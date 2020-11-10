Microgrid Control Systems Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Microgrid Control Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Microgrid Control Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244938

Scope of the Report:

A microgrid is an integrated energy system with local distributed energy resources (DERs), such as local loads, generating assets, and possibly energy storage devices, such as batteries or fuel-cells. A microgrid system is typically capable of operating in “islanded” (off-the grid) or grid-connected mode.

Market Overview:

The microgrid control systems market was valued at USD 23.5 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach a market value of USD 41.7 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 12.25% during the forecast period (2019-2024). Continuous improvements in control and energy management are expected to positively impact the market growth. Price depreciation in both distributed renewable power and battery technologies, along with the technological advancements in energy management systems, has created more efficient renewable grid networks, along with advanced smart grid technologies.

– With microgrids now being deployed in many areas and integrated with new technologies, such as fuel cell, there is a need for efficient and reliable control systems that can handle the complexity of these new systems.

– Thus, the need for effective and centralized microgrid controllers is increasing. Due to their long-distance lines, traditional grids are deemed to be highly inefficient.

– Also, microgrids are highly efficient. With the increasing fuel and energy costs, the need for efficient systems is growing, which, in turn, is favoring the rate of adoption of microgrid systems.

– However, higher implementation costs can hinder the growth of the market. With these systems being relatively new, there is also a constant requirement for maintenance, and hence, the need for skilled labor to address technical issues. These factors are standing as roadblocks for the market growth. Major Key Players:

ABB Group

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd

Eaton Corporation PLC

Princeton Power Systems

General Electric Corporation

Pareto Energy, Ltd

Honeywell International, Inc.

Northern Power Systems Corporation