IoT Connectivity Market Size, Share, Application With Growth And Business Strategies Forecast

IoT Connectivity Market research report is a resource that makes available current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry. The report not only takes into consideration all the market drivers and restraints which are derived from SWOT analysis but also gives all the CAGR projections for the historic year 2018, base year 2019 and forecast period. This industry analysis report speaks in detail about the manufacturing process, type and applications. The IoT Connectivity Market report acts as a window to the industry which gives description of what market definition, classifications, applications, engagements and market trends are.

The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are evaluated in the persuasive IoT Connectivity Market report. The report gives market analysis by taking into account market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the industry. This market report estimates, Global market development trends for industry. The report also provides the vendor landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors operating in the market. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also performed here. Lastly, the report makes few important proposals for a new project of IoT Connectivity Market before evaluating its feasibility.

Market Analysis: Global IoT connectivity market is set witness healthy CAGR of 18.85% in the forecast period of 2019- 2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Rising integration of blockchain with IoT and rising demand for support and maintenance services are the factor for the market growth.

Major Competitors: Few of the major competitors currently working in the global IoT connectivity market are Cisco Systems, Inc, Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., AT&T Intellectual Property, Telefónica S.A, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Vodafone Limited, Sierra Wireless., Verizon Business, Orange Business Services, Telit, Hologram, Particle, Aeris., Sigfox, EMNIFY GMBH, Moeco IoT Inc., Softdel, Arm Limited, Multi-Tech Systems, Inc., Lantronix, Inc, among others.

IoT Connectivity Market Segmentation: Global IoT Connectivity Market By Component (Platform, Services), Application Area (Smart Retail, Smart Manufacturing, Connected Health, Building and Home Automation, Smart Transportation, Smart Grid and Utilities, Others), Organization Size (Large Enterprises, Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Global IoT Connectivity Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Development of connected devices will drive the market growth

High energy and bandwidth consumption will restrict this market growth

In June 2018, Arm announced the acquisition of Stream Technologies which will help them to enable connectivity management in every device. Stream will get combined with the Arm Mbed IoT device management platform. This acquisition will help the company provide solutions to their customer to easily manage their IoT complexities and focus more on the data generated by their connected devices

Global IoT connectivity market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of IoT connectivity market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

