Botanical Extracts Market Analysis, Revenue, Price, Market Share, Growth Rate, Forecast To 2026 | Top Players: Fytosan, FutureCeuticals, Nexira

According to an influential Botanical Extracts Market report, industry is expected to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. The report takes into consideration all the opportunities, challenges, drivers, market structures, and competitive landscape for the clients. The market research report highlights diverse segments of the market analysis that today’s business ask for. By utilizing few steps or a number of steps, the process of generating this market research report is started with the expert advice. The report covers explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts.

The Global Botanical Extracts Market accounted for USD 3.92 Billion in 2017 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 9.1% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025. The upcoming market report contains data for historic years 2015, 2016, the base year of calculation is 2017 and the forecast period is 2018 to 2025.

Global Botanical Extracts market is framed with bunch of Graphical Statistics, Tables and Figures, request for a sample: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-botanical-extracts-market

Some are the key players taken under coverage for this study are Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc, Lehmann & Voss & Co., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG, Kalsec Inc, Alkaloids Corporation, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd, Prinova Group, K Patel Group and Indena USA Inc. Frutarom Ransom Natural Ltd, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Haldin, Dohler, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Jairamdass Khushiram Impex Pvt. Ltd., Organic Herb Inc., Fytosan, FutureCeuticals, Nexira, Green Source Organics, and many more.

Market Segmentation: Global Botanical Extracts Market

On the basis of source, the market is segmented into spices, herbs, tea leaves, flowers.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into functional food & supplements, food supplements, pharmaceutical, cosmetic & personal care, beverages and others.

On the basis of form, the market is segmented into liquid and powder.

On the basis of technology, the global botanical extracts market is segmented into water extraction, drying, cold pressing, steam distillation, enfleurage, supercritical co2 extraction, low-boiling solvent extraction.

On the basis of geography, the Global Botanical Extracts Market report covers data points for 28 countries across multiple geographies such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa. Some of the major countries covered in this report are U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, China, India, South Korea, Japan, Australia, Singapore, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, and Brazil among others.

Any drug or pesticide that is made or extracted from parts of plants is referred to as botanical extracts there is a growing demand for global botanical in pharmaceutical and cosmetic sectors, which is expected to be one of the major drivers of the market over the next coming years. According to a journal published by European Society of Biochemical Engineering Services, the global market for botanicals market registered a value of USD 108.0 billion in 2015. The functional food & supplements segment is expected to register a market share of 35.0% and cosmetics segment is registering market share of 17.0%. The use of botanical extracts is increasing in cosmetic application and is mainly referred as “active” extracts. Germany, France and Italy are the major countries in European botanical extract market. According to COMTRADE database, France imported approximately 8,000 tons of extracts in 2014. The regulations in the supplement market such as Health Claim Regulation by EFSA has resulted in reduced innovations in the botanical extract products in European region.

Global Botanical Extracts Market Important Features that are under offering & key highlights of the report :

1) What all companies are currently profiled in the report?

Following are list of players that are currently profiled in the the report ” Organic Herb Inc., Plant Extracts International Inc, Lehmann & Voss & Co., MB-Holding GmbH & Co.KG, Kalsec Inc, Alkaloids Corporation, Nantong Sihai Plant Extracts Co., Ltd, Prinova Group, K Patel Group and Indena USA Inc. Frutarom Ransom Natural Ltd, Blue Sky Botanics Ltd., Haldin, Dohler, Nutra Green Biotechnology Co. Ltd. Jairamdass Khushiram Impex Pvt. Ltd., Organic Herb Inc., Fytosan, FutureCeuticals, Nexira, Green Source Organics, and many more. ”

** List of companies mentioned may vary in the final report subject to Name Change / Merger etc.

2) Can we add or profiled new company as per our need?

Yes, we can add or profile new company as per client need in the report. Final confirmation to be provided by research team depending upon the difficulty of survey.

** Data availability will be confirmed by research in case of privately held company. Upto 3 players can be added at no added cost.

3) Can inclusion of additional Segmentation / Market breakdown is possible?

Yes, inclusion of additional segmentation / Market breakdown is possible subject to data availability and difficulty of survey. However a detailed requirement needs to be shared with our research before giving final confirmation to client.

** Depending upon the requirement the deliverable time and quote will vary.

To know the latest trends and TOC, click the link: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-botanical-extracts-market

Google Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Botanical Extracts products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Botanical Extracts products which drives the market.

Major Market Drivers:

Increasing awareness regarding the side effects of allopathic medicines has caused awareness about therapeutic effects and medicinal benefits of herbal products.

They have a long shell life.

Rising awareness and health concerns among consumers.

Market Restraint:

Availability of various substitutes in the market

Stringent regulations

North America: United States, Canada, and Mexico.

South & Central America: Argentina, Chile, and Brazil.

Middle East & Africa: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Egypt and South Africa.

Europe: UK, France, Italy, Germany, Spain, and Russia.

Asia-Pacific: India, China, Japan, South Korea, Indonesia, Singapore, and Australia.

Actual Numbers & In-Depth Analysis, Business opportunities, Market Size Estimation Available in Full Report.

Get Full Report (including COVID-19 impact analysis and up-to 30% discount): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-botanical-extracts-market

Key questions answered

Who are the Leading key players and what are their Key Business plans in the Global Botanical Extracts market?

What are the key concerns of the five forces analysis of the Global Botanical Extracts market?

What are different prospects and threats faced by the dealers in the Global Botanical Extracts market?

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.