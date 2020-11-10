Dental Implants Market Size 2020 | North America, Europe & Asia Pacific Regions to Dominate

The global dental implants market is likely to gain from the increasing geriatric population. Fortune Business Insights has published a report, titled “DENTAL IMPLANTS: GLOBAL MARKET ANALYSIS, INSIGHTS, AND FORECAST, 2019-2026.” According to the report, in 2018 the global market was worth US$ 3870 Mn. The market is anticipated to progress at a CAGR of 5.1% and reach US$ 5725.7 Mn by the end of 2026. The report also offers a comprehensive overview of the global market.

Dental Implants Market Segmentation:

By Material

Titanium Implants

Zirconium Implants

Others (Ceramic, Porcelain-Fused-to-Metal)

By Type

Endosteal Implants

Subperiosteal Implants

Transosteal Implants

By Design

Tapered Implants

Parallel Implants

By End-user

Hospitals

Dental Clinics

Academic & Research Institutes

By Geography

North America (USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia, and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia & New Zealand, and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the Dental Implants Market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges.

Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

Identifies market restraints and boosters.

Identifies all the possible segments present in the market to aid organizations in strategic business planning.

KEY QUESTIONS ANSWERED:

What is the market size and growth rate of the global and regional market by various segments?

What is the market size and growth rate of the market for selective countries?

Which region or sub-segment is expected to drive the market in the forecast period?

What Factors are estimated to drive and restrain the Dental Implants Market growth?

What are the key technological and market trends shaping the market?

What are the key opportunities in the market?

What are the key companies operating in the market?

Which company accounted for the highest market share?

