Micro-irrigation Systems Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024

The “Micro-irrigation Systems Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Micro-irrigation Systems market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The report defines the micro-irrigation systems market in terms of end-users. Irrigation equipment which is used in agricultural practices is only considered. Industrial applications are not a part of this report. The component segment of the report does not include the after-sales market.

Market Overview:

The global micro-irrigation systems market was valued at USD 4,443.9 million in 2017, and it is projected to reach USD 10134.6 million by 2024, witnessing a CAGR of 13.1% over the forecast period.

Global water scarcity for agriculture, coupled with rapid technological innovations and increasing area under greenhouse vegetable cultivation are driving the global micro-irrigation systems market, while the lack of consumer awareness and the need for high initial investments and continuous maintenance are factors that are restraining the ma Major Key Players:

Deere & Company

Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

Lindsay Corporation

EPC Industrie

Nelson Irrigation Corporation

Netafim Ltd

Rain Bird Corporation

The Toro Company

Rivulis Irrigation Limited

Harvel Agua

Chinadrip Irrigation Equipment Co. Ltd

Elgo Irrigation Ltd

Antelco Pty Ltd