Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2026

Global “Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market.

The Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

EnerSys

SAFT

Sonnen

NEC Energy Solutions

Sumitomo Electric Industries

Fronius

LG Chem

Aquion Energy

Toshiba

Samsung SDI

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

ZEN Energy

Enphase

CALB

Tianneng Battery

About Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market:

Energy storage is the capture of energy produced at one time for use at a later time. A device that stores energy is sometimes called an accumulator or battery.In the coming years there is an increasing demand for off-grid energy storage systems in the regions of developing regions that is expected to drive the market for more advanced off-grid energy storage systems. More-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on renewable energy, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of off-grid energy storage systems will drive growth in developing regions market.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems MarketIn 2019, the global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems market size was US$ 436 million and it is expected to reach US$ 680.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2021-2026.

This report focuses on the Off-grid Energy Storage Systems in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Lithium-ion Battery

Lead-acid Battery

Others

Major Applications are as follows:

Family Backup Power

Industrial UPS

Unattended Equipment

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Off-grid Energy Storage Systems? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Lithium-ion Battery

1.2.3 Lead-acid Battery

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Family Backup Power

1.3.3 Industrial UPS

1.3.4 Unattended Equipment

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 EnerSys

4.1.1 EnerSys Corporation Information

4.1.2 EnerSys Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 EnerSys Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.1.4 EnerSys Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 EnerSys Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.1.6 EnerSys Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.1.7 EnerSys Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 EnerSys Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 EnerSys Recent Development

4.2 SAFT

4.2.1 SAFT Corporation Information

4.2.2 SAFT Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 SAFT Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.2.4 SAFT Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 SAFT Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.2.6 SAFT Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.2.7 SAFT Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 SAFT Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 SAFT Recent Development

4.3 Sonnen

4.3.1 Sonnen Corporation Information

4.3.2 Sonnen Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Sonnen Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.3.4 Sonnen Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Sonnen Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Sonnen Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Sonnen Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Sonnen Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Sonnen Recent Development

4.4 NEC Energy Solutions

4.4.1 NEC Energy Solutions Corporation Information

4.4.2 NEC Energy Solutions Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 NEC Energy Solutions Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.4.4 NEC Energy Solutions Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 NEC Energy Solutions Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.4.6 NEC Energy Solutions Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.4.7 NEC Energy Solutions Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 NEC Energy Solutions Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 NEC Energy Solutions Recent Development

4.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries

4.5.1 Sumitomo Electric Industries Corporation Information

4.5.2 Sumitomo Electric Industries Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Sumitomo Electric Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.5.4 Sumitomo Electric Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Sumitomo Electric Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Sumitomo Electric Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Sumitomo Electric Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Sumitomo Electric Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Sumitomo Electric Industries Recent Development

4.6 Fronius

4.6.1 Fronius Corporation Information

4.6.2 Fronius Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Fronius Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.6.4 Fronius Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Fronius Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Fronius Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Fronius Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Fronius Recent Development

4.7 LG Chem

4.7.1 LG Chem Corporation Information

4.7.2 LG Chem Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 LG Chem Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.7.4 LG Chem Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 LG Chem Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.7.6 LG Chem Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.7.7 LG Chem Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 LG Chem Recent Development

4.8 Aquion Energy

4.8.1 Aquion Energy Corporation Information

4.8.2 Aquion Energy Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Aquion Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.8.4 Aquion Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Aquion Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Aquion Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Aquion Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Aquion Energy Recent Development

4.9 Toshiba

4.9.1 Toshiba Corporation Information

4.9.2 Toshiba Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Toshiba Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.9.4 Toshiba Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Toshiba Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Toshiba Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Toshiba Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Toshiba Recent Development

4.10 Samsung SDI

4.10.1 Samsung SDI Corporation Information

4.10.2 Samsung SDI Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 Samsung SDI Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.10.4 Samsung SDI Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 Samsung SDI Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.10.6 Samsung SDI Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.10.7 Samsung SDI Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 Samsung SDI Recent Development

4.11 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

4.11.1 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Corporation Information

4.11.2 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.11.4 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Recent Development

4.12 ZEN Energy

4.12.1 ZEN Energy Corporation Information

4.12.2 ZEN Energy Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 ZEN Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.12.4 ZEN Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 ZEN Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.12.6 ZEN Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.12.7 ZEN Energy Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 ZEN Energy Recent Development

4.13 Enphase

4.13.1 Enphase Corporation Information

4.13.2 Enphase Description, Business Overview

4.13.3 Enphase Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.13.4 Enphase Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.13.5 Enphase Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.13.6 Enphase Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.13.7 Enphase Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.13.8 Enphase Recent Development

4.14 CALB

4.14.1 CALB Corporation Information

4.14.2 CALB Description, Business Overview

4.14.3 CALB Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.14.4 CALB Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.14.5 CALB Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.14.6 CALB Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.14.7 CALB Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.14.8 CALB Recent Development

4.15 Tianneng Battery

4.15.1 Tianneng Battery Corporation Information

4.15.2 Tianneng Battery Description, Business Overview

4.15.3 Tianneng Battery Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Products Offered

4.15.4 Tianneng Battery Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.15.5 Tianneng Battery Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Product

4.15.6 Tianneng Battery Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application

4.15.7 Tianneng Battery Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Geographic Area

4.15.8 Tianneng Battery Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Type

7.4 North America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Clients Analysis

12.4 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Drivers

13.2 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Opportunities

13.3 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Challenges

13.4 Off-grid Energy Storage Systems Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

