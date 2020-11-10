Luminaires Market Size, Geography Trends And Analysis of Leading Market Players like: | NVC, Philips, Opple

“

The report titled Global Luminaires Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Luminaires market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Luminaires market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Luminaires market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Luminaires market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Luminaires report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Luminaires report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Luminaires market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Luminaires market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Luminaires market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Luminaires market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Luminaires market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: NVC, Philips, Opple, FSL, Leedarson Luminaire, PAK, Topstar, Osram, Liaoyuan Lighting, TCP, Panasonnic, Huayi Lighting, Toshiba, TCL, Forest Lighting, Kingsun Optoelectronic, Feilo Acoustics, Hongyar Electrical, Midea, Yankon, NPU, Handson, GE Lighting, GY LED, Thorn

Market Segmentation by Product: Traditional

LED



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial

Industrial



The Luminaires Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Luminaires market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Luminaires market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Luminaires market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Luminaires industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Luminaires market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Luminaires market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Luminaires market?

Table of Contents:

1 Luminaires Market Overview

1.1 Luminaires Product Scope

1.2 Luminaires Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Luminaires Sales by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Traditional

1.2.3 LED

1.3 Luminaires Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Luminaires Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.3.4 Industrial

1.4 Luminaires Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)

1.4.1 Global Luminaires Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Global Luminaires Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Global Luminaires Price Trends (2015-2026)

2 Luminaires Estimate and Forecast by Region

2.1 Global Luminaires Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Luminaires Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.1 Global Luminaires Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.2.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Luminaires Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.1 Global Luminaires Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 United States Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.2 Europe Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.3 China Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.4 Japan Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

2.4.6 India Luminaires Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)

3 Global Luminaires Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Luminaires Players by Sales (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Top Luminaires Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Luminaires Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Luminaires as of 2019)

3.4 Global Luminaires Average Price by Company (2015-2020)

3.5 Manufacturers Luminaires Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Luminaires Players (Opinion Leaders)

4 Global Luminaires Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Luminaires Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Luminaires Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Global Luminaires Price by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Luminaires Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Luminaires Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Global Luminaires Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5 Global Luminaires Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Luminaires Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Global Luminaires Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Luminaires Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Luminaires Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Luminaires Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Luminaires Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States Luminaires Market Facts & Figures

6.1 United States Luminaires Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

6.2 United States Luminaires Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

7 Europe Luminaires Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Luminaires Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Luminaires Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

7.3 Europe Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

8 China Luminaires Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Luminaires Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

8.2 China Luminaires Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

8.3 China Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

9 Japan Luminaires Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Luminaires Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)

9.2 Japan Luminaires Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

9.3 Japan Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

10 Southeast Asia Luminaires Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Luminaires Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

10.2 Southeast Asia Luminaires Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

10.3 Southeast Asia Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

11 India Luminaires Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Luminaires Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)

11.2 India Luminaires Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

11.3 India Luminaires Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Luminaires Business

12.1 NVC

12.1.1 NVC Corporation Information

12.1.2 NVC Business Overview

12.1.3 NVC Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 NVC Luminaires Products Offered

12.1.5 NVC Recent Development

12.2 Philips

12.2.1 Philips Corporation Information

12.2.2 Philips Business Overview

12.2.3 Philips Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 Philips Luminaires Products Offered

12.2.5 Philips Recent Development

12.3 Opple

12.3.1 Opple Corporation Information

12.3.2 Opple Business Overview

12.3.3 Opple Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 Opple Luminaires Products Offered

12.3.5 Opple Recent Development

12.4 FSL

12.4.1 FSL Corporation Information

12.4.2 FSL Business Overview

12.4.3 FSL Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 FSL Luminaires Products Offered

12.4.5 FSL Recent Development

12.5 Leedarson Luminaire

12.5.1 Leedarson Luminaire Corporation Information

12.5.2 Leedarson Luminaire Business Overview

12.5.3 Leedarson Luminaire Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Leedarson Luminaire Luminaires Products Offered

12.5.5 Leedarson Luminaire Recent Development

12.6 PAK

12.6.1 PAK Corporation Information

12.6.2 PAK Business Overview

12.6.3 PAK Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 PAK Luminaires Products Offered

12.6.5 PAK Recent Development

12.7 Topstar

12.7.1 Topstar Corporation Information

12.7.2 Topstar Business Overview

12.7.3 Topstar Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Topstar Luminaires Products Offered

12.7.5 Topstar Recent Development

12.8 Osram

12.8.1 Osram Corporation Information

12.8.2 Osram Business Overview

12.8.3 Osram Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Osram Luminaires Products Offered

12.8.5 Osram Recent Development

12.9 Liaoyuan Lighting

12.9.1 Liaoyuan Lighting Corporation Information

12.9.2 Liaoyuan Lighting Business Overview

12.9.3 Liaoyuan Lighting Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Liaoyuan Lighting Luminaires Products Offered

12.9.5 Liaoyuan Lighting Recent Development

12.10 TCP

12.10.1 TCP Corporation Information

12.10.2 TCP Business Overview

12.10.3 TCP Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 TCP Luminaires Products Offered

12.10.5 TCP Recent Development

12.11 Panasonnic

12.11.1 Panasonnic Corporation Information

12.11.2 Panasonnic Business Overview

12.11.3 Panasonnic Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 Panasonnic Luminaires Products Offered

12.11.5 Panasonnic Recent Development

12.12 Huayi Lighting

12.12.1 Huayi Lighting Corporation Information

12.12.2 Huayi Lighting Business Overview

12.12.3 Huayi Lighting Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Huayi Lighting Luminaires Products Offered

12.12.5 Huayi Lighting Recent Development

12.13 Toshiba

12.13.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

12.13.2 Toshiba Business Overview

12.13.3 Toshiba Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Toshiba Luminaires Products Offered

12.13.5 Toshiba Recent Development

12.14 TCL

12.14.1 TCL Corporation Information

12.14.2 TCL Business Overview

12.14.3 TCL Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 TCL Luminaires Products Offered

12.14.5 TCL Recent Development

12.15 Forest Lighting

12.15.1 Forest Lighting Corporation Information

12.15.2 Forest Lighting Business Overview

12.15.3 Forest Lighting Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Forest Lighting Luminaires Products Offered

12.15.5 Forest Lighting Recent Development

12.16 Kingsun Optoelectronic

12.16.1 Kingsun Optoelectronic Corporation Information

12.16.2 Kingsun Optoelectronic Business Overview

12.16.3 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 Kingsun Optoelectronic Luminaires Products Offered

12.16.5 Kingsun Optoelectronic Recent Development

12.17 Feilo Acoustics

12.17.1 Feilo Acoustics Corporation Information

12.17.2 Feilo Acoustics Business Overview

12.17.3 Feilo Acoustics Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Feilo Acoustics Luminaires Products Offered

12.17.5 Feilo Acoustics Recent Development

12.18 Hongyar Electrical

12.18.1 Hongyar Electrical Corporation Information

12.18.2 Hongyar Electrical Business Overview

12.18.3 Hongyar Electrical Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Hongyar Electrical Luminaires Products Offered

12.18.5 Hongyar Electrical Recent Development

12.19 Midea

12.19.1 Midea Corporation Information

12.19.2 Midea Business Overview

12.19.3 Midea Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Midea Luminaires Products Offered

12.19.5 Midea Recent Development

12.20 Yankon

12.20.1 Yankon Corporation Information

12.20.2 Yankon Business Overview

12.20.3 Yankon Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Yankon Luminaires Products Offered

12.20.5 Yankon Recent Development

12.21 NPU

12.21.1 NPU Corporation Information

12.21.2 NPU Business Overview

12.21.3 NPU Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 NPU Luminaires Products Offered

12.21.5 NPU Recent Development

12.22 Handson

12.22.1 Handson Corporation Information

12.22.2 Handson Business Overview

12.22.3 Handson Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Handson Luminaires Products Offered

12.22.5 Handson Recent Development

12.23 GE Lighting

12.23.1 GE Lighting Corporation Information

12.23.2 GE Lighting Business Overview

12.23.3 GE Lighting Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 GE Lighting Luminaires Products Offered

12.23.5 GE Lighting Recent Development

12.24 GY LED

12.24.1 GY LED Corporation Information

12.24.2 GY LED Business Overview

12.24.3 GY LED Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 GY LED Luminaires Products Offered

12.24.5 GY LED Recent Development

12.25 Thorn

12.25.1 Thorn Corporation Information

12.25.2 Thorn Business Overview

12.25.3 Thorn Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Thorn Luminaires Products Offered

12.25.5 Thorn Recent Development

13 Luminaires Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Luminaires Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Luminaires

13.4 Luminaires Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Luminaires Distributors List

14.3 Luminaires Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Luminaires Market Trends

15.2 Luminaires Opportunities and Drivers

15.3 Luminaires Market Challenges

15.4 Luminaires Market Restraints

15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

