Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight
(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Palmar Hyperhidrosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.
DelveInsight’s “Palmar Hyperhidrosis – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Palmar Hyperhidrosis, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Palmar Hyperhidrosis market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.
- According to the survey, titled “Epidemiological study and considerations of primary focal hyperhidrosis in Japan: From questionnaire analysis” by Fujimoto et al., primary focal hyperhidrosis involving in certain sites, is higher in male than females.
- As per another survey titled “US prevalence of hyperhidrosis and impact on individuals with axillary hyperhidrosis: Results from a national survey” by Strutton et al., approximately 3% of the US population suffer from hyperhidrosis.
- According to a study titled “Long-term results of endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy for upper limb hyperhidrosis” by Gossot et al., in a series of 382 French patients treated with endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (ETS), more than a quarter had palmar and plantar hyperhidrosis, >50% had palmoplantar and axillary hyperhidrosis, less than 10% had palmoplantar and facial hyperhidrosis, 5% had all areas involved, and 8% had axillary hyperhidrosis only.
- As per the article by Hajjar et al., titled, “The Quality of Life and Satisfaction Rate of Patients With Upper Limb Hyperhidrosis Before and After Bilateral Endoscopic Thoracic Sympathectomy”, hyperhidrosis is a functional disorder identified by excessive sweating and its incidence is approximately 1% in any population.
- The report covers the descriptive overview of Palmar Hyperhidrosis, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies
- Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Palmar Hyperhidrosis epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM
- Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Palmar Hyperhidrosis are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape
- A detailed review of Palmar Hyperhidrosis market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM
- The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Palmar Hyperhidrosis market
Request for free sample report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/palmar-hyperhidrosis-market
Palmar hyperhidrosis, or excessive hand sweating, is a common condition affecting 1-3% of the population. It usually starts in childhood or adolescence. Sweaty hands can significantly affect a person socially and emotionally.
Many factors can contribute to the condition, including genetic influences as well as physical and emotional stress. A family history is present in up to 30% of cases. Palmar hyperhidrosis affects both hands equally and can range from mild clammy hands to severe sweating. It stops when sleep.
Palmar hyperhidrosis Diagnosis
The diagnosis is usually made based on a history of excessive sweating. No investigations are needed.
Palmar hyperhidrosis Treatment
Treatment will depend on how severe the sweating is and which previous treatments have been successful. Topical treatments
- Topical treatments: Some mild to moderate cases can respond to topical treatments such as aluminium chloride hexahydrate (Driclor).
- Iontophoresis may be considered for cases which do not respond to topical treatments.
- Botox injections can treat sweaty hands safely and effectively. However, the treatment is not subsidised under Medicare-PBS and the cost limits its wider use.
- Anticholinergic tablets (such as oxybutynin and propantheline bromide) can be useful in treating palmar hyperhidrosis. However, side effects such as constipation, dry mouth and drowsiness are common.
- Endoscopic thoracic sympathectomy (ETS) is a surgical treatment option for various forms of hyperhidrosis
Request for free sample report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/palmar-hyperhidrosis-market
- Dermira
- Atacama Therapeutics
- Stiefel, a GSK Company
- Brickell Biotech
- Allergan
- And Many Others
- Glycopyrronium
- Dexmecamylamine
- Umeclidinium
- BBI-4000
- BTX-A
- And Many Other
Request for free sample report: https://www.delveinsight.com/sample-request/palmar-hyperhidrosis-market
- Key Insights
- Executive Summary of Palmar Hyperhidrosis
- Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Palmar Hyperhidrosis
- Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017
4.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030
- Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Sign and Symptoms
5.3. Pathophysiology
5.4. Risk Factors
5.5. Diagnosis
- Patient Journey
- Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology and Patient Population
7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings
7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM
7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM
7.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)
7.4. United States Epidemiology
7.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)
7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology
7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology
7.5.1.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)
7.5.2. France Epidemiology
7.5.2.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)
7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology
7.5.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)
7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology
7.5.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)
7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology
7.5.5.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)
7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology
7.5.6.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)
- Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices
8.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment and Management
8.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment Algorithm
- Unmet Needs
- Key Endpoints of Palmar Hyperhidrosis Treatment
- Marketed Products
11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM
11.2. Drug Name: Company Name
11.2.1. Product Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials
11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial
List to be continued in report
- Emerging Therapies
12.1. Key Cross
12.2. Drug Name: Company Name
12.2.1. Product Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy
12.2.5. Product Profile
List to be continued in report
- Palmar Hyperhidrosis: Seven Major Market Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size in 7MM
13.3. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM
- Attribute analysis
- 7MM: Market Outlook
15.1. United States: Market Size
15.1.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in the United States
15.1.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United States
15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook
15.3. Germany Market Size
15.3.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Germany
15.3.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Germany
15.4. France Market Size
15.4.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in France
15.4.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in France
15.5. Italy Market Size
15.5.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Italy
15.5.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Italy
15.6. Spain Market Size
15.6.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Spain
15.6.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Spain
15.7. United Kingdom Market Size
15.7.1. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in the United Kingdom
15.7.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom
15.8. Japan Market Outlook
15.8.1. Japan Market Size
15.8.2. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Total Market Size in Japan
15.8.3. Palmar Hyperhidrosis Market Size by Therapies in Japan
- Access and Reimbursement Overview of Palmar Hyperhidrosis
- KOL Views
- Market Drivers
- Market Barriers
- Appendix
20.1. Bibliography
20.2. Report Methodology
- DelveInsight Capabilities
- Disclaimer
- About DelveInsight
About DelveInsight
DelveInsight is a premier Business Consulting and Market Research firm focused exclusively on the life science segment. With a wide array of smart end-to-end solutions, the firm helps the global Pharmaceutical and Bio-Tech companies formulate prudent business decisions for
Browse through our vast repository from here.
Media Contact
Company Name: DelveInsight Business Research LLP
Contact Person: Ankit Nigam
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +19193216187
City: Albany
State: New York
Country: United States
Website: https://www.delveinsight.com/