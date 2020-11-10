Mice Model Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Mice Model Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mice Model market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244943

Scope of the Report:

Mice models are biological representations of human diseases or syndromes. Mice and humans have approximately 95% similarity in their DNA. By studying mice that have symptoms of diseases, like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, or cancer, we can learn a lot more about how these diseases might be treated in patients.

Market Overview:

The global mice model market was valued at USD 1.36 billion in 2018, and is estimated to be valued at USD 2.06 billion in 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 7.1%. Factors that are driving the market growth include innovations in mice models, continuous support in the form of investments and grants, and rising demand for humanized mice models.

The mice model market is expanding, with the increase in R&D activities in pharmaceutical industries. These mice models are being used in many applications, such as oncology studies, immunology and inflammation studies, central nervous system studies (anxiety and other disorders), cardiovascular studies, and diabetes studies. Major Key Players:

Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

ENVIGO

Genoway

Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs Inc.)

Ingenious Targeting Laboratory

Janvier Labs

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Taconic Biosciences Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Trans Genic Inc.

The Jackson Laboratory

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

ENVGO