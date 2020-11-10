Polishing Grade Alumina Market Analysis By Size, Trends, Share, And Growth With Forecast To 2026

Global “Polishing Grade Alumina Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Polishing Grade Alumina Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Polishing Grade Alumina market.

The Global Polishing Grade Alumina market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Polishing Grade Alumina market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Polishing Grade Alumina market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Almatis

Alteo

Sumitomo Chemical

Showa Denko

CHALCO

Hindalco

Jingang

Nabaltec

Motim

Huber Corporation

Shandong Aopeng

ICA

About Polishing Grade Alumina Market:

Polishing grade alumina for use in polishing and buffing compounds, abrasives and polishing media. A polishing grade alumina can be applied in various forms, from liquid or solid compounds to slurries or as a dry powder.It seems that the global polishing grade alumina market does not seem to be exciting for investors. However, focusing on the future, we have confidence in the industry. On the one hand, demand needs are stable and huge, and each manufacturer can get enough market opportunities. On the other hand, new applications will require more and more specialty calcined alumina. Overall economic performance will continue to be the best indicator of future demand for polishing grade alumina. Demand in most downstream markets is greatly influenced by general economic conditions. As a result, demand largely follows the patterns of the leading world economies.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Polishing Grade Alumina MarketThe global Polishing Grade Alumina market size is projected to reach US$ 427.5 million by 2026, from US$ 337.8 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.0% during 2021-2026.Global Polishing Grade Alumina Scope and SegmentThe global Polishing Grade Alumina market is segmented by company, region (country), by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Polishing Grade Alumina market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type, and by Application for the period 2015-2026.The major regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa, etc. The report has specifically covered major countries including U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. It includes revenue and volume analysis of each region and their respective countries for the forecast years. It also contains country-wise volume and revenue from the year 2015 to 2020. Additionally, it provides the reader with accurate data on volume sales according to the consumption for the same years.Segment by Type, the Polishing Grade Alumina market is segmented into Very Soft Type Soft Type Medium Type Hard TypeSegment by Application, the Polishing Grade Alumina market is segmented into Metal Polishing Paint Polishing Brake Pads Alumina Slurry Household Cleaners OthersPolishing Grade Alumina market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Polishing Grade Alumina business, the date to enter into the Polishing Grade Alumina market, Polishing Grade Alumina product introduction, recent developments, etc.The major vendors covered: Almatis Alteo Sumitomo Chemical Showa Denko CHALCO Hindalco Jingang Nabaltec Motim Huber Corporation Shandong Aopeng ICAGeographic SegmentationThe report offers exhaustive assessment of different region-wise and country-wise Polishing Grade Alumina markets such as U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc. Key regions covered in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.For the period 2015-2026, the report provides country-wise revenue and volume sales analysis and region-wise revenue and volume analysis of the global Polishing Grade Alumina market. For the period 2015-2020, it provides sales (consumption) analysis and forecast of different regional markets by Application as well as by Type in terms of volume.

This report focuses on the Polishing Grade Alumina in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Polishing Grade Alumina Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Polishing Grade Alumina Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Very Soft Type

Soft Type

Medium Type

Hard Type

Major Applications are as follows:

Metal Polishing

Paint Polishing

Brake Pads

Alumina Slurry

Household Cleaners

Others

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Polishing Grade Alumina in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Polishing Grade Alumina Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Polishing Grade Alumina? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Polishing Grade Alumina Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Polishing Grade Alumina Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Polishing Grade Alumina Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Polishing Grade Alumina Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Polishing Grade Alumina Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Polishing Grade Alumina Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Polishing Grade Alumina Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Polishing Grade Alumina Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Polishing Grade Alumina Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Polishing Grade Alumina Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Polishing Grade Alumina Market Overview

1.1 Polishing Grade Alumina Product Overview

1.2 Polishing Grade Alumina Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Very Soft Type

1.2.2 Soft Type

1.2.3 Medium Type

1.2.4 Hard Type

1.3 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.2 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2.3 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.3 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Application (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.2 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.4 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2026)

2 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Polishing Grade Alumina Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Polishing Grade Alumina Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Polishing Grade Alumina Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Polishing Grade Alumina Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Polishing Grade Alumina Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Polishing Grade Alumina Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Polishing Grade Alumina as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Polishing Grade Alumina Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Polishing Grade Alumina Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Status and Outlook by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026)

3.4 North America Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.1 North America Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.4.2 North America Polishing Grade Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.1 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.5.2 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.1 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.6.2 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.1 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.7.2 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.1 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue YoY Growth (2015-2026)

3.8.2 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina Sales YoY Growth (2015-2026)

4 Global Polishing Grade Alumina by Application

4.1 Polishing Grade Alumina Segment by Application

4.1.1 Metal Polishing

4.1.2 Paint Polishing

4.1.3 Brake Pads

4.1.4 Alumina Slurry

4.1.5 Household Cleaners

4.1.6 Others

4.2 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Polishing Grade Alumina Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Polishing Grade Alumina by Application

4.5.2 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina by Application

5 North America Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.3 North America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

5.3.1 U.S. Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

5.3.2 Canada Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.3 Europe Market Size YoY Growth by Country

6.3.1 Germany Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.2 France Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.3 U.K. Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.4 Italy Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

6.3.5 Russia Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Market Size YoY Growth by Country

7.3.1 China Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.2 Japan Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.3 South Korea Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.4 India Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.5 Australia Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.6 Taiwan Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.7 Indonesia Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.8 Thailand Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.9 Malaysia Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.10 Philippines Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

7.3.11 Vietnam Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.3 Latin America Market Size YoY Growth by Country

8.3.1 Mexico Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.2 Brazil Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

8.3.3 Argentina Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Polishing Grade Alumina Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.3 Middle East and Africa Market Size YoY Growth by Country

9.3.1 Turkey Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.2 Saudi Arabia Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

9.3.3 U.A.E Polishing Grade Alumina Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Polishing Grade Alumina Business

10.1 Almatis

10.1.1 Almatis Corporation Information

10.1.2 Almatis Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.1.3 Almatis Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Almatis Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.1.5 Almatis Recent Development

10.2 Alteo

10.2.1 Alteo Corporation Information

10.2.2 Alteo Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.2.3 Alteo Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Almatis Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.2.5 Alteo Recent Development

10.3 Sumitomo Chemical

10.3.1 Sumitomo Chemical Corporation Information

10.3.2 Sumitomo Chemical Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.3.3 Sumitomo Chemical Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Sumitomo Chemical Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.3.5 Sumitomo Chemical Recent Development

10.4 Showa Denko

10.4.1 Showa Denko Corporation Information

10.4.2 Showa Denko Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.4.3 Showa Denko Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Showa Denko Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.4.5 Showa Denko Recent Development

10.5 CHALCO

10.5.1 CHALCO Corporation Information

10.5.2 CHALCO Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.5.3 CHALCO Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 CHALCO Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.5.5 CHALCO Recent Development

10.6 Hindalco

10.6.1 Hindalco Corporation Information

10.6.2 Hindalco Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.6.3 Hindalco Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Hindalco Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.6.5 Hindalco Recent Development

10.7 Jingang

10.7.1 Jingang Corporation Information

10.7.2 Jingang Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.7.3 Jingang Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Jingang Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.7.5 Jingang Recent Development

10.8 Nabaltec

10.8.1 Nabaltec Corporation Information

10.8.2 Nabaltec Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.8.3 Nabaltec Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Nabaltec Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.8.5 Nabaltec Recent Development

10.9 Motim

10.9.1 Motim Corporation Information

10.9.2 Motim Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.9.3 Motim Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Motim Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.9.5 Motim Recent Development

10.10 Huber Corporation

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Polishing Grade Alumina Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Huber Corporation Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Huber Corporation Recent Development

10.11 Shandong Aopeng

10.11.1 Shandong Aopeng Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shandong Aopeng Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.11.3 Shandong Aopeng Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Shandong Aopeng Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.11.5 Shandong Aopeng Recent Development

10.12 ICA

10.12.1 ICA Corporation Information

10.12.2 ICA Description, Business Overview and Total Revenue

10.12.3 ICA Polishing Grade Alumina Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 ICA Polishing Grade Alumina Products Offered

10.12.5 ICA Recent Development

11 Polishing Grade Alumina Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Polishing Grade Alumina Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Polishing Grade Alumina Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

