Butane Market 2020 Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends, consumption by Regional data, Development, Investigation, Growth by to 2025
Butane is a hydrocarbon of the alkane family with four carbon atoms attached to it. Butanes may refer to either to either of two structural isomers, n-butane (normal butane) or isobutene or to a mixture of these two isomers. Butane is a colorless, flammable and easily liquefied gas. Butane is heavier than the air with a density of approximately 575 kg per cubic meters at 15 degree Celsius. The boiling point of butane is approximately -1 degree Celsius whereas, the flash point of butane is approximately -40 degree Celsius.
Competitive Landscape and ButaneMarket Share Analysis
Butane competitive landscape provides details by vendors, including company overview, company total revenue (financials), market potential, global presence, Butanesales and revenue generated, market share, price, production sites and facilities, SWOT analysis, product launch. For the period 2015-2020, this study provides the Butanesales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.
Butane Market competition by Top Countries manufacturers/ Key player Data Profiled:
Market segmentation
Butane Market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2015-2025, the growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.
Butane Market Segment by Type covers:
Butane Market Segment by Applications can be divided into:
Scope of the Butane Market Report:
This report focuses on the Butane in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application. Rising industrialization coupled with capacity expansions of refineries in emerging economies of China and India is expected to fuel the butane industry demand. Growing concern regarding the impact of conventional fuel on the environment is projected to boost the LPG application market. Increasing need for energy supply in automotive sectors is anticipated to drive the growth for butane industry. Wide range of applications of butane in petrochemicals, refrigerants, as a fuel for cigarette lighters, as propellants in aerosol sprays is expected to augment the market positively. The purchase of LPG is increasing among various petrochemical manufacturers in APAC because LPG is used as an alternative feedstock to naphtha. Various countries in the APAC region prefer LPG in heaters or stoves as it contains butane or propane. The butane gas market will continue to grow in this region during the estimated period because it is used as an ingredient in the production of plastic products including drinking bottles and carrier bags.
- This report focuses on the Butane in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Regional analysis covers:
- North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)
- Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
- Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
- South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)
- Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
The report provides an in-depth knowledge of the Global Butane market scenario:
- Market Overview
- Market Analysis by Regions
- Market Dynamics & Companies Profiles, Business Overview
- Data Source
- Research Findings and Conclusion
- Market trends & developments
- Company profiles of leading companies
Other Major Topics Covered in Butane market research report are as follows:
- Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders included in Butane Industry:
- Market Effect Factors Analysis
- Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers in Butane Market
- Manufacturing Expenses
- Market Drivers and Opportunities
- Market Size (Value and Volume) analysis of Butane Industry
- Conclusion of the Butane Industry.
- New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Butane.
- Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Butane
The next part also sheds light on the gap between supply and consumption. Apart from the mentioned information, growth rate of Butane market in 2025 is also explained. Additionally, type wise and application wise consumption tables and figures of Butane market are also given.
