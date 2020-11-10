Thin Film Resistors Market Share 2020 – Global Manufacturers with Regional Analysis, Manufacturing Size, Growth Insights, Key Opportunities till 2026

Global “Thin Film Resistors Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Thin Film Resistors Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Thin Film Resistors market.

The Global Thin Film Resistors market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Thin Film Resistors market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Thin Film Resistors market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Vishay

KOA

Susumu

Cyntec

Viking Tech

Panasonic

Yageo

Walsin Technology

Bourns

TE Connectivity

Samsung Electro-Mechanics

Ta-I Technology

Uniohm

Ralec Electronics

Ever Ohms

About Thin Film Resistors Market:

The resistive layer is sputtered (vacuum deposition) onto a ceramic base. This creates a uniform metallic film of around 0.1 micrometer thick. Often an alloy of Nickel and Chromium is used (Nichrome). They are produced with different layer thicknesses to accommodate a range of resistance Revenues. The layer is dense and uniform, which makes is suitable to trim the resistance Revenue by a subtractive process. With photo etching or by laser trimming patterns are created to increase the resistive path and to calibrate the resistance Revenue. The base is often alumina ceramic, silicon or glass. Usually thin film is produced as a chip or SMD resistor, but the film can also be applied onto a cylindrical base with axial leads. In this case, more often the term metal film resistor is used.Thin film is usually used for precision applications. They feature relatively high tolerances, low temperature coefficients and low noise. Also for high frequency applications thin film performs better than thick film. Inductance and capacitance are generally lower. The parasitic inductance of thin film can be higher if it is executed as a cylindrical helix (metal film resistor). This higher performance comes with a cost, which can be factors higher than the price of thick film resistors. Typical examples where thin film is used are medical equipment, audio installations, precision controls and measurement devices. The major applications are High precision: Measuring or monitoring equipment, medical or audio applications, precision controls.The leading producers in the industry are Vishay, KOA and Susumu, with revenues of 30.41%, 10.97% and 9.13% respectively. By region, North America has the highest share of income, at about 34.28 percent in 2019.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Thin Film Resistors MarketIn 2019, the global Thin Film Resistors market size was US$ 536.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 737.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.6% during 2021-2026.Global Thin Film Resistors Scope and Market SizeThin Film Resistors market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Thin Film Resistors market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.Segment by Type, the Thin Film Resistors market is segmented into Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance 0.1% Tolerance 1% Tolerance OthersSegment by Application, the Thin Film Resistors market is segmented into Instrumentation Medical Equipment Automotive Electronics Communication Device OthersRegional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEACompetitive Landscape and Thin Film Resistors Market Share AnalysisThin Film Resistors market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Thin Film Resistors product introduction, recent developments, Thin Film Resistors sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.The major companies include: Vishay KOA Susumu Cyntec Viking Tech Panasonic Yageo Walsin Technology Bourns TE Connectivity Samsung Electro-Mechanics Ta-I Technology Uniohm Ralec Electronics Ever Ohms

This report focuses on the Thin Film Resistors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Thin Film Resistors Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Thin Film Resistors Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance

0.1% Tolerance

1% Tolerance

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Instrumentation

Medical Equipment

Automotive Electronics

Communication Device

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Thin Film Resistors in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Thin Film Resistors Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Thin Film Resistors? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Thin Film Resistors Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Thin Film Resistors Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Thin Film Resistors Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Thin Film Resistors Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Thin Film Resistors Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Thin Film Resistors Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Thin Film Resistors Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Thin Film Resistors Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Thin Film Resistors Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Thin Film Resistors Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Thin Film Resistors Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Ultra Precision 0.05% Tolerance

1.2.3 0.1% Tolerance

1.2.4 1% Tolerance

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Instrumentation

1.3.3 Medical Equipment

1.3.4 Automotive Electronics

1.3.5 Communication Device

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Thin Film Resistors Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Thin Film Resistors Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Thin Film Resistors Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Thin Film Resistors by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Thin Film Resistors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Thin Film Resistors Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Thin Film Resistors Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Thin Film Resistors Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Vishay

4.1.1 Vishay Corporation Information

4.1.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.1.4 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Vishay Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Vishay Recent Development

4.2 KOA

4.2.1 KOA Corporation Information

4.2.2 KOA Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 KOA Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.2.4 KOA Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 KOA Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.2.6 KOA Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.2.7 KOA Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 KOA Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 KOA Recent Development

4.3 Susumu

4.3.1 Susumu Corporation Information

4.3.2 Susumu Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.3.4 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Susumu Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Susumu Recent Development

4.4 Cyntec

4.4.1 Cyntec Corporation Information

4.4.2 Cyntec Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.4.4 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Cyntec Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Cyntec Recent Development

4.5 Viking Tech

4.5.1 Viking Tech Corporation Information

4.5.2 Viking Tech Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.5.4 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Viking Tech Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Viking Tech Recent Development

4.6 Panasonic

4.6.1 Panasonic Corporation Information

4.6.2 Panasonic Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.6.4 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Panasonic Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Panasonic Recent Development

4.7 Yageo

4.7.1 Yageo Corporation Information

4.7.2 Yageo Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.7.4 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Yageo Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Yageo Recent Development

4.8 Walsin Technology

4.8.1 Walsin Technology Corporation Information

4.8.2 Walsin Technology Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.8.4 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Walsin Technology Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Walsin Technology Recent Development

4.9 Bourns

4.9.1 Bourns Corporation Information

4.9.2 Bourns Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.9.4 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Bourns Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Bourns Recent Development

4.10 TE Connectivity

4.10.1 TE Connectivity Corporation Information

4.10.2 TE Connectivity Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.10.4 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.10.6 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.10.7 TE Connectivity Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 TE Connectivity Recent Development

4.11 Samsung Electro-Mechanics

4.11.1 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Corporation Information

4.11.2 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.11.4 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Samsung Electro-Mechanics Recent Development

4.12 Ta-I Technology

4.12.1 Ta-I Technology Corporation Information

4.12.2 Ta-I Technology Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.12.4 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Ta-I Technology Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Ta-I Technology Recent Development

4.13 Uniohm

4.13.1 Uniohm Corporation Information

4.13.2 Uniohm Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.13.4 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Uniohm Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Uniohm Recent Development

4.14 Ralec Electronics

4.14.1 Ralec Electronics Corporation Information

4.14.2 Ralec Electronics Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.14.4 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.14.6 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.14.7 Ralec Electronics Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 Ralec Electronics Recent Development

4.15 Ever Ohms

4.15.1 Ever Ohms Corporation Information

4.15.2 Ever Ohms Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Products Offered

4.15.4 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Ever Ohms Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Ever Ohms Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Thin Film Resistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Thin Film Resistors Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Thin Film Resistors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type

7.4 North America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Thin Film Resistors Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Thin Film Resistors Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Thin Film Resistors Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Thin Film Resistors Clients Analysis

12.4 Thin Film Resistors Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Thin Film Resistors Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Thin Film Resistors Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Thin Film Resistors Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Thin Film Resistors Market Drivers

13.2 Thin Film Resistors Market Opportunities

13.3 Thin Film Resistors Market Challenges

13.4 Thin Film Resistors Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

