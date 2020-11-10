Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024
The "Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Aircraft Simulation and Training market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
Flight simulators artificially recreate the environment for pilot training purposes. They not only deliver the knowledge of flying, but also provide the pilot experience of reacting under emergency situations. Based on the type of simulator, the market is segmented into full flight simulator (FFS), flight training devices (FTD) and other simulators. The other simulators include fixed base simulators, computer-based simulators, cockpit procedures trainer (CPT), and part task trainer (PTT).
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Fixed-wing Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
The fixed-wing segment is currently dominating the market and is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the development and procurement of new aircraft models by the armed forces around the world. Governments are partnering with simulator and training providers to grow hand in hand. Technology advancement in AI (Artificial Intelligence) is becoming a significant facet of training in coming future. Also, new aircraft development programs by the OEMs are another propelling factor supporting the growth of this segment during the forecast period.
Asia Pacific to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth in military spending of the Asia Pacific countries is the major driving factor for its highest growth in the military aircraft market. Currently, this region is in the midst of political and territorial issue, which is generating demand for aircraft and UAVs for border surveillance and protection. Also, the countries are investing in the integration of the latest technologies to improve the effectiveness of the training. The innovation and need for advanced aircraft simulators is generating demand for military aircraft training and simulation in this region.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Military Aircraft Simulation and Training Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Simulator Type
5.1.1 Full Flight Simulator (FFS)
5.1.2 Flight Training Devices (FTD)
5.1.3 Other Simulators
5.2 Aircraft Type
5.2.1 Rotorcraft
5.2.2 Fixed-wing
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Rest of the World
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 L3 Technologies Inc.
6.2.2 Collins Aerospace
6.2.3 BAE Systems plc
6.2.4 The Boeing Company
6.2.5 CACI International, Inc.
6.2.6 CAE Inc.
6.2.7 MERLIN SIMULATION, INC.
6.2.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.2.9 Thales Group
6.2.10 Textron Inc. (TRU Simulation + Training)
6.2.11 Rheinmetall AG
6.2.12 Northrop Grumman Corporation
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
