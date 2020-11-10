Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Palmar Hyperhidrosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight's "Palmar Hyperhidrosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030" report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Palmar Hyperhidrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Palmar Hyperhidrosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the Facts:

According to the survey, titled “Epidemiological study and considerations of primary focal hyperhidrosis in Japan: From questionnaire analysis” by Fujimoto et al., primary focal hyperhidrosis involving in certain sites, is higher in male than females.

As per another survey titled “US prevalence of hyperhidrosis and impact on individuals with axillary hyperhidrosis: Results from a national survey” by Strutton et al., approximately 3% of the US population suffer from hyperhidrosis.

According to a study titled “Long-term results of endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy for upper limb hyperhidrosis” by Gossot et al., in a series of 382 French patients treated with endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (ETS), more than a quarter had palmar and plantar hyperhidrosis, >50% had palmoplantar and axillary hyperhidrosis, less than 10% had palmoplantar and facial hyperhidrosis, 5% had all areas involved, and 8% had axillary hyperhidrosis only.

As per the article by Hajjar et al., titled, “The Quality of Life and Satisfaction Rate of Patients With Upper Limb Hyperhidrosis Before and After Bilateral Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy”, hyperhidrosis is a functional disorder identified by excessive sweating and its incidence is approximately 1% in any population.

Scope of the Report

The report covers the descriptive overview of Palmar Hyperhidrosis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Palmar Hyperhidrosis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Palmar Hyperhidrosis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Palmar Hyperhidrosis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Palmar Hyperhidrosis market

Palmar hyperhidrosis, or excessive hand sweating, is a common condition affecting 1-3% of the population. It usually starts in childhood or adolescence. Sweaty hands can significantly affect a person socially and emotionally.

Many factors can contribute to the condition, including genetic influences as well as physical and emotional stress. A family history is present in up to 30% of cases. Palmar hyperhidrosis affects both hands equally and can range from mild clammy hands to severe sweating. It stops when sleep.

Palmar hyperhidrosis Diagnosis

The diagnosis is usually made based on a history of excessive sweating. No investigations are needed.

Palmar hyperhidrosis Treatment

Treatment will depend on how severe the sweating is and which previous treatments have been successful. Topical treatments

Topical treatments: Some mild to moderate cases can respond to topical treatments such as aluminium chloride hexahydrate (Driclor).

Iontophoresis may be considered for cases which do not respond to topical treatments.

Botox injections can treat sweaty hands safely and effectively. However, the treatment is not subsidised under Medicare-PBS and the cost limits its wider use.

Anticholinergic tablets (such as oxybutynin and propantheline bromide) can be useful in treating palmar hyperhidrosis. However, side effects such as constipation, dry mouth and drowsiness are common.

Endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (ETS) is a surgical treatment option for various forms of hyperhidrosis

Some of the Companies:

Dermira

Atacama Therapeutics

Stiefel, a GSK Company

Brickell Biotech

Allergan

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Glycopyrronium

Dexmecamylamine

Umeclidinium

BBI-4000

BTX-A

And Many Other

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Palmar Hyperhidrosis Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Palmar Hyperhidrosis Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment and Management

8.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Japan

Access and Reimbursement Overview of Palmar Hyperhidrosis KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

