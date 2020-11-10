Epidermolysis Bullosa Market Size, Epidemiology, Leading Companies, Drugs and Competitive Analysis by DelveInsight

(Albany, US) DelveInsight has launched a new report on ‘Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)-Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2030’.

DelveInsight’s ‘Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)-Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast–2030’ report deliver an in-depth understanding of the EB, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the EB market trends in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom) and Japan.

Epidermolysis Bullosa Key Findings

According to the publisher’s, the total prevalent population of EB in seven major markets ranges was 41,509 in 2017.

The total diagnosed prevalent cases of EB in the 7MM was 39,433 in 2017.

In 2017, there were 26,104 prevalent cases of EB in the United States. In the same years, there were a total of 24,799 diagnosed prevalent cases of EB in the United States.

Epidermolysis Bullosa is of several types, and three major types of Epidermolysis bullosa includes Epidermolysis bullosa simplex (EBS), junctional EB (JEB), and dystrophic EB (DEB). Assessments as perthe publisher’s analysts show that the majority of cases of EB are EBS in the United States. In 2017, there were 14,879 cases of EBS, 1,240 cases of JEB, and 8,680 cases of DEB in the United States. DEB is further divided as recessive and dominant.

Out of 8,680 cases of DEB in the United States in 2017, 4,554 cases were dominant DEB and 4,126 cases were recessive DEB.

Among the European countries, the United Kingdom had the highest prevalent population of EB with 5,037 cases, followed by Germany which had a prevalent population of 4,919 in 2017. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest prevalent population of 928 in 2017.

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Emerging Drugs

Oleogel-S10 (AP-101): Amryt Pharma

Oleogel-S10 (AP-101) is a topical product that is being developed for the treatment of EB. It incorporates a betulin-based active ingredient formulated with sunflower oil. AP-101 acts by promoting the differentiation and migration of keratinocytes (skin cells with wound repair capabilities) as well as transiently increasing the level of proinflammatory mediators (which also promote healing).

AP101 has already received marketing approval for the treatment of partial-thickness wounds (PTWs) in adults from the European Commission in January 2016 under the brand name Episalvan. The company is also developing AP103, a potential treatment for patients with RDEB. Oleogel-S10 is currently in phase III clinical trial and recently reported positive unblinded interim efficacy and safety analyses.

EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics

EB-101 (LZRSE-Col7A1) is an autologous, ex-vivo gene therapy in which the COL7A1 gene is inserted into a patient’s skin cells (keratinocytes) for the treatment of the underlying disease in recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (RDEB). The patient’s cell is genetically engineered in the lab to express a missing protein called type VII collagen and then these corrected cells will be transplanted back to the patient. These cells should then make type VII collagen. The process of adding inserting the correct type VII collagen gene into cells is called gene transfer. Post this process i.e. gene transfer the engineered cells are grown in culture into a sheet of cells that look like a plastic film. This sheet is then grafted to wounds.

The company has evaluated the safety of EB-101 in phase I/II trial in which product has shown significant results, wound treated with EB-101 were significantly healed >50% for more than two years post-administration.

CCP-020 (Diacerein 1% Ointment): Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

CCP-020 (Diacerein 1% Ointment) is a topical ointment that is being developed by Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals for the treatment of EBS. The drug is engineered to potentially block the activity of interleukin-1? (IL-1?), a pro-inflammatory cytokine that is involved in the inflammatory signaling pathway associated with EBS. Blocking of IL-1? reduces the auto-inflammatory effects in the skin of patients with EBS and strengthen epidermal tissue and support healing.

Diacerein is a commercially available medicine used to treat osteoarthritis. Its therapeutic potential in treating blistering in patients with epidermolysis bullosa simplex was initially discovered by a team of researchers at the EB House Austria, University Clinic for Dermatology at the Paracelsus Medical University (PMU). Diacerein is commonly marketed as tablets but for EBS researchers have developed an ointment with 1% of diacerein. Presently Castle Creek is developing CCP-020 is in the phase II stage of development. Earlier a phase II trial of CCP-020 for EBS got terminated because an independent data monitoring committee suggested that the study will not meet statistical objectives.

Companies Mentioned

Amryt Pharma

Abeona Therapeutics

Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

RegeneRx

Krystal Biotech

Fibrocell Technologies/Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

RHEACELL GmbH

Holostem Terapie Avanzate

StemRim/Shionogi

Phoenix Tissue Repair (BridgeBio Pharma, Inc)

Menlo Therapeutics

JCR Pharmaceuticals

Amicus Therapeutics

Key Topics Covered:

Key Insights Executive Summary of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) Market Overview at a Glance

3.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in 2017

3.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB) in 2030

Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB): Disease Background and Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.2. Causes of Epidermolysis Bullosa

4.3. Signs and Symptoms of Epidermolysis Bullosa

4.4. Classification of Epidermolysis Bullosa

4.5. Pathophysiology of Epidermolysis Bullosa

4.6. Genetic Bases of Epidermolysis Bullosa

4.7. Diagnosis of Epidermolysis Bullosa

4.7.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

Case Reports

5.1. Dystrophic Epidermolysis Bullosa in Pregnancy: A Case Report of the Autosomal Dominant Subtype and Review of the Literature

5.2. Managing pain in children with epidermolysis bullosa

5.3. Epidermolysis bullosa: a case report

5.4. Newborn Infant with Epidermolysis Bullosa and Ankyloglossia

Epidemiology and Patient Population

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Epidemiology Methodology

6.3. 7MM Total Prevalent Patient Population of Epidermolysis Bullosa

6.4. 7MM Diagnosed Prevalent Patient Population of Epidermolysis Bullosa

6.5. 7MM Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Epidermolysis Bullosa

Country Wise-Epidemiology of Epidermolysis Bullosa

7.1. United States Epidemiology

7.1.1. Assumptions and Rationale

7.1.2. Total Prevalent Cases of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States

7.1.3. Diagnosed Prevalence of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States

7.1.4. Type-Specific Diagnosed Prevalence of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the United States

7.2. EU5 Epidemiology

7.3. Japan Epidemiology

Treatment and Management of Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)

8.1. Skin and Wound Management

8.2. General Management Principles

8.3. Special Considerations

8.4. Management of Chronic wounds in EB

8.5. Pain care for patients with epidermolysis bullosa: best care practice guidelines

Unmet Needs Emerging Drugs

10.1. Key Cross Competition

10.2. Oleogel-S10 (AP-101): Amryt Pharma

10.2.1. Product Description

10.2.2. Other Development Activities

10.2.3. Clinical Development

10.2.4. Clinical Trials Information

10.2.5. Safety and Efficacy

10.2.6. Product Profile

10.3. EB-101: Abeona Therapeutics

10.4. CCP-020 (Diacerein 1% Ointment): Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

10.5. RGN-137: RegeneRx

10.6. B-VEC (KB103, Beremagene Geperpavec): Krystal Biotech

10.7. FCX-007: Fibrocell Technologies/Castle Creek Pharmaceuticals

10.8. Allo-APZ2-EB: RHEACELL GmbH

10.9. COL7 and LAMB3 gene therapy: Holostem Terapie Avanzate

10.10. KOI2 (Redasemtide/HMGB1 Peptides): StemRim/Shionogi

10.11. PTR-01 (BBP-589): Phoenix Tissue Repair (BridgeBio Pharma, Inc)

10.12. Serlopitant (VPD-737): Menlo Therapeutics

Failed Therapies for Epidermolysis Bullosa (EB)

11.1. JR-031: JCR Pharmaceuticals

11.1.1. Product Description

11.1.2. Other Development Activities

11.1.3. Clinical Development

11.1.4. Clinical Trials Information

11.1.5. Product Profile

11.2. Allantoin (Zorblisa): Amicus Therapeutics

Epidermolysis Bullosa: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Methodology

12.3. Attribute Analysis

12.4. Market Size of Epidermolysis Bullosa in the 7MM

12.5. Market Size of Epidermolysis Bullosa by Therapies in the 7MM

Market Outlook: The United States

13.1. United States Market Size

13.1.1. The Total Market Size of Epidermolysis Bullosa

13.1.2. Market Size of Epidermolysis Bullosa by Therapies in the United States

Market Outlook: Europe Market Outlook: Japan Market Drivers Market Barriers SWOT Analysis Reimbursement and Market Access Recognized Establishments Appendix

