Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size, Global Trend, Segments, Developments, Demand, Industry Analysis, Covid-19 Impact, Insights Forecast to 2026

The global medical radiation shielding market is expected to rise with an impressive CAGR and generate the highest revenue by 2026. Fortune Business Insights™ in its latest report published this information. The report is titled “Medical Radiation Shielding Market Size, Share and Global Trend By Imaging Equipment (X-Ray, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI),Computed Tomography, Ultrasound, Others), By Product (Building Materials (Sheet Lead, Bricks, Curtain, and Others), Wearables, Others), By End User (Hospitals, Diagnostic Centres, Cancer Centres, Biopharmaceutical Companies, Others) and Geography Forecast till 2026”. The report discusses research objectives, research scope, methodology, timeline and challenges during the entire forecast period. It also offers an exclusive insight into various details such as revenues, market share, strategies, growth rate, product & their pricing by region/country for all major companies.

The report provides a 360-degree overview of the market, listing various factors restricting, propelling, and obstructing the market in the forecast duration. The report also provides additional information such as interesting insights, key industry developments, detailed segmentation of the market, list of prominent players operating in the market, and other medical radiation shielding market trends. The report is available for sale on the company website.

Leading Players operating in the Medical Radiation Shielding Market are:

Key players are involved in mergers and acquisition to strengthen their market position. Owing to increasing competition frequent innovations are taking place in the market. Some of the companies operating the industry are:

ETS-Lindgren,

Radiation Protection Products, Inc.,

Veritas Medical Solutions LLC,

RAY-BAR ENGINEERING CORP.,

Gaven Industries Inc.,

Global Partners in Shielding, Inc.,

MEDICAL SHIELDING SOLUTIONS,

Mars Metal Company,

Nuclear Lead Co. Inc.,

A&L Shielding

FDA Approval for Two New Products by Corning Incorporated Will Propel Growth

Corning Incorporated, an American multinational company technology company launched two new products – Corning® Med-X® Glass and Corning® Med-Gamma® Glass, after receiving approval from the Food and Drug Administration. Corning® Med-X® Glass and Corning® Med-Gamma® Glass will be used under the classification of Radiology devices / Personnel protective shield. These two glass product categories are used as Class I medical devices as defined by the FDA.

The announcement of these products are likely to aid medical radiation shielding market growth owing to the company becoming the first radiation-shielding glass manufacturer on the market to provide its customers and their end-customers with full compliance and traceability with their new products. Furthermore, the launch of new radiation safety guidance for healthcare resources is expected to uplift the global medical radiation shielding market share. For instance, British Institute of Radiology (BIR) launched new radiation safety guidance for healthcare resources with the aim to prevent radiation exposure amongst them. The new guidance provides information about radiation shielding methods, shielding materials, and risk assessments.

Regional Analysis for Medical Radiation Shielding Market:

North America (the USA and Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Scandinavia and Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, Southeast Asia and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, GCC and Rest of the Middle East & Africa)

Major Table of Contents for Medical Radiation Shielding Market:

Introduction Executive Summary Market Dynamics Key Medical Radiation Shielding Market Insights Global Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 North America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Europe Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Asia Pacific Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 The Middle East and Africa Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Latin America Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2015-2026 Competitive Landscape Global Medical Radiation Shielding Market Revenue Share Analysis, By Key Players, 2020 Company Profiles Conclusion

