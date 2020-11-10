Micro Mobile Data Center Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Micro Mobile Data Center Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Micro Mobile Data Center market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

A micro mobile data center comprises a complete data center infrastructure in a single space, including electronic devices, patch fields, cable management, grounding/bonding, power, and copper/fiber cabling. Despite a multitude of components, it is sized to serve the demands of a manufacturing environment, thus gaining a competitive advantage over its traditional counterpart.

The global micro mobile data center market is expected to register a CAGR of 5%, during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). According to IBM, about 90% of the data in the world today has been generated over the last two years. This data gets generated from multiple sources, such as sensors used to gather shopper information, posts on social media sites, digital pictures and videos, purchase transactions, and cell phone GPS signals, among others.

– Increase in IoT devices is set to increase the use of mico mobile data center. According to GSMA 2019 report, total IoT connections is set to reach 25.2 billion by 2012 from 9.1 billion in 2018.

– Increase in speed and volume of digital data generation is fuelling the growth of micro mobile data center. According to DOMO’s Data Never Sleeps 6.0 Report, Americans used 3138420 GB of internet data per minute and 3877140 google searches were done per minutes in 2018.

– Cryptojacking however, a new form of attack on data centres is challenging the market growth. Tesla was hit by this attack in 2018 where the attackers installed software that mined cryptocurrency. Major Key Players:

