, Autonomous, Semi-Autonomous), Power Source (HEV, PHEV, BEV, Fuel Powered), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the report

The report resolves the following doubts related to the Shared Mobility market:

Who are the leading market players operating in the current Shared Mobility market landscape? Which region is expected to dominate the Shared Mobility market in terms of market share and size during the forecast period? What are the various factors that are likely to contribute to the growth of the Shared Mobility market in the upcoming years? What is the most impactful marketing strategy adopted by players in the Shared Mobility market? What is the projected CAGR growth of application 1 during the forecast period?

Some extract from Table of Contents

Overview of Global Shared Mobility Market

Shared Mobility Size (Sales Volume) Comparison by Type

Shared Mobility Size (Consumption) and Market Share Comparison by Application

Shared Mobility Size (Value) Comparison by Region

Shared Mobility Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate

Shared Mobility Competitive Situation and Trends

Strategic proposal for estimating availability of core business segments

Players/Suppliers, Sales Area

Analyze competitors, including all important parameters of Shared Mobility

Global Shared Mobility Manufacturing Cost Analysis

The most recent innovative headway and supply chain pattern mapping



