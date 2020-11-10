Micro Mobile Data Center Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Micro Mobile Data Center Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Micro Mobile Data Center market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
A micro mobile data center comprises a complete data center infrastructure in a single space, including electronic devices, patch fields, cable management, grounding/bonding, power, and copper/fiber cabling. Despite a multitude of components, it is sized to serve the demands of a manufacturing environment, thus gaining a competitive advantage over its traditional counterpart.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Retail Industry to Dominate the Market
– According to the most recent Shopping Index of Salesforce, e-commerce grew 17% in the third quarter in 2018, globally. In the US, the US Census Bureau reported that online commerce represented 9.6% of total retail and around 87% of the shoppers began their hunt in digital channels – up from 71% the prior year. This calls for increased use of data centers.
– Personalizing the shopping experience means customers’ transaction history to be recorded so that the retailer can provide recommendations. Due to the increasing number of shoppers, the need of data centers has become mandatory.
– With the use of the data center network, there is no need for retailers to worry about storing transaction and customer data at one place, which in turn increases the security of the data.
– An emerging economy like India, which is facing increasing participation from foreign and private players, is predicted to generate revenue worth USD 60 billion in retail by 2020, according to IBEF. This increased revenue and demand for retail sales will generate more data requiring efficient data centers.
Asia-Pacific to Witness the Highest Growth
– Due to population growth and rise in e-commerce, Asia-Pacific is experiencing a surge in data generated from digital products and services.
– Government initiatives like Digital India, planned to be completed in 2019 and aimed at transforming the country into a digitally empowered economy, is set to contribute to the growth of micro data centers in India.
– Growth in cloud computing has led to expansion of micro mobile data center market in Asia. Infrastructure, connectivity, data, and cloud technology provider Pico announced continued expansion into the Asia Pacific (APAC) market in 2018.
– With the increased usage of the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data analytics, the construction of data centers has rocketed in recent years.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Micro Mobile Data Center Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints
4.3 Market Drivers
4.3.1 Increasing Penetration of IOT Devices in Enterprises
4.3.2 Increasing Speed and Volume of Digital Data Generation
4.4 Market Restraints
4.4.1 Cryptojacking Threats
4.5 Value Chain Analysis
4.6 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis
4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Type
5.1.1 Up to 25 RU
5.1.2 25-40 RU
5.1.3 Above 40 RU
5.2 By Organization Size
5.2.1 Small and Medium Enterprises
5.2.2 Large Enterprises
5.3 By End-user Industry
5.3.1 Retail and E-commerce
5.3.2 Education
5.3.3 BFSI
5.3.4 IT and Telecommunication
5.3.5 Healthcare
5.3.6 Government and Defense
5.3.7 Energy and Utilities
5.4 Geography
5.4.1 North America
5.4.2 Europe
5.4.3 Asia-Pacific
5.4.4 Latin America
5.4.5 Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Company Profiles
6.1.1 Schneider Electric SE
6.1.2 Dell EMC Inc.
6.1.3 Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd
6.1.4 Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP
6.1.5 Eaton Corporation PLC
6.1.6 Panduit Corp.
6.1.7 Zellabox Pty Ltd
6.1.8 Hitachi Ltd
6.1.9 IBM Corporation
6.1.10 Vertiv Co.
6.1.11 Instant Data Centers LLC
6.1.12 Dataracks
6.1.13 Rittal GmbH & Co. Kg
6.1.14 Canovate Group
7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS
8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
