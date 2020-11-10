Bicycle Market 2020: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2026 | Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles
“
The report titled Global Bicycle Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Bicycle market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Bicycle market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Bicycle market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Bicycle market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Bicycle report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/2195222/global-bicycle-sales-market
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Bicycle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Bicycle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Bicycle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Bicycle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Bicycle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Bicycle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Giant Bicycles, Hero Cycles, TI Cycles, Trek, Shanghai Phonex, Atlas, Flying Pigeon, Merida, Xidesheng Bicycle, OMYO, Emmelle, Avon Cycles, Tianjin Battle, Cannondale, Libahuang, Specialized, Trinx Bikes, DAHON, Cycoo, Bridgestone Cycle, Laux (Tianjin), Samchuly Bicycle, Cube, Pacific Cycles, Derby Cycle, Grimaldi Industri, Gazelle, KHS, Forever, Scott Sports
Market Segmentation by Product: 20 Inch
24 Inch
26 Inch
27 Inch
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation Tools
Recreation
Racing
Physical Training
Others
The Bicycle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Bicycle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Bicycle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Bicycle market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Bicycle industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Bicycle market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Bicycle market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Bicycle market?
Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/2195222/global-bicycle-sales-market
Table of Contents:
1 Bicycle Market Overview
1.1 Bicycle Product Scope
1.2 Bicycle Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Bicycle Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 20 Inch
1.2.3 24 Inch
1.2.4 26 Inch
1.2.5 27 Inch
1.2.6 Others
1.3 Bicycle Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Bicycle Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Transportation Tools
1.3.3 Recreation
1.3.4 Racing
1.3.5 Physical Training
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Bicycle Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Bicycle Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Bicycle Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Bicycle Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Bicycle Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Bicycle Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Bicycle Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Bicycle Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Bicycle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Bicycle Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Bicycle Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Bicycle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Bicycle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Bicycle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Bicycle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Bicycle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Bicycle Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Bicycle Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Bicycle Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Bicycle Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Bicycle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Bicycle as of 2019)
3.4 Global Bicycle Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Bicycle Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Bicycle Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Bicycle Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Bicycle Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Bicycle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Bicycle Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Bicycle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Bicycle Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Bicycle Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Bicycle Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Bicycle Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Bicycle Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Bicycle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Bicycle Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Bicycle Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Bicycle Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Bicycle Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Bicycle Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Bicycle Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Bicycle Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Bicycle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Bicycle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Bicycle Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Bicycle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Bicycle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Bicycle Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Bicycle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Bicycle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Bicycle Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Bicycle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Bicycle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Bicycle Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Bicycle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Bicycle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Bicycle Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Bicycle Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Bicycle Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Bicycle Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Bicycle Business
12.1 Giant Bicycles
12.1.1 Giant Bicycles Corporation Information
12.1.2 Giant Bicycles Business Overview
12.1.3 Giant Bicycles Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Giant Bicycles Bicycle Products Offered
12.1.5 Giant Bicycles Recent Development
12.2 Hero Cycles
12.2.1 Hero Cycles Corporation Information
12.2.2 Hero Cycles Business Overview
12.2.3 Hero Cycles Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Hero Cycles Bicycle Products Offered
12.2.5 Hero Cycles Recent Development
12.3 TI Cycles
12.3.1 TI Cycles Corporation Information
12.3.2 TI Cycles Business Overview
12.3.3 TI Cycles Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 TI Cycles Bicycle Products Offered
12.3.5 TI Cycles Recent Development
12.4 Trek
12.4.1 Trek Corporation Information
12.4.2 Trek Business Overview
12.4.3 Trek Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Trek Bicycle Products Offered
12.4.5 Trek Recent Development
12.5 Shanghai Phonex
12.5.1 Shanghai Phonex Corporation Information
12.5.2 Shanghai Phonex Business Overview
12.5.3 Shanghai Phonex Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Shanghai Phonex Bicycle Products Offered
12.5.5 Shanghai Phonex Recent Development
12.6 Atlas
12.6.1 Atlas Corporation Information
12.6.2 Atlas Business Overview
12.6.3 Atlas Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Atlas Bicycle Products Offered
12.6.5 Atlas Recent Development
12.7 Flying Pigeon
12.7.1 Flying Pigeon Corporation Information
12.7.2 Flying Pigeon Business Overview
12.7.3 Flying Pigeon Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Flying Pigeon Bicycle Products Offered
12.7.5 Flying Pigeon Recent Development
12.8 Merida
12.8.1 Merida Corporation Information
12.8.2 Merida Business Overview
12.8.3 Merida Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Merida Bicycle Products Offered
12.8.5 Merida Recent Development
12.9 Xidesheng Bicycle
12.9.1 Xidesheng Bicycle Corporation Information
12.9.2 Xidesheng Bicycle Business Overview
12.9.3 Xidesheng Bicycle Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Xidesheng Bicycle Bicycle Products Offered
12.9.5 Xidesheng Bicycle Recent Development
12.10 OMYO
12.10.1 OMYO Corporation Information
12.10.2 OMYO Business Overview
12.10.3 OMYO Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 OMYO Bicycle Products Offered
12.10.5 OMYO Recent Development
12.11 Emmelle
12.11.1 Emmelle Corporation Information
12.11.2 Emmelle Business Overview
12.11.3 Emmelle Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Emmelle Bicycle Products Offered
12.11.5 Emmelle Recent Development
12.12 Avon Cycles
12.12.1 Avon Cycles Corporation Information
12.12.2 Avon Cycles Business Overview
12.12.3 Avon Cycles Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Avon Cycles Bicycle Products Offered
12.12.5 Avon Cycles Recent Development
12.13 Tianjin Battle
12.13.1 Tianjin Battle Corporation Information
12.13.2 Tianjin Battle Business Overview
12.13.3 Tianjin Battle Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Tianjin Battle Bicycle Products Offered
12.13.5 Tianjin Battle Recent Development
12.14 Cannondale
12.14.1 Cannondale Corporation Information
12.14.2 Cannondale Business Overview
12.14.3 Cannondale Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Cannondale Bicycle Products Offered
12.14.5 Cannondale Recent Development
12.15 Libahuang
12.15.1 Libahuang Corporation Information
12.15.2 Libahuang Business Overview
12.15.3 Libahuang Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Libahuang Bicycle Products Offered
12.15.5 Libahuang Recent Development
12.16 Specialized
12.16.1 Specialized Corporation Information
12.16.2 Specialized Business Overview
12.16.3 Specialized Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Specialized Bicycle Products Offered
12.16.5 Specialized Recent Development
12.17 Trinx Bikes
12.17.1 Trinx Bikes Corporation Information
12.17.2 Trinx Bikes Business Overview
12.17.3 Trinx Bikes Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Trinx Bikes Bicycle Products Offered
12.17.5 Trinx Bikes Recent Development
12.18 DAHON
12.18.1 DAHON Corporation Information
12.18.2 DAHON Business Overview
12.18.3 DAHON Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 DAHON Bicycle Products Offered
12.18.5 DAHON Recent Development
12.19 Cycoo
12.19.1 Cycoo Corporation Information
12.19.2 Cycoo Business Overview
12.19.3 Cycoo Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Cycoo Bicycle Products Offered
12.19.5 Cycoo Recent Development
12.20 Bridgestone Cycle
12.20.1 Bridgestone Cycle Corporation Information
12.20.2 Bridgestone Cycle Business Overview
12.20.3 Bridgestone Cycle Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 Bridgestone Cycle Bicycle Products Offered
12.20.5 Bridgestone Cycle Recent Development
12.21 Laux (Tianjin)
12.21.1 Laux (Tianjin) Corporation Information
12.21.2 Laux (Tianjin) Business Overview
12.21.3 Laux (Tianjin) Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Laux (Tianjin) Bicycle Products Offered
12.21.5 Laux (Tianjin) Recent Development
12.22 Samchuly Bicycle
12.22.1 Samchuly Bicycle Corporation Information
12.22.2 Samchuly Bicycle Business Overview
12.22.3 Samchuly Bicycle Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.22.4 Samchuly Bicycle Bicycle Products Offered
12.22.5 Samchuly Bicycle Recent Development
12.23 Cube
12.23.1 Cube Corporation Information
12.23.2 Cube Business Overview
12.23.3 Cube Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.23.4 Cube Bicycle Products Offered
12.23.5 Cube Recent Development
12.24 Pacific Cycles
12.24.1 Pacific Cycles Corporation Information
12.24.2 Pacific Cycles Business Overview
12.24.3 Pacific Cycles Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.24.4 Pacific Cycles Bicycle Products Offered
12.24.5 Pacific Cycles Recent Development
12.25 Derby Cycle
12.25.1 Derby Cycle Corporation Information
12.25.2 Derby Cycle Business Overview
12.25.3 Derby Cycle Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.25.4 Derby Cycle Bicycle Products Offered
12.25.5 Derby Cycle Recent Development
12.26 Grimaldi Industri
12.26.1 Grimaldi Industri Corporation Information
12.26.2 Grimaldi Industri Business Overview
12.26.3 Grimaldi Industri Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.26.4 Grimaldi Industri Bicycle Products Offered
12.26.5 Grimaldi Industri Recent Development
12.27 Gazelle
12.27.1 Gazelle Corporation Information
12.27.2 Gazelle Business Overview
12.27.3 Gazelle Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.27.4 Gazelle Bicycle Products Offered
12.27.5 Gazelle Recent Development
12.28 KHS
12.28.1 KHS Corporation Information
12.28.2 KHS Business Overview
12.28.3 KHS Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.28.4 KHS Bicycle Products Offered
12.28.5 KHS Recent Development
12.29 Forever
12.29.1 Forever Corporation Information
12.29.2 Forever Business Overview
12.29.3 Forever Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.29.4 Forever Bicycle Products Offered
12.29.5 Forever Recent Development
12.30 Scott Sports
12.30.1 Scott Sports Corporation Information
12.30.2 Scott Sports Business Overview
12.30.3 Scott Sports Bicycle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.30.4 Scott Sports Bicycle Products Offered
12.30.5 Scott Sports Recent Development
13 Bicycle Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Bicycle Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Bicycle
13.4 Bicycle Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Bicycle Distributors List
14.3 Bicycle Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Bicycle Market Trends
15.2 Bicycle Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Bicycle Market Challenges
15.4 Bicycle Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.
”