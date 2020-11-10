Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share and Business Development 2020 – Future Plans of Top Companies, Growth Size, Industry Share by Latest Trends Forecast to 2026

Global “Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market” 2020 report consists of important factors such as the latest trends, performance drivers, key players, revenue, growth rate and volume sales, and consumer insights. The report Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market gives detailed information on enterprises on a global and regional level through an all-inclusive analysis and insights into developments affecting businesses. It accommodates an entire overview of the market, including the market size, share, and the projection of this global market, within a specific interval of time. Then, it covers the major players functioning in Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market.

The Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market 2020 research provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications and industry chain structure. The Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market report is provided for the international markets as well as development trends, competitive landscape analysis, and key regions development status. Development policies and plans are discussed as well as manufacturing processes and cost structures are also analysed. This report additionally states import/export consumption, supply and demand Figures, cost, price, revenue and gross margins.

The research covers the current Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market size of the market and its growth rates based on 6-year records with company outline of Key players/manufacturers:

Teradyne

Advantest

LTX-Credence

Cohu

Astronics

Chroma

SPEA

Averna

Shibasoku

ChangChuan

Macrotest

Huafeng

About Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market:

Semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE) consists of a variety of instruments or cards for testing memory, digital, and mixed-signal at the wafer and Packaged stages, and single-chip system (SoC) components that are also in the wafer and Packaged stages.At present, in the foreign industrial developed countries the semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE) industry is generally at a more advanced level, the world’s large enterprises are mainly concentrated in Americas and Japan. Meanwhile, foreign companies have more advanced equipment, strong R & D capability, the technical level is in a leading position.Market Analysis and Insights: Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) MarketIn 2019, the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market size was US$ 3765.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 4454.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 2.4% during 2021-2026.Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Scope and Market SizeAutomated Test Equipment (ATE) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.Segment by Type, the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is segmented into Wafer ATE Packaged Device ATESegment by Application, the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) market is segmented into Automotive Electronics Consumer Electronics Communications Computer Industrial/Medical Military/AviationRegional and Country-level Analysis: North America United States Canada Asia-Pacific China Japan South Korea India Southeast Asia Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Russia Nordic Countries Rest of Europe Latin America Mexico Brazil Rest of Latin America Middle East & Africa Turkey Saudi Arabia UAE Rest of MEACompetitive Landscape and Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share AnalysisAutomated Test Equipment (ATE) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Automated Test Equipment (ATE) product introduction, recent developments, Automated Test Equipment (ATE) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.The major companies include: Teradyne Advantest LTX-Credence Cohu Astronics Chroma SPEA Averna Shibasoku ChangChuan Macrotest Huafeng

This report focuses on the Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Report further studies the market development status and future Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Major Classifications are as follows:

Wafer ATE

Packaged Device ATE

Major Applications are as follows:

Automotive Electronics

Consumer Electronics

Communications

Computer

Industrial/Medical

Military/Aviation

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) in these regions, from 2015 to 2026, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

This Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Research/Analysis Report Contains Answers to your following Questions

Which Manufacturing Technology is used for Automated Test Equipment (ATE)? What Developments Are Going On in That Technology? Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market? What are Their Company Profile, Their Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was Global Market Status of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market? What Was Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market?

What Is Current Market Status of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industry? What’s Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company, and Country Wise? What’s Market Analysis of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market by Taking Applications and Types in Consideration?

What Are Projections of Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about Import and Export?

What Is Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is Economic Impact On Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are Market Dynamics of Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Industry?

Major Points from Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Wafer ATE

1.2.3 Packaged Device ATE

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive Electronics

1.3.3 Consumer Electronics

1.3.4 Communications

1.3.5 Computer

1.3.6 Industrial/Medical

1.3.7 Military/Aviation

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026

2.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Region (2015-2026)

2.3.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.3.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

2.4 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2026)

3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2015-2019)

3.2 Global Top Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Share by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Price by Manufacturer (2015-2020)

3.4 Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Key Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.4.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) & (2015-2020)

3.4.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.5 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

3.5.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.5.2 Manufacturers Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Product Type

3.5.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Company Profiles

4.1 Teradyne

4.1.1 Teradyne Corporation Information

4.1.2 Teradyne Description, Business Overview

4.1.3 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.1.4 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.1.5 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.1.6 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.1.7 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.1.8 Teradyne Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.1.9 Teradyne Recent Development

4.2 Advantest

4.2.1 Advantest Corporation Information

4.2.2 Advantest Description, Business Overview

4.2.3 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.2.4 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.2.5 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.2.6 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.2.7 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.2.8 Advantest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.2.9 Advantest Recent Development

4.3 LTX-Credence

4.3.1 LTX-Credence Corporation Information

4.3.2 LTX-Credence Description, Business Overview

4.3.3 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.3.4 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.3.5 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.3.6 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.3.7 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.3.8 LTX-Credence Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.3.9 LTX-Credence Recent Development

4.4 Cohu

4.4.1 Cohu Corporation Information

4.4.2 Cohu Description, Business Overview

4.4.3 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.4.4 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.4.5 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.4.6 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.4.7 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.4.8 Cohu Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.4.9 Cohu Recent Development

4.5 Astronics

4.5.1 Astronics Corporation Information

4.5.2 Astronics Description, Business Overview

4.5.3 Astronics Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.5.4 Astronics Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.5.5 Astronics Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.5.6 Astronics Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.5.7 Astronics Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.5.8 Astronics Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Sales Channel

4.5.9 Astronics Recent Development

4.6 Chroma

4.6.1 Chroma Corporation Information

4.6.2 Chroma Description, Business Overview

4.6.3 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.6.4 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.6.5 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.6.6 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.6.7 Chroma Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.6.8 Chroma Recent Development

4.7 SPEA

4.7.1 SPEA Corporation Information

4.7.2 SPEA Description, Business Overview

4.7.3 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.7.4 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.7.5 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.7.6 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.7.7 SPEA Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.7.8 SPEA Recent Development

4.8 Averna

4.8.1 Averna Corporation Information

4.8.2 Averna Description, Business Overview

4.8.3 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.8.4 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.8.5 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.8.6 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.8.7 Averna Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.8.8 Averna Recent Development

4.9 Shibasoku

4.9.1 Shibasoku Corporation Information

4.9.2 Shibasoku Description, Business Overview

4.9.3 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.9.4 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.9.5 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.9.6 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.9.7 Shibasoku Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.9.8 Shibasoku Recent Development

4.10 ChangChuan

4.10.1 ChangChuan Corporation Information

4.10.2 ChangChuan Description, Business Overview

4.10.3 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.10.4 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.10.5 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.10.6 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.10.7 ChangChuan Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.10.8 ChangChuan Recent Development

4.11 Macrotest

4.11.1 Macrotest Corporation Information

4.11.2 Macrotest Description, Business Overview

4.11.3 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.11.4 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.11.5 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.11.6 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.11.7 Macrotest Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.11.8 Macrotest Recent Development

4.12 Huafeng

4.12.1 Huafeng Corporation Information

4.12.2 Huafeng Description, Business Overview

4.12.3 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Products Offered

4.12.4 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

4.12.5 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Product

4.12.6 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application

4.12.7 Huafeng Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Geographic Area

4.12.8 Huafeng Recent Development

5 Breakdown Data by Type

5.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Type (2015-2026)

5.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Type (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.1.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2015-2026)

5.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

5.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2026)

5.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

6 Breakdown Data by Application

6.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Application (2015-2026)

6.1.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Application (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.1.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Application (2015-2026)

6.2.1 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2026)

6.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2015-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

7.2.2 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

7.3 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Type

7.4 North America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Application

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Region (2015-2026)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Region (2015-2026)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Type

8.4 Asia-Pacific Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Application

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

9.2.2 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

9.3 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Type

9.4 Europe Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Application

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

10.2.2 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

10.3 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Type

10.4 Latin America Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Application

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Country (2015-2026)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Revenue by Country (2015-2026)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Type

11.4 Middle East and Africa Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales by Application

12 Supply Chain and Sales Channel Analysis

12.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Supply Chain Analysis

12.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Key Raw Materials and Upstream Suppliers

12.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Clients Analysis

12.4 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Sales Channel and Sales Model Analysis

12.4.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Distribution Channel Analysis: Indirect Sales VS Direct Sales

12.4.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Distribution Channel Analysis: Online Sales VS Offline Sales

12.4.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Distributors

13 Market Dynamics

13.1 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Drivers

13.2 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Opportunities

13.3 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Challenges

13.4 Automated Test Equipment (ATE) Market Restraints

13.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

14 Research Findings and Conclusion

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

