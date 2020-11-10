Turntables Market Trends 2020, In-Depth Analysis of Industry Growth and Forecast Up To 2026 | Pro-ject, Crosley, Audio-Technica
The report titled Global Turntables Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Turntables market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Turntables market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Turntables market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Turntables market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Turntables report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Turntables report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Turntables market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Turntables market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Turntables market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Turntables market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Turntables market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Pro-ject, Crosley, Audio-Technica, Sony, Teac, Denon, Thorens, Panasonic, Rega, VPI Nomad, JR Transrotor, Stanton, Numark, Music Hall, Ion, Akai, Clearaudio
Market Segmentation by Product: Direct-drive Turntable
Belt-drive Turntable
Idler-wheel Turntable
Market Segmentation by Application: Home Entertainment
Bar and Music Club
Music Production
The Turntables Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Turntables market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Turntables market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Turntables market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Turntables industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Turntables market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Turntables market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Turntables market?
Table of Contents:
1 Turntables Market Overview
1.1 Turntables Product Scope
1.2 Turntables Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Turntables Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Direct-drive Turntable
1.2.3 Belt-drive Turntable
1.2.4 Idler-wheel Turntable
1.3 Turntables Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Turntables Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Home Entertainment
1.3.3 Bar and Music Club
1.3.4 Music Production
1.4 Turntables Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Turntables Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Turntables Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Turntables Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Turntables Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Turntables Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Turntables Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Turntables Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Turntables Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Turntables Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Turntables Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Turntables Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Turntables Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Turntables Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Turntables Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Turntables Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Turntables Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Turntables Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Turntables Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Turntables Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Turntables Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Turntables Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Turntables as of 2019)
3.4 Global Turntables Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Turntables Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Turntables Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Turntables Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Turntables Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Turntables Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Turntables Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Turntables Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Turntables Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Turntables Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Turntables Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Turntables Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Turntables Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Turntables Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Turntables Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Turntables Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Turntables Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Turntables Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Turntables Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Turntables Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Turntables Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Turntables Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Turntables Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Turntables Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Turntables Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Turntables Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Turntables Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Turntables Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Turntables Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Turntables Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Turntables Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Turntables Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Turntables Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Turntables Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Turntables Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Turntables Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Turntables Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Turntables Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Turntables Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Turntables Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Turntables Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Turntables Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Turntables Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Turntables Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Turntables Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Turntables Business
12.1 Pro-ject
12.1.1 Pro-ject Corporation Information
12.1.2 Pro-ject Business Overview
12.1.3 Pro-ject Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Pro-ject Turntables Products Offered
12.1.5 Pro-ject Recent Development
12.2 Crosley
12.2.1 Crosley Corporation Information
12.2.2 Crosley Business Overview
12.2.3 Crosley Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Crosley Turntables Products Offered
12.2.5 Crosley Recent Development
12.3 Audio-Technica
12.3.1 Audio-Technica Corporation Information
12.3.2 Audio-Technica Business Overview
12.3.3 Audio-Technica Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Audio-Technica Turntables Products Offered
12.3.5 Audio-Technica Recent Development
12.4 Sony
12.4.1 Sony Corporation Information
12.4.2 Sony Business Overview
12.4.3 Sony Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Sony Turntables Products Offered
12.4.5 Sony Recent Development
12.5 Teac
12.5.1 Teac Corporation Information
12.5.2 Teac Business Overview
12.5.3 Teac Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Teac Turntables Products Offered
12.5.5 Teac Recent Development
12.6 Denon
12.6.1 Denon Corporation Information
12.6.2 Denon Business Overview
12.6.3 Denon Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Denon Turntables Products Offered
12.6.5 Denon Recent Development
12.7 Thorens
12.7.1 Thorens Corporation Information
12.7.2 Thorens Business Overview
12.7.3 Thorens Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Thorens Turntables Products Offered
12.7.5 Thorens Recent Development
12.8 Panasonic
12.8.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.8.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.8.3 Panasonic Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Panasonic Turntables Products Offered
12.8.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.9 Rega
12.9.1 Rega Corporation Information
12.9.2 Rega Business Overview
12.9.3 Rega Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Rega Turntables Products Offered
12.9.5 Rega Recent Development
12.10 VPI Nomad
12.10.1 VPI Nomad Corporation Information
12.10.2 VPI Nomad Business Overview
12.10.3 VPI Nomad Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 VPI Nomad Turntables Products Offered
12.10.5 VPI Nomad Recent Development
12.11 JR Transrotor
12.11.1 JR Transrotor Corporation Information
12.11.2 JR Transrotor Business Overview
12.11.3 JR Transrotor Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 JR Transrotor Turntables Products Offered
12.11.5 JR Transrotor Recent Development
12.12 Stanton
12.12.1 Stanton Corporation Information
12.12.2 Stanton Business Overview
12.12.3 Stanton Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Stanton Turntables Products Offered
12.12.5 Stanton Recent Development
12.13 Numark
12.13.1 Numark Corporation Information
12.13.2 Numark Business Overview
12.13.3 Numark Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Numark Turntables Products Offered
12.13.5 Numark Recent Development
12.14 Music Hall
12.14.1 Music Hall Corporation Information
12.14.2 Music Hall Business Overview
12.14.3 Music Hall Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Music Hall Turntables Products Offered
12.14.5 Music Hall Recent Development
12.15 Ion
12.15.1 Ion Corporation Information
12.15.2 Ion Business Overview
12.15.3 Ion Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Ion Turntables Products Offered
12.15.5 Ion Recent Development
12.16 Akai
12.16.1 Akai Corporation Information
12.16.2 Akai Business Overview
12.16.3 Akai Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Akai Turntables Products Offered
12.16.5 Akai Recent Development
12.17 Clearaudio
12.17.1 Clearaudio Corporation Information
12.17.2 Clearaudio Business Overview
12.17.3 Clearaudio Turntables Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Clearaudio Turntables Products Offered
12.17.5 Clearaudio Recent Development
13 Turntables Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Turntables Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Turntables
13.4 Turntables Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Turntables Distributors List
14.3 Turntables Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Turntables Market Trends
15.2 Turntables Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Turntables Market Challenges
15.4 Turntables Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
