Outdoor Watch Market Size, Analytical Overview, Growth Factors, Demand, Trends and Forecast to 2026 | Swatch Group, Rolex, Suunto

The report titled Global Outdoor Watch Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Outdoor Watch market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Outdoor Watch market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Outdoor Watch market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Outdoor Watch market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Outdoor Watch report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Outdoor Watch report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Outdoor Watch market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Outdoor Watch market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Outdoor Watch market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Outdoor Watch market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Outdoor Watch market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Swatch Group, Rolex, Suunto, Casio, Seiko, Garmin, LUMINOX, Fossil, Citizen, Chopard, Movado Group, TIMEX, NOMOS Glashütte, Ezon, Apple, Samsung, Pebble, Huawei, Sony, LG, Fitbit

Market Segmentation by Product: Quartz Movement

Mechanical Movement



Market Segmentation by Application: Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts



The Outdoor Watch Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Outdoor Watch market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Outdoor Watch market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Outdoor Watch market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Outdoor Watch industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Outdoor Watch market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Outdoor Watch market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Outdoor Watch market?

Table of Contents:

1 Outdoor Watch Market Overview

1.1 Outdoor Watch Product Scope

1.2 Outdoor Watch Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Quartz Movement

1.2.3 Mechanical Movement

1.3 Outdoor Watch Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Amateur Outdoor Enthusiasts

1.3.3 Professional Outdoor Enthusiasts

1.4 Outdoor Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Outdoor Watch Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Outdoor Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Outdoor Watch Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Outdoor Watch Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Outdoor Watch Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Outdoor Watch Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Outdoor Watch Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Outdoor Watch as of 2019)

3.4 Global Outdoor Watch Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Outdoor Watch Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Outdoor Watch Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Outdoor Watch Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Outdoor Watch Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Outdoor Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Outdoor Watch Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Outdoor Watch Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Outdoor Watch Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Outdoor Watch Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Outdoor Watch Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Outdoor Watch Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Outdoor Watch Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Outdoor Watch Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Outdoor Watch Business

12.1 Swatch Group

12.1.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information

12.1.2 Swatch Group Business Overview

12.1.3 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 Swatch Group Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.1.5 Swatch Group Recent Development

12.2 Rolex

12.2.1 Rolex Corporation Information

12.2.2 Rolex Business Overview

12.2.3 Rolex Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Rolex Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.2.5 Rolex Recent Development

12.3 Suunto

12.3.1 Suunto Corporation Information

12.3.2 Suunto Business Overview

12.3.3 Suunto Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Suunto Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.3.5 Suunto Recent Development

12.4 Casio

12.4.1 Casio Corporation Information

12.4.2 Casio Business Overview

12.4.3 Casio Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Casio Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.4.5 Casio Recent Development

12.5 Seiko

12.5.1 Seiko Corporation Information

12.5.2 Seiko Business Overview

12.5.3 Seiko Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Seiko Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.5.5 Seiko Recent Development

12.6 Garmin

12.6.1 Garmin Corporation Information

12.6.2 Garmin Business Overview

12.6.3 Garmin Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Garmin Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.6.5 Garmin Recent Development

12.7 LUMINOX

12.7.1 LUMINOX Corporation Information

12.7.2 LUMINOX Business Overview

12.7.3 LUMINOX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 LUMINOX Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.7.5 LUMINOX Recent Development

12.8 Fossil

12.8.1 Fossil Corporation Information

12.8.2 Fossil Business Overview

12.8.3 Fossil Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Fossil Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.8.5 Fossil Recent Development

12.9 Citizen

12.9.1 Citizen Corporation Information

12.9.2 Citizen Business Overview

12.9.3 Citizen Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Citizen Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.9.5 Citizen Recent Development

12.10 Chopard

12.10.1 Chopard Corporation Information

12.10.2 Chopard Business Overview

12.10.3 Chopard Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Chopard Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.10.5 Chopard Recent Development

12.11 Movado Group

12.11.1 Movado Group Corporation Information

12.11.2 Movado Group Business Overview

12.11.3 Movado Group Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Movado Group Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.11.5 Movado Group Recent Development

12.12 TIMEX

12.12.1 TIMEX Corporation Information

12.12.2 TIMEX Business Overview

12.12.3 TIMEX Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 TIMEX Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.12.5 TIMEX Recent Development

12.13 NOMOS Glashütte

12.13.1 NOMOS Glashütte Corporation Information

12.13.2 NOMOS Glashütte Business Overview

12.13.3 NOMOS Glashütte Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 NOMOS Glashütte Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.13.5 NOMOS Glashütte Recent Development

12.14 Ezon

12.14.1 Ezon Corporation Information

12.14.2 Ezon Business Overview

12.14.3 Ezon Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Ezon Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.14.5 Ezon Recent Development

12.15 Apple

12.15.1 Apple Corporation Information

12.15.2 Apple Business Overview

12.15.3 Apple Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Apple Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.15.5 Apple Recent Development

12.16 Samsung

12.16.1 Samsung Corporation Information

12.16.2 Samsung Business Overview

12.16.3 Samsung Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Samsung Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.16.5 Samsung Recent Development

12.17 Pebble

12.17.1 Pebble Corporation Information

12.17.2 Pebble Business Overview

12.17.3 Pebble Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Pebble Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.17.5 Pebble Recent Development

12.18 Huawei

12.18.1 Huawei Corporation Information

12.18.2 Huawei Business Overview

12.18.3 Huawei Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Huawei Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.18.5 Huawei Recent Development

12.19 Sony

12.19.1 Sony Corporation Information

12.19.2 Sony Business Overview

12.19.3 Sony Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Sony Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.19.5 Sony Recent Development

12.20 LG

12.20.1 LG Corporation Information

12.20.2 LG Business Overview

12.20.3 LG Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 LG Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.20.5 LG Recent Development

12.21 Fitbit

12.21.1 Fitbit Corporation Information

12.21.2 Fitbit Business Overview

12.21.3 Fitbit Outdoor Watch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Fitbit Outdoor Watch Products Offered

12.21.5 Fitbit Recent Development

13 Outdoor Watch Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Outdoor Watch Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Outdoor Watch

13.4 Outdoor Watch Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Outdoor Watch Distributors List

14.3 Outdoor Watch Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Outdoor Watch Market Trends

15.2 Outdoor Watch Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Outdoor Watch Market Challenges

15.4 Outdoor Watch Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

