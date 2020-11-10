Outdoor Watch Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Swatch Group, Rolex, Suunto
The report titled Global Outdoor Watch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Watch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Watch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Watch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Watch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Watch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Watch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Watch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Watch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Watch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Watch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Watch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Swatch Group, Rolex, Suunto, Casio, Seiko, Garmin, LUMINOX, Fossil, Citizen, Chopard, Movado Group, TIMEX, NOMOS Glashütte, Ezon, Apple, Samsung, Pebble, Huawei, Sony, LG, Fitbit
Market Segmentation by Product: Quartz Movement
Mechanical Movement
Market Segmentation by Application: Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts
Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts
The Outdoor Watch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Watch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Watch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Watch market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Watch industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Watch market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Watch market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Watch market?
Table of Contents:
1 Outdoor Watch Market Overview
1.1 Outdoor Watch Product Scope
1.2 Outdoor Watch Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Quartz Movement
1.2.3 Mechanical Movement
1.3 Outdoor Watch Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts
1.3.3 Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts
1.4 Outdoor Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price Trends (2015-2026)
2 Outdoor Watch Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Outdoor Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
3 Global Outdoor Watch Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Outdoor Watch Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Outdoor Watch Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Outdoor Watch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Watch as of 2019)
3.4 Global Outdoor Watch Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Outdoor Watch Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Outdoor Watch Players (Opinion Leaders)
4 Global Outdoor Watch Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Outdoor Watch Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Outdoor Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
5 Global Outdoor Watch Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Outdoor Watch Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Outdoor Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
6 United States Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
7 Europe Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
8 China Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
9 Japan Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
10 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
11 India Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Watch Business
12.1 Swatch Group
12.1.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information
12.1.2 Swatch Group Business Overview
12.1.3 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Development
12.2 Rolex
12.2.1 Rolex Corporation Information
12.2.2 Rolex Business Overview
12.2.3 Rolex Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Rolex Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.2.5 Rolex Recent Development
12.3 Suunto
12.3.1 Suunto Corporation Information
12.3.2 Suunto Business Overview
12.3.3 Suunto Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Suunto Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.3.5 Suunto Recent Development
12.4 Casio
12.4.1 Casio Corporation Information
12.4.2 Casio Business Overview
12.4.3 Casio Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Casio Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.4.5 Casio Recent Development
12.5 Seiko
12.5.1 Seiko Corporation Information
12.5.2 Seiko Business Overview
12.5.3 Seiko Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 Seiko Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.5.5 Seiko Recent Development
12.6 Garmin
12.6.1 Garmin Corporation Information
12.6.2 Garmin Business Overview
12.6.3 Garmin Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Garmin Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.6.5 Garmin Recent Development
12.7 LUMINOX
12.7.1 LUMINOX Corporation Information
12.7.2 LUMINOX Business Overview
12.7.3 LUMINOX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 LUMINOX Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.7.5 LUMINOX Recent Development
12.8 Fossil
12.8.1 Fossil Corporation Information
12.8.2 Fossil Business Overview
12.8.3 Fossil Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 Fossil Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.8.5 Fossil Recent Development
12.9 Citizen
12.9.1 Citizen Corporation Information
12.9.2 Citizen Business Overview
12.9.3 Citizen Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Citizen Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.9.5 Citizen Recent Development
12.10 Chopard
12.10.1 Chopard Corporation Information
12.10.2 Chopard Business Overview
12.10.3 Chopard Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Chopard Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.10.5 Chopard Recent Development
12.11 Movado Group
12.11.1 Movado Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Movado Group Business Overview
12.11.3 Movado Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Movado Group Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.11.5 Movado Group Recent Development
12.12 TIMEX
12.12.1 TIMEX Corporation Information
12.12.2 TIMEX Business Overview
12.12.3 TIMEX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 TIMEX Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.12.5 TIMEX Recent Development
12.13 NOMOS Glashütte
12.13.1 NOMOS Glashütte Corporation Information
12.13.2 NOMOS Glashütte Business Overview
12.13.3 NOMOS Glashütte Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 NOMOS Glashütte Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.13.5 NOMOS Glashütte Recent Development
12.14 Ezon
12.14.1 Ezon Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ezon Business Overview
12.14.3 Ezon Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Ezon Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.14.5 Ezon Recent Development
12.15 Apple
12.15.1 Apple Corporation Information
12.15.2 Apple Business Overview
12.15.3 Apple Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Apple Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.15.5 Apple Recent Development
12.16 Samsung
12.16.1 Samsung Corporation Information
12.16.2 Samsung Business Overview
12.16.3 Samsung Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Samsung Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.16.5 Samsung Recent Development
12.17 Pebble
12.17.1 Pebble Corporation Information
12.17.2 Pebble Business Overview
12.17.3 Pebble Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Pebble Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.17.5 Pebble Recent Development
12.18 Huawei
12.18.1 Huawei Corporation Information
12.18.2 Huawei Business Overview
12.18.3 Huawei Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.18.4 Huawei Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.18.5 Huawei Recent Development
12.19 Sony
12.19.1 Sony Corporation Information
12.19.2 Sony Business Overview
12.19.3 Sony Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.19.4 Sony Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.19.5 Sony Recent Development
12.20 LG
12.20.1 LG Corporation Information
12.20.2 LG Business Overview
12.20.3 LG Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.20.4 LG Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.20.5 LG Recent Development
12.21 Fitbit
12.21.1 Fitbit Corporation Information
12.21.2 Fitbit Business Overview
12.21.3 Fitbit Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.21.4 Fitbit Outdoor Watch Products Offered
12.21.5 Fitbit Recent Development
13 Outdoor Watch Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Outdoor Watch Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor Watch
13.4 Outdoor Watch Industrial Chain Analysis
14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Outdoor Watch Distributors List
14.3 Outdoor Watch Customers
15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Outdoor Watch Market Trends
15.2 Outdoor Watch Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Outdoor Watch Market Challenges
15.4 Outdoor Watch Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
16 Research Findings and Conclusion
17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
