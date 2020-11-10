Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on “Chronic Hepatitis B Virus – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“.

DelveInsight’s “Chronic Hepatitis B Virus – Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2030“ report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus , historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan.

Reports key facts–

In 2016, WHO set the target of eliminating chronic HBV as a public health threat by 2030. Elimination of HBV by 2030 will require diagnosis of 90% of people infected with HBV and antiviral treatment of 80% of diagnosed people eligible for therapy. As per DelveInsight’s analysts, the total prevalent cases of CHB were 5,797,240 in 2017, which are expected to rise during the study period (2017-2030). Among the 7MM, the United States accounted for nearly 39% of the total prevalent population of CHB in the year 2017. Low diagnosis rate observed across the 7MM and possible factors could be people infected with CHB often have no symptoms and not aware about CHB and also there is overall lack of awareness surrounding HBV necessitates provider education on cut-off values for abnormal levels of alanine aminotransferase (ALT)

Scope of Report:

The report covers the descriptive overview of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus , explaining its causes, signs and symptoms, pathophysiology, diagnosis and currently available therapies

Comprehensive insight has been provided into the Chronic Hepatitis B Virus epidemiology and treatment in the 7MM

Additionally, an all-inclusive account of both the current and emerging therapies for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus are provided, along with the assessment of new therapies, which will have an impact on the current treatment landscape

A detailed review of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus market; historical and forecasted is included in the report, covering drug outreach in the 7MM

The report provides an edge while developing business strategies, by understanding trends shaping and driving the global Chronic Hepatitis B Virus market

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus is a life-threatening and one of the most common liver infections around the globe. It is caused by the hepatitis B virus (HBV), which attacks and injures the liver. HBV can cause both acute and chronic disease. If an individual suffers from HBV infection which lasts more than six months, then the infection becomes chronic. Having chronic hepatitis B (CHB) increases the risk of developing liver failure, liver cancer or cirrhosis. HBV is mostly transmitted through blood and infected bodily fluids. It can be passed to others through direct contact with blood, unprotected sex, use of illegal drugs, unsterilized or contaminated needles.

Epidemiology

The Chronic Hepatitis B Virus epidemiology division provides insights about historical and current patient pool and forecasted trend for every seven major countries. The Chronic Hepatitis B Virus epidemiology data are studied through all possible division to give a better understanding of the Disease scenario in 7MM. The Chronic Hepatitis B Virus epidemiology segment covers the epidemiology data in the US, EU5 countries (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the UK), and Japan from 2017 to 2030. It also helps to recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies, survey reports and views of key opinion leaders.

Some of key companies

GlaxoSmithKline

Ionis Pharma

Janssen Sciences

Hoffmann-La Roche

Gilead Sciences

Assembly Biosciences

Name of drugs covered

GSK3228836

JNJ-56136379 And JNJ-3989 ± JNJ-6379 +NUC

RG7907 + RG7854 + NUC

Selgantolimod (GS-9688)

Vebicorvir (ABI-H0731) +NUC

And Many Others

Table of content:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Competitive Intelligence Analysis for Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Chronic Hepatitis B Virus : Market Overview at a Glance Chronic Hepatitis B Virus : Disease Background and Overview Patient Journey Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Epidemiology and Patient Population Treatment Algorithm, Current Treatment, and Medical Practices Unmet Needs Key Endpoints of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus Treatment Marketed Products

List to be continued in report

Emerging Therapies

List to be continued in report

Chronic Hepatitis B Virus: Seven Major Market Analysis Attribute analysis 7MM: Market Outlook Access and Reimbursement Overview of Chronic Hepatitis B Virus KOL Views Market Drivers Market Barriers Appendix DelveInsight Capabilities Disclaimer About DelveInsight

