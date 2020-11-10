Contract Research Organization Services Market 2020 Global Market Growth, Size, Supply, Outlook, Regional Trends
The global contract research organization services market size will derive growth from increasing clinical trials in the coming years. According to a report by Fortune Business Insights, titled “Contract Research Organization (CRO) Services: Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2019-2026,” the market was valued at US$ 38,396.4 Mn in 2018. Fortune Business Insights states that the market will reach US$ 90,926.3 Mn by 2026, thereby exhibiting a CAGR of 9.9%.
Key Points of the Contract Research Organization Services Market Report:
- The report provides a basic overview of the industry including its definition, applications, and manufacturing technology.
- The report also explores the major international players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, and production value along with the market shares for each company.
- Through the statistical analysis, the study depicts the global market including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, and supply/demand from an international perspective.
- Considering segmentation, the market is divided in terms of product, end-use, company, region, and other important aspects. Each of these categories forms an important base point for the competitive landscape analysis.
- The report then estimates the market development and trends of the Contract Research Organization Services Market.
Detailed Table of Content:
- Introduction
- Research Scope
- Market Segmentation
- Research Methodology
- Definitions and Assumptions
- Executive Summary
- Market Dynamics
- Market Drivers
- Market Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Key Insights
- Mergers & Acquisitions Among Key Players
- The Regulatory Scenario in Key Countries/Region
- Competition Matrix for the Services Provided by Key Players.
- Global Contract Research Organization Services Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026
- Key Findings / Summary
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Service Type
- Discovery
- Pre-Clinical
- Clinical
- Laboratory Services
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Application
- Oncology
- Cardiology
- Infectious Disease
- Metabolic Disorders
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By End User
- Pharmaceutical & Biotechnological Companies
- Medical Device Companies
- Academic & Research Institutes
- Others
- Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Region
- North America
- Europe
- Asia pacific
- Rest of the World
