Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market 2020: Growth, Emerging Trends And Forecast By Abbott, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty, Ltd, Epigenomics Inc, Hemosure, Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, NOVIGENIX SA

In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to reach at USD 1316.7 million and at a growth rate CAGR of 6.40% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Introduction of novel screening tests employing genetic testing, growing incidence of rectal and colon cancer are some factors driving the growth of the market.

The major players covered in the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market report are Abbott, Clinical Genomics Technologies Pty, Ltd, Epigenomics Inc, Hemosure, Inc, Exact Sciences Corporation, NOVIGENIX SA, Sekisui Diagnostics, Medline Industries, Inc, Beckman Coulter, Inc, Eiken Chemical Co, Ltd, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens Healthcare Private Limited, Quest Diagnostics Incorporated, Oncocyte, Merck KGaA, Immunostics Inc, ExiQon, Kyowa Electronic Instruments Co. Ltd, R-Biopharm AG among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global In-Vitro Colorectal Cancer Screening Tests Market Scope and Market Size

In-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is segmented on the basis of product, application and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product, the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is segmented into fecal occult blood test, biomarker tests, CRC DNA screening tests. Fecal occult test is further segmented into guaiac FOB stool tests, immune FOB agglutination test, lateral flow immune FOB test and immune FOB ELISA test. Biomaker tests are further segmented into tumor M2-PK Stool test and Transferrin Assays. CRC DNA screening test is further segmented into methylated gene testing and panel DNA tests.

On the basis of end-user, the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is segmented into hospitals, clinics, diagnostics laboratories and ambulatory surgical centers.

Based on application, the in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market is segmented into MarCarePlex, Cologic, Colox, miRDIGN, PanC?Dx and MeSorce CRC.

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for novel minimally invasive tests which screens colorectal cancer using genetic biomarker and DNA, government regulations aimed at mandatory applications of cancer screening tests and increased prevalence of colorectal cancer are driving the growth of the market.

Technological advancements which include high speed DNA sequencing and with cost effectiveness of DNA sequencing will drive the growth of the market.

Growing R&D for developing advanced DNA sequencing methods such as hybridization, RNAP sequencing, microfluidic sequencing will further create new opportunities for in-vitro colorectal cancer screening tests market the is segmented into in the forecast period of 2020- 2027.

