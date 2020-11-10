Optical Encoders Market Size 2020 | Segmentation by Growth Trends, Latest Innovations, Future Demand Status, Business Share Forecast to 2026

Global “Optical Encoders Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Optical Encoders Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Optical Encoders market.

The Global Optical Encoders market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Optical Encoders market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Optical Encoders market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Broadcom

BEI Sensors

Renishaw

Hengstler

Dynapar

Baumer Group

Tokyo Sokuteikizai

CTS

Allied Motion

EPC

US Digital

CUI

Omron

Heidenhain

Bourns

Grayhill

Gurley

Honeywell

Honest Sensor Corporation

HONTKO

Yuheng Optics

About Optical Encoders Market:

An optical encoder is a type of encoder that uses a sensor to identify position change as light passes through a patterned encoder wheel or disk.In the world wide, North America, Europe and China are the major manufacturing regions. North America is the leader in optical encoders market, whose revenue is estimated to 44% production market share in 2017.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Optical Encoders MarketIn 2019, the global Optical Encoders market size was US$ 1332.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1554.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.2% during 2021-2026.Global Optical Encoders Scope and Market SizeOptical Encoders market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Optical Encoders market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.Segment by Type, the Optical Encoders market is segmented into Incremental Encoders Absolute Encoders Incremental optical encoders are the main product, capturing about 68% of global consumption of optical encoders in 2017.Segment by Application, the Optical Encoders market is segmented into Healthcare Machine Tool Consumer Electronics Assembly Equipment Other The assembly equipment holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 25% of the market share.Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEACompetitive Landscape and Optical Encoders Market Share AnalysisOptical Encoders market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Optical Encoders product introduction, recent developments, Optical Encoders sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.The major companies include: Broadcom BEI Sensors Renishaw Hengstler Dynapar Baumer Group Tokyo Sokuteikizai CTS Allied Motion EPC US Digital CUI Omron Heidenhain Bourns Grayhill Gurley Honeywell Honest Sensor Corporation HONTKO Yuheng Optics

This report focuses on the Optical Encoders in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Optical Encoders Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Optical Encoders Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Incremental Encoders

Absolute Encoders

Major Applications are as follows:

Healthcare

Machine Tool

Consumer Electronics

Assembly Equipment

Other

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Optical Encoders in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Optical Encoders Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Optical Encoders? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Optical Encoders Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Optical Encoders Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Optical Encoders Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Optical Encoders Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Optical Encoders Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Optical Encoders Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Optical Encoders Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Optical Encoders Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Optical Encoders Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Optical Encoders Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Optical Encoders Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Optical Encoders Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Incremental Encoders

1.2.3 Absolute Encoders

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Optical Encoders Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Healthcare

1.3.3 Machine Tool

1.3.4 Consumer Electronics

1.3.5 Assembly Equipment

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Optical Encoders Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Optical Encoders Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Optical Encoders Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Optical Encoders Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Optical Encoders Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Optical Encoders Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Optical Encoders Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Optical Encoders Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Optical Encoders Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Optical Encoders Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Optical Encoders Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Optical Encoders Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Optical Encoders by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Optical Encoders Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Optical Encoders Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Optical Encoders Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Optical Encoders Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Optical Encoders Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Optical Encoders Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Optical Encoders Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Optical Encoders Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Optical Encoders Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Optical Encoders Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Optical Encoders Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Optical Encoders Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Optical Encoders Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Optical Encoders Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Broadcom

4.1.1 Broadcom Corporation Information

4.1.2 Broadcom Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Broadcom Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.1.4 Broadcom Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Broadcom Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Broadcom Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Broadcom Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Broadcom Optical Encoders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Broadcom Recent Development

4.2 BEI Sensors

4.2.1 BEI Sensors Corporation Information

4.2.2 BEI Sensors Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 BEI Sensors Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.2.4 BEI Sensors Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 BEI Sensors Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.2.6 BEI Sensors Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.2.7 BEI Sensors Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 BEI Sensors Optical Encoders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 BEI Sensors Recent Development

4.3 Renishaw

4.3.1 Renishaw Corporation Information

4.3.2 Renishaw Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Renishaw Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.3.4 Renishaw Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Renishaw Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Renishaw Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Renishaw Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Renishaw Optical Encoders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Renishaw Recent Development

4.4 Hengstler

4.4.1 Hengstler Corporation Information

4.4.2 Hengstler Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Hengstler Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.4.4 Hengstler Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Hengstler Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Hengstler Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Hengstler Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Hengstler Optical Encoders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Hengstler Recent Development

4.5 Dynapar

4.5.1 Dynapar Corporation Information

4.5.2 Dynapar Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Dynapar Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.5.4 Dynapar Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Dynapar Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Dynapar Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Dynapar Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Dynapar Optical Encoders Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Dynapar Recent Development

4.6 Baumer Group

4.6.1 Baumer Group Corporation Information

4.6.2 Baumer Group Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Baumer Group Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.6.4 Baumer Group Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Baumer Group Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Baumer Group Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Baumer Group Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Baumer Group Recent Development

4.7 Tokyo Sokuteikizai

4.7.1 Tokyo Sokuteikizai Corporation Information

4.7.2 Tokyo Sokuteikizai Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Tokyo Sokuteikizai Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.7.4 Tokyo Sokuteikizai Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Tokyo Sokuteikizai Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Tokyo Sokuteikizai Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Tokyo Sokuteikizai Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Tokyo Sokuteikizai Recent Development

4.8 CTS

4.8.1 CTS Corporation Information

4.8.2 CTS Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 CTS Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.8.4 CTS Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 CTS Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.8.6 CTS Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.8.7 CTS Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 CTS Recent Development

4.9 Allied Motion

4.9.1 Allied Motion Corporation Information

4.9.2 Allied Motion Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Allied Motion Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.9.4 Allied Motion Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Allied Motion Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Allied Motion Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Allied Motion Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Allied Motion Recent Development

4.10 EPC

4.10.1 EPC Corporation Information

4.10.2 EPC Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 EPC Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.10.4 EPC Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 EPC Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.10.6 EPC Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.10.7 EPC Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 EPC Recent Development

4.11 US Digital

4.11.1 US Digital Corporation Information

4.11.2 US Digital Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 US Digital Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.11.4 US Digital Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 US Digital Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.11.6 US Digital Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.11.7 US Digital Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 US Digital Recent Development

4.12 CUI

4.12.1 CUI Corporation Information

4.12.2 CUI Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 CUI Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.12.4 CUI Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 CUI Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.12.6 CUI Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.12.7 CUI Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 CUI Recent Development

4.13 Omron

4.13.1 Omron Corporation Information

4.13.2 Omron Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Omron Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.13.4 Omron Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Omron Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Omron Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Omron Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Omron Recent Development

4.14 Heidenhain

4.14.1 Heidenhain Corporation Information

4.14.2 Heidenhain Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Heidenhain Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.14.4 Heidenhain Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Heidenhain Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Heidenhain Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Heidenhain Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Heidenhain Recent Development

4.15 Bourns

4.15.1 Bourns Corporation Information

4.15.2 Bourns Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Bourns Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.15.4 Bourns Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Bourns Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Bourns Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Bourns Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Bourns Recent Development

4.16 Grayhill

4.16.1 Grayhill Corporation Information

4.16.2 Grayhill Description, Business Overview

4.16.3 Grayhill Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.16.4 Grayhill Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.16.5 Grayhill Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.16.6 Grayhill Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.16.7 Grayhill Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.16.8 Grayhill Recent Development

4.17 Gurley

4.17.1 Gurley Corporation Information

4.17.2 Gurley Description, Business Overview

4.17.3 Gurley Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.17.4 Gurley Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.17.5 Gurley Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.17.6 Gurley Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.17.7 Gurley Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.17.8 Gurley Recent Development

4.18 Honeywell

4.18.1 Honeywell Corporation Information

4.18.2 Honeywell Description, Business Overview

4.18.3 Honeywell Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.18.4 Honeywell Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.18.5 Honeywell Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.18.6 Honeywell Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.18.7 Honeywell Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.18.8 Honeywell Recent Development

4.19 Honest Sensor Corporation

4.19.1 Honest Sensor Corporation Corporation Information

4.19.2 Honest Sensor Corporation Description, Business Overview

4.19.3 Honest Sensor Corporation Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.19.4 Honest Sensor Corporation Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.19.5 Honest Sensor Corporation Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.19.6 Honest Sensor Corporation Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.19.7 Honest Sensor Corporation Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.19.8 Honest Sensor Corporation Recent Development

4.20 HONTKO

4.20.1 HONTKO Corporation Information

4.20.2 HONTKO Description, Business Overview

4.20.3 HONTKO Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.20.4 HONTKO Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.20.5 HONTKO Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.20.6 HONTKO Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.20.7 HONTKO Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.20.8 HONTKO Recent Development

4.21 Yuheng Optics

4.21.1 Yuheng Optics Corporation Information

4.21.2 Yuheng Optics Description, Business Overview

4.21.3 Yuheng Optics Optical Encoders Products Offered

4.21.4 Yuheng Optics Optical Encoders Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.21.5 Yuheng Optics Optical Encoders Revenue by Product

4.21.6 Yuheng Optics Optical Encoders Revenue by Application

4.21.7 Yuheng Optics Optical Encoders Revenue by Geographic Area

4.21.8 Yuheng Optics Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Optical Encoders Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Optical Encoders Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Optical Encoders Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Optical Encoders Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Optical Encoders Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Optical Encoders Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Optical Encoders Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Optical Encoders Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Optical Encoders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Optical Encoders Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Optical Encoders Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Optical Encoders Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Optical Encoders Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Optical Encoders Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Optical Encoders Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Optical Encoders Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Optical Encoders Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Optical Encoders Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Optical Encoders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Optical Encoders Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Optical Encoders Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Optical Encoders Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Optical Encoders Sales by Type

7.4 North America Optical Encoders Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Optical Encoders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Optical Encoders Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Optical Encoders Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Optical Encoders Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Optical Encoders Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Optical Encoders Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Optical Encoders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Optical Encoders Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Optical Encoders Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Optical Encoders Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Optical Encoders Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Optical Encoders Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Optical Encoders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Optical Encoders Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Optical Encoders Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Optical Encoders Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Optical Encoders Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Optical Encoders Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Encoders Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Encoders Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Optical Encoders Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Optical Encoders Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Optical Encoders Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Optical Encoders Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Optical Encoders Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Optical Encoders Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Optical Encoders Clients Analysis

12.4 Optical Encoders Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Optical Encoders Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Optical Encoders Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Optical Encoders Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Optical Encoders Market Drivers

13.2 Optical Encoders Market Opportunities

13.3 Optical Encoders Market Challenges

13.4 Optical Encoders Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

