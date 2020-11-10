Helmets Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2026 | BRG Sports, PT Tarakusuma Indah, HJC

“

The report titled Global Helmets Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Helmets market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Helmets market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Helmets market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Helmets market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Helmets report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Helmets report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Helmets market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Helmets market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Helmets market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Helmets market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Helmets market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: BRG Sports, PT Tarakusuma Indah, HJC, Schuberth, Nolan, OGK Kabuto, Studds, AGV(Dainese), Dorel, Limar, Trek Bicycle Corporation, Rudy Project, AIROH, MET, Orbea, YOHE, Jiujiang Jiadeshi, Pengcheng Helmets, Safety Helmets MFG, Zhejiang Jixiang, Hehui Group, Yema

Market Segmentation by Product: Full face helmet

Open face helmet

Half helmet



Market Segmentation by Application: Transportation

Sport

Dangerous Work Activities



The Helmets Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Helmets market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Helmets market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Helmets market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Helmets industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Helmets market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Helmets market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Helmets market?

Table of Contents:

1 Helmets Market Overview

1.1 Helmets Product Scope

1.2 Helmets Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Helmets Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Full face helmet

1.2.3 Open face helmet

1.2.4 Half helmet

1.3 Helmets Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Helmets Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Transportation

1.3.3 Sport

1.3.4 Dangerous Work Activities

1.4 Helmets Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Helmets Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Helmets Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Helmets Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Helmets Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Helmets Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Helmets Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Helmets Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Helmets Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Helmets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Helmets Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Helmets Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Helmets Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Helmets Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Helmets Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Helmets Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Helmets Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Helmets Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Helmets Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Helmets Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Helmets Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Helmets Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Helmets as of 2019)

3.4 Global Helmets Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Helmets Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Helmets Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Helmets Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Helmets Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Helmets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Helmets Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Helmets Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Helmets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Helmets Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Helmets Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Helmets Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Helmets Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Helmets Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Helmets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Helmets Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Helmets Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Helmets Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Helmets Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Helmets Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Helmets Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Helmets Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Helmets Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Helmets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Helmets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Helmets Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Helmets Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Helmets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Helmets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Helmets Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Helmets Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Helmets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Helmets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Helmets Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Helmets Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Helmets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Helmets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Helmets Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Helmets Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Helmets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Helmets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Helmets Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Helmets Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Helmets Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Helmets Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Helmets Business

12.1 BRG Sports

12.1.1 BRG Sports Corporation Information

12.1.2 BRG Sports Business Overview

12.1.3 BRG Sports Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 BRG Sports Helmets Products Offered

12.1.5 BRG Sports Recent Development

12.2 PT Tarakusuma Indah

12.2.1 PT Tarakusuma Indah Corporation Information

12.2.2 PT Tarakusuma Indah Business Overview

12.2.3 PT Tarakusuma Indah Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 PT Tarakusuma Indah Helmets Products Offered

12.2.5 PT Tarakusuma Indah Recent Development

12.3 HJC

12.3.1 HJC Corporation Information

12.3.2 HJC Business Overview

12.3.3 HJC Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 HJC Helmets Products Offered

12.3.5 HJC Recent Development

12.4 Schuberth

12.4.1 Schuberth Corporation Information

12.4.2 Schuberth Business Overview

12.4.3 Schuberth Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Schuberth Helmets Products Offered

12.4.5 Schuberth Recent Development

12.5 Nolan

12.5.1 Nolan Corporation Information

12.5.2 Nolan Business Overview

12.5.3 Nolan Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Nolan Helmets Products Offered

12.5.5 Nolan Recent Development

12.6 OGK Kabuto

12.6.1 OGK Kabuto Corporation Information

12.6.2 OGK Kabuto Business Overview

12.6.3 OGK Kabuto Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 OGK Kabuto Helmets Products Offered

12.6.5 OGK Kabuto Recent Development

12.7 Studds

12.7.1 Studds Corporation Information

12.7.2 Studds Business Overview

12.7.3 Studds Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Studds Helmets Products Offered

12.7.5 Studds Recent Development

12.8 AGV(Dainese)

12.8.1 AGV(Dainese) Corporation Information

12.8.2 AGV(Dainese) Business Overview

12.8.3 AGV(Dainese) Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 AGV(Dainese) Helmets Products Offered

12.8.5 AGV(Dainese) Recent Development

12.9 Dorel

12.9.1 Dorel Corporation Information

12.9.2 Dorel Business Overview

12.9.3 Dorel Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Dorel Helmets Products Offered

12.9.5 Dorel Recent Development

12.10 Limar

12.10.1 Limar Corporation Information

12.10.2 Limar Business Overview

12.10.3 Limar Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Limar Helmets Products Offered

12.10.5 Limar Recent Development

12.11 Trek Bicycle Corporation

12.11.1 Trek Bicycle Corporation Corporation Information

12.11.2 Trek Bicycle Corporation Business Overview

12.11.3 Trek Bicycle Corporation Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Trek Bicycle Corporation Helmets Products Offered

12.11.5 Trek Bicycle Corporation Recent Development

12.12 Rudy Project

12.12.1 Rudy Project Corporation Information

12.12.2 Rudy Project Business Overview

12.12.3 Rudy Project Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Rudy Project Helmets Products Offered

12.12.5 Rudy Project Recent Development

12.13 AIROH

12.13.1 AIROH Corporation Information

12.13.2 AIROH Business Overview

12.13.3 AIROH Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 AIROH Helmets Products Offered

12.13.5 AIROH Recent Development

12.14 MET

12.14.1 MET Corporation Information

12.14.2 MET Business Overview

12.14.3 MET Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 MET Helmets Products Offered

12.14.5 MET Recent Development

12.15 Orbea

12.15.1 Orbea Corporation Information

12.15.2 Orbea Business Overview

12.15.3 Orbea Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Orbea Helmets Products Offered

12.15.5 Orbea Recent Development

12.16 YOHE

12.16.1 YOHE Corporation Information

12.16.2 YOHE Business Overview

12.16.3 YOHE Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 YOHE Helmets Products Offered

12.16.5 YOHE Recent Development

12.17 Jiujiang Jiadeshi

12.17.1 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Corporation Information

12.17.2 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Business Overview

12.17.3 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Helmets Products Offered

12.17.5 Jiujiang Jiadeshi Recent Development

12.18 Pengcheng Helmets

12.18.1 Pengcheng Helmets Corporation Information

12.18.2 Pengcheng Helmets Business Overview

12.18.3 Pengcheng Helmets Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Pengcheng Helmets Helmets Products Offered

12.18.5 Pengcheng Helmets Recent Development

12.19 Safety Helmets MFG

12.19.1 Safety Helmets MFG Corporation Information

12.19.2 Safety Helmets MFG Business Overview

12.19.3 Safety Helmets MFG Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Safety Helmets MFG Helmets Products Offered

12.19.5 Safety Helmets MFG Recent Development

12.20 Zhejiang Jixiang

12.20.1 Zhejiang Jixiang Corporation Information

12.20.2 Zhejiang Jixiang Business Overview

12.20.3 Zhejiang Jixiang Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Zhejiang Jixiang Helmets Products Offered

12.20.5 Zhejiang Jixiang Recent Development

12.21 Hehui Group

12.21.1 Hehui Group Corporation Information

12.21.2 Hehui Group Business Overview

12.21.3 Hehui Group Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Hehui Group Helmets Products Offered

12.21.5 Hehui Group Recent Development

12.22 Yema

12.22.1 Yema Corporation Information

12.22.2 Yema Business Overview

12.22.3 Yema Helmets Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Yema Helmets Products Offered

12.22.5 Yema Recent Development

13 Helmets Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Helmets Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Helmets

13.4 Helmets Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Helmets Distributors List

14.3 Helmets Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Helmets Market Trends

15.2 Helmets Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Helmets Market Challenges

15.4 Helmets Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

”