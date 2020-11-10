Body Fat Measurement Market 2020, Focuses on Top Companies, Global Industry Analysis

Cooey, an India-based startup that provides healthcare solutions, launched its IoT infused wireless body fat scale in India. Such technological advancements in the field of body fat measurement is anticipated to drive the global “body fat measurement market” Size sales during the forecast years. According to Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled, “Body Fat Measurement Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Product (Bioimpedance Analyzers, Hydrostatic Weighing, Dual Emission X-ray Absorptiometry, Body Fat Skinfold Calipers, Air-displacement plethysmography), By End User (Clinics, Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centers) and Geography Forecast till 2026,” increasing awareness campaigns regarding the usage of medical devices for preventing diseases is projected to propel the global body fat measurement market growth in the coming years. Furthermore, the rising incidence of obesity across the world will also contribute to the market growth in 2026. The Latest Report on Body Fat Measurement Market provides detailed information regarding various insights into the market.

Body Fat Measurement Market Segmentation:

By Product

Bioimpedance Analyzers

Hydrostatic Weighing

Dual Emission X-ray Absorptiometry

Body Fat Skinfold Calipers

Air-displacement plethysmography

Others

By End User

Clinics

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgery Centers

Others

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

