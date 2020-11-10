Military Aviation MRO Market Outlook 2020 – Scope and Business Growth Overview by Regions, Latest Trends, and Opportunities Forecast to 2024
The “Military Aviation MRO Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Aviation MRO market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Scope of the Report:
MRO, or Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul includes all the services, which are conducted, in order to assure the safety and the airworthiness of the aircraft. MRO activities include routine check-ups of the aircraft, as well as a complete overhaul of the engine.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Engine MRO Segment to Dominate the Market in the Years to Come.
Engine MRO is an extremely important part of MRO and also the most expensive one. The increasing complexity of the engine parts and the increased number of military aircraft crashes due to engine failures have made the militaries to focus on frequent engine maintenance and periodic checks. Also, the engine is one of the components of the aircraft which has to be maintained regularly irrespective of whether it is flying or on the ground. All these factors are expected to increase the revenues for the engine segment in the years to come, making this segment to register the fastest growth during the forecast period.
North America will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
Currently, North America has the highest military aircraft fleet in the world, with the US having more than 13,000 military aircraft alone. The aging aircraft fleet of the country, coupled with various initiatives taken by the government to upgrade their military aircraft, will be the key growth drivers for the North America region’s market growth. The high military spending of the US will help the market in this regard. The US is planning to achieve 80% readiness rate for all military aircraft in the near future. Such initiatives are expected to propel the growth of MRO activities in the near future. Thus, the region is expected to show growth with the highest CAGR during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Military Aviation MRO Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 MRO Type
5.1.1 Engine MRO
5.1.2 Components MRO
5.1.3 Interior MRO
5.1.4 Airframe MRO
5.1.5 Modifications MRO
5.1.6 Field Maintenance
5.2 Aircraft Type
5.2.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft
5.2.2 Rotorcraft
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 Germany
5.3.2.2 United Kingdom
5.3.2.3 France
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 Japan
5.3.3.3 India
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Mexico
5.3.4.2 Brazil
5.3.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East and Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 Qatar
5.3.5.4 Egypt
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 The Boeing Company
6.4.2 BAE Systems plc
6.4.3 Elbit Systems Ltd.
6.4.4 Saab AB
6.4.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.6 General Atomics
6.4.7 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.8 DynCorp International
6.4.9 Pratt & Whitney
6.4.10 Rolls Royce plc
6.4.11 AAR Corporation
6.4.12 StandardAero
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
