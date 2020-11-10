Military Aircraft Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Military Aircraft Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Aircraft market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

The study of military aircraft market includes both fixed-wing and rotary-wing aircraft types. The non-combat segment of fixed-wing aircraft is classified into reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft, trainer aircraft, transport aircraft, and other aircraft. The reconnaissance and surveillance aircraft includes the airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) and maritime patrol aircraft. The other aircraft segment includes electronic warfare and electronic intelligence, signals intelligence, and search and rescue aircraft.

The military aircraft market is anticipated to register a CAGR of above 2.5% during the forecast period.

– The increasing military spending, fuelled by the on-going political conflicts and territorial disputes, is generating demand for advanced military aircraft to strengthen the military capabilities during the forecast period.

– The on-going fleet modernization, aircraft life extension plans, and replacement of aging aircraft are driving the growth of the military aircraft market.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

The Boeing Company

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

BAE Systems PLC

Rostec

AVIC

Korea Aerospace Industries

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd

Leonardo SpA

Textron Inc.