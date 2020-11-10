Hiv Drugs Market 2020 Global Industry Analysis, Potential Growth, Key Players, Latest Trends
The global HIV/AIDS drugs market size is likely to derive growth form the increasing prevalence of the disease across the world. According to a report published by Fortune Business Insights, titled “HIV/AIDS Drugs Market: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 25,314.0 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights has predicted that the market will reach US$ 40,675.0 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 6.1% in the forecast period
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Epidemiology of HIV/AIDS by Key Countries
- Overview of Pipeline Analysis
- Regulatory Scenario by Key Countries
- Pricing Analysis
- Key Strategies Employed by Market Leaders in Various Regions
- Overview of New Product Launches
- Global HIV-AIDS Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Drug Class
- Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)
- Integrase Inhibitors
- Combination HIV Medicines
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Rest of World
- North America HIV-AIDS Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Drug Class
- Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)
- Integrase Inhibitors
- Combination HIV Medicines
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country
- S.
- Canada
- Europe HIV-AIDS Drugs Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis – By Drug Class
- Non-Nucleoside Reverse Transcriptase Inhibitors (NNRTIs)
- Integrase Inhibitors
- Combination HIV Medicines
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Distribution Channel
- Hospital Pharmacies
- Retail Pharmacies
- Online Pharmacies
- Others
- Market Analysis – By Country/ Sub-Region
- K.
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- Scandinavia
- Rest of Europe
