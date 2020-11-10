Body Lotion Market Size, Growth Trends, Top Players, Application Potential and Forecast to 2026 | Unilever PLC, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble Co.

“

The report titled Global Body Lotion Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Body Lotion market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Body Lotion market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Body Lotion market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Body Lotion market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Body Lotion report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Body Lotion report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Body Lotion market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Body Lotion market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Body Lotion market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Body Lotion market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Body Lotion market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Unilever PLC, L’Oréal, Procter & Gamble Co., Johnson & Johnson, Shiseido Company, Beiersdorf AG, Avon Products Inc., Clarins, Kao Corporation, Amore Pacific Group, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Cavinkare, Cetaphil, Hain Celestial Group

Market Segmentation by Product: Dry Skin Body Lotion

Oily Skin Body Lotion

Normal Skin Body Lotion

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Men Using

Women Using

Baby Using



The Body Lotion Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Body Lotion market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Body Lotion market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Body Lotion market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Body Lotion industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Body Lotion market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Body Lotion market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Body Lotion market?

Table of Contents:

1 Body Lotion Market Overview

1.1 Body Lotion Product Scope

1.2 Body Lotion Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Body Lotion Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Dry Skin Body Lotion

1.2.3 Oily Skin Body Lotion

1.2.4 Normal Skin Body Lotion

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Body Lotion Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Body Lotion Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Men Using

1.3.3 Women Using

1.3.4 Baby Using

1.4 Body Lotion Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Body Lotion Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Body Lotion Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Body Lotion Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Body Lotion Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Body Lotion Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Body Lotion Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Body Lotion Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Body Lotion Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Body Lotion Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Body Lotion Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Body Lotion Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Body Lotion Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Body Lotion Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Body Lotion Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Body Lotion Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Body Lotion Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Body Lotion Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Body Lotion Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Body Lotion Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Body Lotion Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Body Lotion as of 2019)

3.4 Global Body Lotion Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Body Lotion Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Body Lotion Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Body Lotion Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Body Lotion Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Body Lotion Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Body Lotion Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Body Lotion Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Body Lotion Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Body Lotion Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Body Lotion Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Body Lotion Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Body Lotion Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Body Lotion Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Body Lotion Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Body Lotion Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Body Lotion Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Body Lotion Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Body Lotion Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Body Lotion Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Body Lotion Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Body Lotion Business

12.1 Unilever PLC

12.1.1 Unilever PLC Corporation Information

12.1.2 Unilever PLC Business Overview

12.1.3 Unilever PLC Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Unilever PLC Body Lotion Products Offered

12.1.5 Unilever PLC Recent Development

12.2 L’Oréal

12.2.1 L’Oréal Corporation Information

12.2.2 L’Oréal Business Overview

12.2.3 L’Oréal Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 L’Oréal Body Lotion Products Offered

12.2.5 L’Oréal Recent Development

12.3 Procter & Gamble Co.

12.3.1 Procter & Gamble Co. Corporation Information

12.3.2 Procter & Gamble Co. Business Overview

12.3.3 Procter & Gamble Co. Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Procter & Gamble Co. Body Lotion Products Offered

12.3.5 Procter & Gamble Co. Recent Development

12.4 Johnson & Johnson

12.4.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

12.4.2 Johnson & Johnson Business Overview

12.4.3 Johnson & Johnson Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Johnson & Johnson Body Lotion Products Offered

12.4.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

12.5 Shiseido Company

12.5.1 Shiseido Company Corporation Information

12.5.2 Shiseido Company Business Overview

12.5.3 Shiseido Company Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Shiseido Company Body Lotion Products Offered

12.5.5 Shiseido Company Recent Development

12.6 Beiersdorf AG

12.6.1 Beiersdorf AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Beiersdorf AG Business Overview

12.6.3 Beiersdorf AG Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Beiersdorf AG Body Lotion Products Offered

12.6.5 Beiersdorf AG Recent Development

12.7 Avon Products Inc.

12.7.1 Avon Products Inc. Corporation Information

12.7.2 Avon Products Inc. Business Overview

12.7.3 Avon Products Inc. Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Avon Products Inc. Body Lotion Products Offered

12.7.5 Avon Products Inc. Recent Development

12.8 Clarins

12.8.1 Clarins Corporation Information

12.8.2 Clarins Business Overview

12.8.3 Clarins Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Clarins Body Lotion Products Offered

12.8.5 Clarins Recent Development

12.9 Kao Corporation

12.9.1 Kao Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Kao Corporation Business Overview

12.9.3 Kao Corporation Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Kao Corporation Body Lotion Products Offered

12.9.5 Kao Corporation Recent Development

12.10 Amore Pacific Group

12.10.1 Amore Pacific Group Corporation Information

12.10.2 Amore Pacific Group Business Overview

12.10.3 Amore Pacific Group Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Amore Pacific Group Body Lotion Products Offered

12.10.5 Amore Pacific Group Recent Development

12.11 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

12.11.1 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Corporation Information

12.11.2 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Business Overview

12.11.3 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Body Lotion Products Offered

12.11.5 The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. Recent Development

12.12 Cavinkare

12.12.1 Cavinkare Corporation Information

12.12.2 Cavinkare Business Overview

12.12.3 Cavinkare Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Cavinkare Body Lotion Products Offered

12.12.5 Cavinkare Recent Development

12.13 Cetaphil

12.13.1 Cetaphil Corporation Information

12.13.2 Cetaphil Business Overview

12.13.3 Cetaphil Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Cetaphil Body Lotion Products Offered

12.13.5 Cetaphil Recent Development

12.14 Hain Celestial Group

12.14.1 Hain Celestial Group Corporation Information

12.14.2 Hain Celestial Group Business Overview

12.14.3 Hain Celestial Group Body Lotion Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Hain Celestial Group Body Lotion Products Offered

12.14.5 Hain Celestial Group Recent Development

13 Body Lotion Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Body Lotion Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Body Lotion

13.4 Body Lotion Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Body Lotion Distributors List

14.3 Body Lotion Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Body Lotion Market Trends

15.2 Body Lotion Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Body Lotion Market Challenges

15.4 Body Lotion Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

