Mice Model Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The “Mice Model Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mice Model market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Mice models are biological representations of human diseases or syndromes. Mice and humans have approximately 95% similarity in their DNA. By studying mice that have symptoms of diseases, like Alzheimer’s, diabetes, or cancer, we can learn a lot more about how these diseases might be treated in patients.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
The Knockout Mice Model is Expected to Grow with Highest CAGR over the Forecast Period
On the basis of type, the mice model market is segmented into inbred mice, genetically engineered mice (knockout mice), conditioned/surgically modified mice, hybrid/congenic mice, outbred mice, and spontaneous mutant mice. The knockout mice model segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of the knockout mice model can be attributed to the popularity of CRISPR technology for creating gene knockouts, high investments in the development of new and innovative knockout models that also increases the application areas for these models.
North America had the Largest Regional Share in the Market in 2018
In 2018, the North American region led the global mice model market. The concentration of key players in the mice model market is the highest in the North American region. Additionally, the rising number of investments by the government for the development of innovations in mice models is spurring the market growth.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Mice Model Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.2.1 Increasing Innovation in Mice Models
4.2.2 Rising Demand for Personalized Medicine
4.2.3 Growing Pipeline of Pharmaceutical and Biophamraceutical Companies
4.3 Market Restraints
4.3.1 Increasing Use of Rat Models
4.3.2 Regulations for the Ethical Use of Animals
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Inbred Mice
5.1.2 Outbred Mice
5.1.3 Genetically Engineered Mice
5.1.4 Hybrid/Congenic Mice
5.1.5 Surgically Modified Mice
5.1.6 Spontaneous Mutant Mice
5.2 Service
5.2.1 Breeding
5.2.2 Cryposreservation
5.2.3 Quarantine
5.2.4 Rederivation
5.2.5 Model in-Licensing
5.2.6 Genetic Testing
5.2.7 Other Services
5.3 Technology
5.3.1 CRISPR/CAS9
5.3.2 Microinjection
5.3.3 Embryonic Stem Cell Injection
5.3.4 Nuclear Transfer
5.3.5 Other Technologies
5.4 Application
5.4.1 Oncology
5.4.2 Immunology and Inflammation
5.4.3 Daibetes
5.4.4 Cardiovascular Studies
5.4.5 Neurology
5.4.6 Other Applications
5.5 Geography
5.5.1 North America
5.5.1.1 US
5.5.1.2 Canada
5.5.1.3 Mexico
5.5.2 Europe
5.5.2.1 Germany
5.5.2.2 UK
5.5.2.3 France
5.5.2.4 Italy
5.5.2.5 Spain
5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.5.3 Asia-Pacific
5.5.3.1 China
5.5.3.2 Japan
5.5.3.3 India
5.5.3.4 Australia
5.5.3.5 South Korea
5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.5.4 Middle East & Africa
5.5.4.1 GCC
5.5.4.2 South Africa
5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
5.5.5 South America
5.5.5.1 Brazil
5.5.5.2 Argentina
5.5.5.3 Rest of South America
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
6.1.2 ENVIGO
6.1.3 Genoway
6.1.4 Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs Inc.)
6.1.5 Ingenious Targeting Laboratory
6.1.6 Janvier Labs
6.1.7 Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings
6.1.8 Taconic Biosciences Inc.
6.1.9 The Jackson Laboratory
6.1.10 Trans Genic Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
