Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Aircraft Simulation and Training market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

Flight simulators artificially recreate the environment for pilot training purposes. They not only deliver the knowledge of flying, but also provide the pilot experience of reacting under emergency situations. Based on the type of simulator, the market is segmented into full flight simulator (FFS), flight training devices (FTD) and other simulators. The other simulators include fixed base simulators, computer-based simulators, cockpit procedures trainer (CPT), and part task trainer (PTT).

Market Overview:

The military aircraft simulation and training market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 2.5% during the forecast period.

– The increasing military aircraft fleet of the countries around the world is generating demand for trained and qualified pilots to operate them. This increasing need for trained pilots is propelling the growth of military aircraft simulation and training market during the forecast period.

– Development of new and advanced aircraft along with an increase in the cost involved in real-time pilot training for these advanced aircraft are other main factors supporting the growth of the market Major Key Players:

L3 Technologies Inc.

Collins Aerospace

BAE Systems plc

The Boeing Company

CACI International, Inc.

CAE Inc.

MERLIN SIMULATION, INC.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Textron Inc. (TRU Simulation + Training)

Rheinmetall AG