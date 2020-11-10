Home Appliance Market 2020 – Increasing Demand, Growth Analysis and Future Outlook by 2026 | Haier, Whirlpool, Midea

“

The report titled Global Home Appliance Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Home Appliance market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Home Appliance market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Home Appliance market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Home Appliance market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Home Appliance report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Home Appliance report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Home Appliance market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Home Appliance market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Home Appliance market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Home Appliance market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Home Appliance market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Haier, Whirlpool, Midea, Panasonic, Arcelik, SAMSUNG, SONY, LG, BSH, Hisense, Electrolux, Philips, Gree, TCL, Changhong, SKYWORTH, Meling, Bosch

Market Segmentation by Product: Refrigerators

Washing Machines

Air Conditioner

Kitchen Appliances

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Offline Sales

Online Sales



The Home Appliance Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Home Appliance market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Home Appliance market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Home Appliance market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Home Appliance industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Home Appliance market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Home Appliance market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Home Appliance market?

Table of Contents:

1 Home Appliance Market Overview

1.1 Home Appliance Product Scope

1.2 Home Appliance Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Refrigerators

1.2.3 Washing Machines

1.2.4 Air Conditioner

1.2.5 Kitchen Appliances

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Home Appliance Segment by Sales Channel

1.3.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Comparison by Sales Channel (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Offline Sales

1.3.3 Online Sales

1.4 Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Home Appliance Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Home Appliance Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Home Appliance Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Home Appliance Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Home Appliance Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Home Appliance Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Home Appliance Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Home Appliance Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Home Appliance Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Home Appliance Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Home Appliance Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Home Appliance Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Home Appliance Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Home Appliance as of 2019)

3.4 Global Home Appliance Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Home Appliance Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Home Appliance Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Home Appliance Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Home Appliance Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Home Appliance Market Size by Sales Channel

5.1 Global Home Appliance Historic Market Review by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Home Appliance Price by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Home Appliance Market Estimates and Forecasts by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Home Appliance Sales Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Home Appliance Revenue Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Home Appliance Price Forecast by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

6 United States Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

7 Europe Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

8 China Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

9 Japan Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

11 India Home Appliance Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Home Appliance Sales Market Share by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Home Appliance Business

12.1 Haier

12.1.1 Haier Corporation Information

12.1.2 Haier Business Overview

12.1.3 Haier Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Haier Home Appliance Products Offered

12.1.5 Haier Recent Development

12.2 Whirlpool

12.2.1 Whirlpool Corporation Information

12.2.2 Whirlpool Business Overview

12.2.3 Whirlpool Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Whirlpool Home Appliance Products Offered

12.2.5 Whirlpool Recent Development

12.3 Midea

12.3.1 Midea Corporation Information

12.3.2 Midea Business Overview

12.3.3 Midea Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Midea Home Appliance Products Offered

12.3.5 Midea Recent Development

12.4 Panasonic

12.4.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

12.4.2 Panasonic Business Overview

12.4.3 Panasonic Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Panasonic Home Appliance Products Offered

12.4.5 Panasonic Recent Development

12.5 Arcelik

12.5.1 Arcelik Corporation Information

12.5.2 Arcelik Business Overview

12.5.3 Arcelik Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Arcelik Home Appliance Products Offered

12.5.5 Arcelik Recent Development

12.6 SAMSUNG

12.6.1 SAMSUNG Corporation Information

12.6.2 SAMSUNG Business Overview

12.6.3 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 SAMSUNG Home Appliance Products Offered

12.6.5 SAMSUNG Recent Development

12.7 SONY

12.7.1 SONY Corporation Information

12.7.2 SONY Business Overview

12.7.3 SONY Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 SONY Home Appliance Products Offered

12.7.5 SONY Recent Development

12.8 LG

12.8.1 LG Corporation Information

12.8.2 LG Business Overview

12.8.3 LG Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 LG Home Appliance Products Offered

12.8.5 LG Recent Development

12.9 BSH

12.9.1 BSH Corporation Information

12.9.2 BSH Business Overview

12.9.3 BSH Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 BSH Home Appliance Products Offered

12.9.5 BSH Recent Development

12.10 Hisense

12.10.1 Hisense Corporation Information

12.10.2 Hisense Business Overview

12.10.3 Hisense Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Hisense Home Appliance Products Offered

12.10.5 Hisense Recent Development

12.11 Electrolux

12.11.1 Electrolux Corporation Information

12.11.2 Electrolux Business Overview

12.11.3 Electrolux Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Electrolux Home Appliance Products Offered

12.11.5 Electrolux Recent Development

12.12 Philips

12.12.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.12.2 Philips Business Overview

12.12.3 Philips Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Philips Home Appliance Products Offered

12.12.5 Philips Recent Development

12.13 Gree

12.13.1 Gree Corporation Information

12.13.2 Gree Business Overview

12.13.3 Gree Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Gree Home Appliance Products Offered

12.13.5 Gree Recent Development

12.14 TCL

12.14.1 TCL Corporation Information

12.14.2 TCL Business Overview

12.14.3 TCL Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 TCL Home Appliance Products Offered

12.14.5 TCL Recent Development

12.15 Changhong

12.15.1 Changhong Corporation Information

12.15.2 Changhong Business Overview

12.15.3 Changhong Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Changhong Home Appliance Products Offered

12.15.5 Changhong Recent Development

12.16 SKYWORTH

12.16.1 SKYWORTH Corporation Information

12.16.2 SKYWORTH Business Overview

12.16.3 SKYWORTH Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 SKYWORTH Home Appliance Products Offered

12.16.5 SKYWORTH Recent Development

12.17 Meling

12.17.1 Meling Corporation Information

12.17.2 Meling Business Overview

12.17.3 Meling Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Meling Home Appliance Products Offered

12.17.5 Meling Recent Development

12.18 Bosch

12.18.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.18.2 Bosch Business Overview

12.18.3 Bosch Home Appliance Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Bosch Home Appliance Products Offered

12.18.5 Bosch Recent Development

13 Home Appliance Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Home Appliance Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Home Appliance

13.4 Home Appliance Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Home Appliance Distributors List

14.3 Home Appliance Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Home Appliance Market Trends

15.2 Home Appliance Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Home Appliance Market Challenges

15.4 Home Appliance Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

