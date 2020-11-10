Demand for Highway Driving Assist Market and major Players by 2027| Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.

Highway Driving Assist market research report intensely analyses the potential of the market with respect to existing scenario and the future prospects by considering all industry aspects of industry. Not to mention, to do well and outperform in this competitive market place, market research report plays very central role by offering important and consequential market insights for the business. With a full devotion and commitment, Highway Driving Assist market report has been presented with the best realistic service and recommendations which can be trusted confidently.

highway driving assist market is expected to register a healthy CAGR of 23.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Major Industry Competitors: TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION; Continental AG; ZF Friedrichshafen AG; Robert Bosch GmbH; Delphi Technologies; Valeo; DENSO CORPORATION; WABCO; Magna International Inc.; Autoliv Inc.; Mobileye; HYUNDAI MOTOR GROUP; Visteon Corporation; Mando Corp.; Aptiv; Veoneer Inc.; NVIDIA Corporation; SAMSUNG ELECTRO-MECHANICS; AB Volvo; HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA; Tesla among others.

“Product definition” Highway driving assist is a specialized application/technology of advanced driver assistance system focused on keeping the vehicle, driver and passengers intact along with promoting the safety on the highways. This technology involves keeping the vehicle at a consistent pace which helps them in keeping a systematic gap between the objects around it. It involves utilization of various sensors, cameras, radar and other hardware components prevalent in autonomous driving. It is essentially an extension of autonomous driving.

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

* North America (The US, Canada, and Mexico)

* Europe (Germany, France, the UK, and Rest of the World)

* Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

* Latin America (Brazil and Rest of Latin America.)

* Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, the UAE, , South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Important years considered in the study are:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2019, Continental AG announced that they had developed a new method for smooth transition of control of the vehicle from autonomous to manual and vice versa. This method involves utilization of cameras and sensors wherein the driver inside the vehicle along with the conditions outside the vehicle is monitored before the transition can take place. The data collected through sensors and cameras is analysed real-time before any transitionary steps are established

In June 2019, ZF Friedrichshafen AG announced that they had developed “Dual-Cam” two lens camera having its application in commercial trucks in combination with the company’s advanced driver assistance technology. The camera is a part of “S-Cam4” automotive cameras will help meet the regulatory requirements while providing high functionalities such as “Traffic Sign Recognition”, “Lane Keeping Assist” as well as “Centering” and “Object” detection which can be used for implementing automatic emergency braking

Global Highway Driving Assist Market: Segment Analysis

Global Highway Driving Assist Market By Vehicle Type (PV, CV), EV Type (BEV, HEV, PHEV, FCEV), Components (Camera, Radar, Ultrasonic Sensor, Software Module, Navigation), Autonomous Level (Level 2, Level 3 & Above), Function (Adaptive Cruise Control, Lane Keep Assist, Lane Centering Assist, Collision Avoidance Assist), Components Sales Channel (OEMs, Aftermarket), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

