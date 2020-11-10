Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size 2020 Growth Factors, Increasing Demand Status with Top Key Players, Industry Share Forecast to 2026

Global “Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market.

The Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Olympus

Hoya

Medtronic

Fujifilm

Karl Storz

Boston Scientific

Aohua

About Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market:

Endoscopy means looking inside and typically refers to looking inside the body for medical reasons using an endoscope, an instrument used to examine the interior of a hollow organ or cavity of the body. With the procedure known as gastrointestinal endoscopy, a doctor is able to see the inside lining of your digestive tract. This examination is performed using an endoscope-a flexible fiber-optic tube with a tiny TV camera at the end. The camera is connected to either an eyepiece for direct viewing or a video screen that displays the images on a color TV. The endoscope not only allows diagnosis of gastrointestinal (GI) disease but treatment as well.Olympus was the leading manufacturer in the market of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device, and it alone achieved a revenue market share about 67%. Top 5 companies took up a combined share of approximately 97% of the world’s total. Market competition is not intense, since key companies hold thier own patent and established customers. Geographically, North America is the largest consumption area, with a share close to 39% in 2018.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device MarketIn 2019, the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market size was US$ 2913.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4255.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2021-2026.Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Scope and Market SizeGastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.Segment by Type, the Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market is segmented into Flexible Endoscopes Capsule Endoscopes The most widely-used type of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device was the Flexible one, that took up a market share of nearly 92% in 2018.Segment by Application, the Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market is segmented into Snare Polypectomy ERCP Tissue Resection Others Tissue Resection can be divided into three application area: EMR (Endoscopic Mucosal Resection), ESD (Endoscopic Submucosal Dissection), and Other Resections. Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Devices was most widely used in Snare Polypectomy among those apllications, which accounted for 4.06% of total market share.Regional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEACompetitive Landscape and Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Share AnalysisGastrointestinal Endoscopic Device market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device product introduction, recent developments, Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.The major companies include: Olympus Hoya Medtronic Fujifilm Karl Storz Boston Scientific Aohua …

This report focuses on the Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Flexible Endoscopes

Capsule Endoscopes

Major Applications are as follows:

Snare Polypectomy

ERCP

Tissue Resection

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Flexible Endoscopes

1.2.3 Capsule Endoscopes

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Snare Polypectomy

1.3.3 ERCP

1.3.4 Tissue Resection

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Olympus

4.1.1 Olympus Corporation Information

4.1.2 Olympus Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Olympus Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Products Offered

4.1.4 Olympus Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Olympus Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Olympus Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Olympus Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Olympus Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Olympus Recent Development

4.2 Hoya

4.2.1 Hoya Corporation Information

4.2.2 Hoya Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Hoya Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Products Offered

4.2.4 Hoya Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Hoya Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Hoya Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Hoya Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Hoya Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Hoya Recent Development

4.3 Medtronic

4.3.1 Medtronic Corporation Information

4.3.2 Medtronic Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 Medtronic Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Products Offered

4.3.4 Medtronic Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 Medtronic Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Product

4.3.6 Medtronic Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Application

4.3.7 Medtronic Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 Medtronic Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 Medtronic Recent Development

4.4 Fujifilm

4.4.1 Fujifilm Corporation Information

4.4.2 Fujifilm Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Fujifilm Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Products Offered

4.4.4 Fujifilm Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Fujifilm Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Fujifilm Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Fujifilm Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Fujifilm Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Fujifilm Recent Development

4.5 Karl Storz

4.5.1 Karl Storz Corporation Information

4.5.2 Karl Storz Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Karl Storz Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Products Offered

4.5.4 Karl Storz Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Karl Storz Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Karl Storz Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Karl Storz Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Karl Storz Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Karl Storz Recent Development

4.6 Boston Scientific

4.6.1 Boston Scientific Corporation Information

4.6.2 Boston Scientific Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Boston Scientific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Products Offered

4.6.4 Boston Scientific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Boston Scientific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Boston Scientific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Boston Scientific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Boston Scientific Recent Development

4.7 Aohua

4.7.1 Aohua Corporation Information

4.7.2 Aohua Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 Aohua Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Products Offered

4.7.4 Aohua Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 Aohua Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Product

4.7.6 Aohua Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Application

4.7.7 Aohua Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 Aohua Recent Development

…

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Type

7.4 North America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Clients Analysis

12.4 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Drivers

13.2 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Opportunities

13.3 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Challenges

13.4 Gastrointestinal Endoscopic Device Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

