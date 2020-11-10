Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Outlook 2020: Market Trends, Segmentation, consumption by Regional data, Market Growth and Competitive Landscape

Embedded non-volatile memory (eNVM) has become an important and essential IP that adds flexibility to electronic products and helps accelerate time-to-market. UMC offers state-of-the-art embedded non-volatile solutions to meet a variety of embedded system applications. High quality embedded non-volatile memories (eFuse, eOTP, eMTP, eE2 PROM and eFlash) can be used for trimming, redundancy, data encryption, ID, coding and programming.,.cagr1 with growth trends, various stakeholders like investors, CEOs, traders, suppliers, Research & media, Global Manager, Director, President, SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization and others.

TSMC

GlobalFoundries

UMC

SMIC

Samsung

HHGrace

TowerJazz

Microchip Technology

Fujitsu

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Segment by Type covers:

200mm Fabs

300mm Fabs

Others

Embedded Non-Volatile Memory Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:

Consumer Electronics

IoT

Telecommunications

Automotive

Others

The market growth is attributed to the increasing penetration of IoT-based devices and services in the developing countries. The need for ubiquitous connectivity necessitates rapid deployment of inexpensive and low power consuming products with the ability to communicate securely. Therefore, proliferation of IoT-based devices and services is estimated to spur the demand significantly over the forecast period. Embedded non-volatile memory is a small-sized chip used to meet a variety of embedded system applications. It is primarily used in smart card, SIM card, microcontrollers, PMIC, and display driver IC for the purpose of data encryption, programming, trimming, identification, coding, and redundancy. Manufacturers focus on providing secured eNVMs for MCUs used in the IoT-based devices. High efficiency and compact design associated with eNVMs is expected to replace comparatively bulky, conventional, standalone non-volatile memories. It is one of the key components of IoT-based microcontroller devices. Use of low power and low-cost embedded non-volatile memories can decrease the consumer electronics cost significantly, which is also anticipated to catapult product demand over the next few years. The growing need for security in connected device is anticipated to provide avenues for growth owing to the secured layer provided at the most vulnerable physical layer, which cannot be breached through passive, semi-invasive, and invasive methods. These memories are also used in automobiles, particularly in head-up displays and next generation technology such as key-less push button start features. Therefore, increasing demand for smart cars is anticipated to catalyze eNVM market growth over the next eight years. Miniaturization of devices such as smartphones as well as automobile components has instigated manufacturers to reduce the process node size without affecting the performance. For instance, Chinese manufacturer, HHGrace is investing in R&D, in order to scale down the process node to deliver compact and efficiently performing eNVM solutions, PWM ICs, and MEMS chips. Significant and lasting barriers make entry into this market difficult. These barriers include, but are not limited to: (i) product development costs; (ii) capital requirements; (iii) intellectual property rights; (iv) regulatory requirement; and (v) Transitions' unfair methods of competition. Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is clear, investors are still optimistic about this area, the future will still have more new investment enter the field. Even so, the market is intensely competitive. The study group recommends the new entrants just having money but without technical advantage and upstream and downstream support do not to enter into this field. The worldwide market for Embedded Non-Volatile Memory is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 18.0% over the next five years, will reach 16800 million US$ in 2023, from 6220 million US$ in 2017, according to a new study.

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

