Micro-irrigation Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Micro-irrigation Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Micro-irrigation Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
The report defines the micro-irrigation systems market in terms of end-users. Irrigation equipment which is used in agricultural practices is only considered. Industrial applications are not a part of this report. The component segment of the report does not include the after-sales market.
Market Overview:
Key Market Trends:
Agricultural Water Scarcity Pushing Farmers towards Adoption of Micro Irrigation
The micro-irrigation systems market is primarily driven by factors, such as the need for increasing crop productivity while addressing the issues of water scarcity. Thus, governments are focusing on formulating initiatives, to increase the usage of micro-irrigation systems, while limiting water shortage. With water increasingly becoming a scarce commodity, farmers have been seeking novel ideas to grow more crops with the same quantity of water. Micro-irrigation systems, including sprinklers, and drippers, are witnessing high demand. This is expected to augment the growth of the market studied.
The Indian Agricultural Research Institute (IARI) established design of micro-irrigation system (DOMIS), a web-based application system that helps in designing customized micro-irrigation systems for efficient water utilization, under several agro-climatic conditions. Furthermore, the institute is planning to develop devices that utilize low amounts of water, in order to help farms.
The global population has been increasing significantly over the past few years, along with the demand for food.
Sprinkler and drip irrigation systems provide limited quantities of water to farms, with minimal wastage, as compared to conventional gravity flow irrigation.
Asia Pacific dominating the global market
China is one of the leading manufacturers of micro-irrigation system components. China exports micro-irrigation system components to many nations and its exports are further expected to grow in the future. The exports of equipment grew to 21.7% from the year 2004-2015. The Asian Development Bank is encouraging small farmers in China to use micro-irrigation.
India is largely dependent on rainfed agriculture and the use of micro irrigation system will help the Indian agriculture sector in reducing the dependence on rain and also can help in increasing productivity. The most popular technologies being used in India are drip irrigation and sprinkler irrigation. Drip irrigation has the highest market share in India. Adoption rates of micro-irrigation
Apart from China and India, countries such as Vietnam, Korea, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, continue to have a large market share.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Micro-irrigation Systems Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Supplier
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services
4.4.5 Degree of Competition
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 By Mechanism
5.1.1 Drip Irrigation System
5.1.2 Sprinkler Irrigation System
5.1.3 Other Irrigation System
5.2 By Drip Components
5.2.1 Drippers
5.2.2 Tubing
5.2.3 Valves and Filters
5.2.4 Pressure Regulators
5.2.5 Other Drip Components
5.3 By Sprinkler Components
5.3.1 Tubing
5.3.2 Nozzles
5.3.3 Pressure Regulators
5.3.4 Other Sprinkler Components
5.4 By Application
5.4.1 Field Crops
5.4.2 Plantation Crops
5.4.3 Orchards and Vineyards
5.4.4 Turf And Ornamentals
5.5 By End-Users
5.5.1 Open Field
5.5.2 Greenhouse
5.6 Geography
5.6.1 North America
5.6.1.1 United States
5.6.1.2 Canada
5.6.1.3 Mexico
5.6.1.4 Rest of North America
5.6.2 Europe
5.6.2.1 Germany
5.6.2.2 United Kingdom
5.6.2.3 France
5.6.2.4 Spain
5.6.2.5 Italy
5.6.2.6 Rest of Europe
5.6.3 Asia-Pacific
5.6.3.1 China
5.6.3.2 Japan
5.6.3.3 India
5.6.3.4 Australia
5.6.3.5 South Korea
5.6.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.6.4 South America
5.6.4.1 Brazil
5.6.4.2 Argentina
5.6.4.3 Rest of South America
5.6.5 Africa
5.6.5.1 Egypt
5.6.5.2 South Africa
5.6.5.3 Rest of Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Most Adopted Strategies
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Company Profiles
6.3.1 Deere & Company
6.3.2 Jain Irrigation Systems Limited
6.3.3 Lindsay Corporation
6.3.4 EPC Industrie
6.3.5 Nelson Irrigation Corporation
6.3.6 Netafim Ltd
6.3.7 Rain Bird Corporation
6.3.8 The Toro Company
6.3.9 Rivulis Irrigation Limited
6.3.10 Harvel Agua
6.3.11 Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd
6.3.12 Elgo Irrigation Ltd
6.3.13 Antelco Pty Ltd
6.3.14 Kothari Agritech Private Limited
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
8 APPENDIX
