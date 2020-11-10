Commercial Luminaire Market Regional Analysis, key Drivers and Restraints, by Product, Top Players and Forecast Analysis 2020-2026 | Philips, OSRAM, General Electric
The report titled Global Commercial Luminaire Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Commercial Luminaire market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Commercial Luminaire market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Commercial Luminaire market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Commercial Luminaire market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Commercial Luminaire report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Commercial Luminaire report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Commercial Luminaire market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Commercial Luminaire market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Commercial Luminaire market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Commercial Luminaire market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Commercial Luminaire market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Philips, OSRAM, General Electric, Cree, Inc, Panasonic, Eaton, Thorn, Hubbell Lighting, Acuity Brands Lighting, TOSHIBA, Targetti Sankey, Asian Electronics, LSI Industries, SIMKAR Corporation, Thorlux Lighting, Evolution Lighting, KALCO Lighting, Inc, Foshan Lighting, Opple Lighting, NVC Lighting, YANKO Lighting
Market Segmentation by Product: LED Luminaire
CFL Luminaire
LFL Luminaire
HID Luminaire
Halogen Luminaire
Market Segmentation by Application: Residential
Retail
Healthcare
Hospitality
Industrial
Office
Other
The Commercial Luminaire Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Commercial Luminaire market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Commercial Luminaire market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Commercial Luminaire market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Commercial Luminaire industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Commercial Luminaire market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Commercial Luminaire market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Commercial Luminaire market?
Table of Contents:
1 Commercial Luminaire Market Overview
1.1 Commercial Luminaire Product Scope
1.2 Commercial Luminaire Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 LED Luminaire
1.2.3 CFL Luminaire
1.2.4 LFL Luminaire
1.2.5 HID Luminaire
1.2.6 Halogen Luminaire
1.3 Commercial Luminaire Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Residential
1.3.3 Retail
1.3.4 Healthcare
1.3.5 Hospitality
1.3.6 Industrial
1.3.7 Office
1.3.8 Other
1.4 Commercial Luminaire Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Commercial Luminaire Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Commercial Luminaire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Commercial Luminaire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Commercial Luminaire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Commercial Luminaire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Commercial Luminaire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Commercial Luminaire Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Commercial Luminaire Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Commercial Luminaire Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Commercial Luminaire Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Commercial Luminaire as of 2019)
3.4 Global Commercial Luminaire Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Commercial Luminaire Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Commercial Luminaire Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Commercial Luminaire Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Commercial Luminaire Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Commercial Luminaire Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Commercial Luminaire Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Commercial Luminaire Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Commercial Luminaire Business
12.1 Philips
12.1.1 Philips Corporation Information
12.1.2 Philips Business Overview
12.1.3 Philips Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Philips Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.1.5 Philips Recent Development
12.2 OSRAM
12.2.1 OSRAM Corporation Information
12.2.2 OSRAM Business Overview
12.2.3 OSRAM Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 OSRAM Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.2.5 OSRAM Recent Development
12.3 General Electric
12.3.1 General Electric Corporation Information
12.3.2 General Electric Business Overview
12.3.3 General Electric Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 General Electric Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.3.5 General Electric Recent Development
12.4 Cree, Inc
12.4.1 Cree, Inc Corporation Information
12.4.2 Cree, Inc Business Overview
12.4.3 Cree, Inc Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Cree, Inc Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.4.5 Cree, Inc Recent Development
12.5 Panasonic
12.5.1 Panasonic Corporation Information
12.5.2 Panasonic Business Overview
12.5.3 Panasonic Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Panasonic Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.5.5 Panasonic Recent Development
12.6 Eaton
12.6.1 Eaton Corporation Information
12.6.2 Eaton Business Overview
12.6.3 Eaton Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Eaton Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.6.5 Eaton Recent Development
12.7 Thorn
12.7.1 Thorn Corporation Information
12.7.2 Thorn Business Overview
12.7.3 Thorn Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Thorn Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.7.5 Thorn Recent Development
12.8 Hubbell Lighting
12.8.1 Hubbell Lighting Corporation Information
12.8.2 Hubbell Lighting Business Overview
12.8.3 Hubbell Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Hubbell Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.8.5 Hubbell Lighting Recent Development
12.9 Acuity Brands Lighting
12.9.1 Acuity Brands Lighting Corporation Information
12.9.2 Acuity Brands Lighting Business Overview
12.9.3 Acuity Brands Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Acuity Brands Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.9.5 Acuity Brands Lighting Recent Development
12.10 TOSHIBA
12.10.1 TOSHIBA Corporation Information
12.10.2 TOSHIBA Business Overview
12.10.3 TOSHIBA Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 TOSHIBA Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.10.5 TOSHIBA Recent Development
12.11 Targetti Sankey
12.11.1 Targetti Sankey Corporation Information
12.11.2 Targetti Sankey Business Overview
12.11.3 Targetti Sankey Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Targetti Sankey Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.11.5 Targetti Sankey Recent Development
12.12 Asian Electronics
12.12.1 Asian Electronics Corporation Information
12.12.2 Asian Electronics Business Overview
12.12.3 Asian Electronics Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Asian Electronics Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.12.5 Asian Electronics Recent Development
12.13 LSI Industries
12.13.1 LSI Industries Corporation Information
12.13.2 LSI Industries Business Overview
12.13.3 LSI Industries Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 LSI Industries Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.13.5 LSI Industries Recent Development
12.14 SIMKAR Corporation
12.14.1 SIMKAR Corporation Corporation Information
12.14.2 SIMKAR Corporation Business Overview
12.14.3 SIMKAR Corporation Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 SIMKAR Corporation Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.14.5 SIMKAR Corporation Recent Development
12.15 Thorlux Lighting
12.15.1 Thorlux Lighting Corporation Information
12.15.2 Thorlux Lighting Business Overview
12.15.3 Thorlux Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Thorlux Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.15.5 Thorlux Lighting Recent Development
12.16 Evolution Lighting
12.16.1 Evolution Lighting Corporation Information
12.16.2 Evolution Lighting Business Overview
12.16.3 Evolution Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Evolution Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.16.5 Evolution Lighting Recent Development
12.17 KALCO Lighting, Inc
12.17.1 KALCO Lighting, Inc Corporation Information
12.17.2 KALCO Lighting, Inc Business Overview
12.17.3 KALCO Lighting, Inc Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 KALCO Lighting, Inc Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.17.5 KALCO Lighting, Inc Recent Development
12.18 Foshan Lighting
12.18.1 Foshan Lighting Corporation Information
12.18.2 Foshan Lighting Business Overview
12.18.3 Foshan Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Foshan Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.18.5 Foshan Lighting Recent Development
12.19 Opple Lighting
12.19.1 Opple Lighting Corporation Information
12.19.2 Opple Lighting Business Overview
12.19.3 Opple Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Opple Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.19.5 Opple Lighting Recent Development
12.20 NVC Lighting
12.20.1 NVC Lighting Corporation Information
12.20.2 NVC Lighting Business Overview
12.20.3 NVC Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 NVC Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.20.5 NVC Lighting Recent Development
12.21 YANKO Lighting
12.21.1 YANKO Lighting Corporation Information
12.21.2 YANKO Lighting Business Overview
12.21.3 YANKO Lighting Commercial Luminaire Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 YANKO Lighting Commercial Luminaire Products Offered
12.21.5 YANKO Lighting Recent Development
13 Commercial Luminaire Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Commercial Luminaire Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Commercial Luminaire
13.4 Commercial Luminaire Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Commercial Luminaire Distributors List
14.3 Commercial Luminaire Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Commercial Luminaire Market Trends
15.2 Commercial Luminaire Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Commercial Luminaire Market Challenges
15.4 Commercial Luminaire Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
