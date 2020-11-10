Integrated Workplace Management System Market Expected to Witness High Growth over the Forecast Period 2020 – 2027 | Sierra Workforce Solutions, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Ingeniería de Aplicaciones, S.A., Collectiveview, Inc, Tango.

The Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market Report for 2020 comprises key factors such as latest developments, drivers of results, key players, and growth rate as well as customer perspectives. A comprehensive overview and observations into trends that impact businesses are provided in the Integrated Workplace Management System Market report, which provides extensive information on industries worldwide and national level. This offers a detailed analysis of the industry in a given period, including its scale, position and forecasts of the overall economy. This also includes the key companies working on the market of Integrated Workplace Management System. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Integrated Workplace Management System market are VLogic Systems, Inc., Rapal Oy., AssetWorks LLC, Smartsheet Inc., Sierra Workforce Solutions, OfficeSpace Software Inc., Ingeniería de Aplicaciones, S.A., Collectiveview, Inc, Tango., QuickFMS, ServiceChannel, among other

Integrated workplace management system market is expected to witness market growth at a rate of 14.25% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research report on integrated workplace management system market provides analysis and insights regarding the various factors expected to be prevalent throughout the forecast period while providing their impacts on the market’s growth.

Competitive Analysis:

Integrated workplace management system market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, regional presence, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to integrated workplace management system market. Some of the major players operating global Integrated Workplace Management System market are IBM Corporation, Oracle, Trimble Inc., Accruent, SAP SE, Planon, ARCHIBUS, Inc, Service Works Global., Causeway Technologies, FSI (FM Solutions) Limited, FACILIO., FM:Systems., iOFFICE, SPACEWELL INTERNATIONAL., MRI Software LLC, zLink, Nuvolo,

Segmentation: Integrated Workplace Management System Market

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market By Component (Solution, Services), Organisation Size (Micro Small-to-Midsize Business (SMB), Small-to-Midsize Business (SMB), Mid-Market Small-to-Midsize business (SMB), Large Enterprises), Deployment (Cloud, On-Premises), Application (Property Management, Maintenance Management, Space & Move Management, Technology Management), Industry Vertical (IT & Telecom, Manufacturing, Real Estate, Travel & Transportation, Retail, Healthcare, BFSI, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Integrated Workplace Management System Market Data Sources and Implied Research Methodology

PRIMARY RESEARCH: Once data collection is done through secondary research, primary interviews are conducted with different stakeholders across the value chain like manufacturers, distributors, ingredient/input suppliers, end customers and other key opinion leaders of the industry. Primary research is used both to validate the data points obtained from secondary research and to fill in the data gaps after secondary research.

SECONDARY RESEARCH: Secondary Research Information is collected from a number of publicly available as well as paid databases. Public sources involve publications by different associations and governments, annual reports and statements of companies, white papers and research publications by recognized industry experts and renowned academia etc. Paid data sources include third party authentic industry databases.

EXPERT VALIDATION The market engineered data is verified and validated by a number of experts, both in-house and external.

MARKET ENGINEERING The market engineering phase involves analyzing the data collected, market breakdown and forecasting. Macroeconomic indicators and bottom-up and top-down approaches are used to arrive at a complete set of data points that give way to valuable qualitative and quantitative insights. Each data point is verified by the process of data triangulation to validate the numbers and arrive at close estimates.

REPORT WRITING/ PRESENTATION After the data is curated by the mentioned highly sophisticated process, the analysts start to write the report. Garnering insights from data and forecasts, insights are drawn to visualize the entire ecosystem in a single report.

Global Integrated Workplace Management System Market Scope and Market Size

Integrated workplace management system market is segmented on the basis of component, organisation size, deployment, application and industry vertical. The growth among segments helps you analyse niche pockets of growth and strategies to approach the market and determine your core application areas and the difference in your target markets.

Integrated workplace management system market on the basis of component has been segmented as solution, and services. Solution has been further segmented into real estate & lease management, facilities & space management, asset & maintenance management, project management, and environment management. Services have been further segmented into professional services, and managed services. Professional services have been further sub segmented into consulting, integration and deployment, support and maintenance.

Based on organisation size, integrated workplace management system market has been segmented into micro small-to-midsize business (SMB), small-to-midsize business (SMB), mid-market small-to-midsize business (SMB), and large enterprises.

On the basis of deployment, integrated workplace management system market has been segmented into cloud and on-premises.

On the basis of application, integrated workplace management system market has been segmented into property management, maintenance management, space & move management, and technology management. Property management has been further segmented into lease & property administration, capital budgeting & planning, project portfolio management, and environmental monitoring. Maintenance management has been further segmented into preventive maintenance, condition assessment, material safety data sheets management, and fleet management. Space & move management has been further segmented into space allocation & chargeback, hoteling & reservations, and move management. Technology management has been further segmented into enterprise asset management, telecommunications & cable management, and work order management.

Integrated Workplace Management System Market Country Level Analysis

Integrated workplace management system market is analysed and market size, volume information is provided by country, component, organisation size, deployment, application and industry vertical as referenced above.

The countries covered in the integrated workplace management system market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe in Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA).

North America will dominate the integrated workplace management system market due to the prevalence of market players along with adoption of advanced technologies while Asia-Pacific will expect to grow in the forecast period of 2020-2027 due to the adoption of cloud based technologies.

Impact of Covid-19 in Integrated Workplace Management System Market : Since the COVID-19 virus outbreak in December 2019, the disease has spread to almost every country around the globe with the World Health Organization declaring it a public health emergency. The global impacts of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) are already starting to be felt, and will significantly affect the Integrated Workplace Management System market in 2020. The outbreak of COVID-19 has brought effects on many aspects, like flight cancellations; travel bans and quarantines; restaurants closed; all indoor/outdoor events restricted; over forty countries state of emergency declared; massive slowing of the supply chain; stock market volatility; falling business confidence, growing panic among the population, and uncertainty about future.

