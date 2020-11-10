Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s “Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030” report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Some of the facts:

As per the “National Organization of Rare Disorders”, FSHD appears to affect males and females in relatively equal numbers. The estimated prevalence is between four and ten per 100,000 people.

According to Statland et al. (2016), “Since 1991, studies have shown the worldwide prevalence of FSHD ranging between 2.03 and 6.8 per 100,000 individuals, and the prevalence of FSHD in the United States is commonly quoted as 1 in 15,000 or approximately 21,000 individuals”.

According to “FSHD society” 2019, FSHD is the most prevalent of the nine primary types of muscular dystrophy affecting adults and children. It is estimated to affect about 870,000 individuals worldwide, the actual number of individuals with FSHD could be significantly high due to undiagnosed cases.

According to “FSHD society” 2019 approximately 95% of FSHD cases are known as Type 1 or FSHD1, which is linked to deletions of D4Z4 units on chromosome 4. The remaining five percent of FSHD cases have normal-length D4Z4 regions on chromosome 4 and are called Type 2 or FSHD2.

As per the “Muscular Dystrophy UK” 2019, it is estimated that around 2000–2500 people are affected with FSHD in the United Kingdom.

Scope of the Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy, explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy market

Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy is a disorder characterized by muscle weakness and wasting (atrophy). The disorder gets its name from muscles that are affected in the face (facio), around the shoulder blades (scapulo), and in the upper arms (humeral). Hamstring and trunk muscles are affected -early on but are less well recognized. Other arm and leg muscles are frequently eventually affected in the course of the disease. Symptoms usually appear before age 20, but can begin in infancy or later in adulthood. Severity of the condition varies widely and some people with the disease allele remain asymptomatic. FSHD is most typically characterized by relatively slow disease progression. Specific symptoms and findings may also vary in range and severity, including among affected members of the same family. Life expectancy is not shortened. FSHD is usually inherited as an autosomal dominant genetic condition.

Some of the Companies:

Fulcrum Therapeutics

aTyr Pharma

Acceleron Pharma

And Many Others

Drugs Covered:

Losmapimod

ATYR1940

ACE-083

And Many Others

Table of Contents:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy: Market Overview at a Glance

4.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2017

4.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Total Market Share (%) Distribution in 2030

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy: Disease Background and Overview

5.1. Introduction

5.2. Sign and Symptoms

5.3. Pathophysiology

5.4. Risk Factors

5.5. Diagnosis

Patient Journey Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology and Patient Population

7.1. Epidemiology Key Findings

7.2. Assumptions and Rationale: 7MM

7.3. Epidemiology Scenario: 7MM

7.3.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Scenario in the 7MM (2017-2030)

7.4. United States Epidemiology

7.4.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Scenario in the United States (2017-2030)

7.5. EU-5 Country-wise Epidemiology

7.5.1. Germany Epidemiology

7.5.1.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Scenario in Germany (2017-2030)

7.5.2. France Epidemiology

7.5.2.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Scenario in France (2017-2030)

7.5.3. Italy Epidemiology

7.5.3.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Scenario in Italy (2017-2030)

7.5.4. Spain Epidemiology

7.5.4.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Scenario in Spain (2017-2030)

7.5.5. United Kingdom Epidemiology

7.5.5.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Scenario in the United Kingdom (2017-2030)

7.5.6. Japan Epidemiology

7.5.6.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Epidemiology Scenario in Japan (2017-2030)

Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices

8.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Treatment and Management

8.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Algorithm

Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Treatment Marketed Products

11.1. List of Marketed Products in the 7MM

11.2. Drug Name: Company Name

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Pivotal Clinical Trials

11.2.5. Summary of Pivotal Clinical Trial

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

12.1. Key Cross

12.2. Drug Name: Company Name

12.2.1. Product Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.4. Safety and Efficacy

12.2.5. Product Profile

List to be continued in report

Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy: Seven Major Market Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size in 7MM

13.3. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size by Therapies in the 7MM

Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook

15.1. United States: Market Size

15.1.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Total Market Size in the United States

15.1.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size by Therapies in the United States

15.2. EU-5 countries: Market Size and Outlook

15.3. Germany Market Size

15.3.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Total Market Size in Germany

15.3.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size by Therapies in Germany

15.4. France Market Size

15.4.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Total Market Size in France

15.4.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size by Therapies in France

15.5. Italy Market Size

15.5.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Total Market Size in Italy

15.5.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size by Therapies in Italy

15.6. Spain Market Size

15.6.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Total Market Size in Spain

15.6.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size by Therapies in Spain

15.7. United Kingdom Market Size

15.7.1. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Total Market Size in the United Kingdom

15.7.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size by Therapies in the United Kingdom

15.8. Japan Market Outlook

15.8.1. Japan Market Size

15.8.2. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Total Market Size in Japan

15.8.3. Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy Market Size by Therapies in Japan

Access and Reimbursement Overview of Facioscapulohumeral Muscular Dystrophy KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix

20.1. Bibliography

20.2. Report Methodology

DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

