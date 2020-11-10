Military Radar Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The "Military Radar Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. Military Radar market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Radars are used by armed forces for surveillance, to find targets and track their movements, and direct other weapons or countermeasures against them. Military radars are also used for navigation and as weather radars. The study includes radars used by the Navy (coastal radars, ship-based radars), Air Force (weather navigation radar, airborne radar, precision approach radar), Army (perimeter surveillance radars, long-range surveillance radars, fixed and movable land radars), and in space applications.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Airborne Radar Segment will Register the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
Over the years, the number of aerial attacks, globally, has increased and has led to significant investments on airborne radars. The increasing use of stealth aircraft and tactical UAVs is likely to support the growth of this segment even during the forecast period. The cost-effectiveness and ease of operations of unmanned platforms, when compared to manned platforms, have aided the rapid adoption of these unmanned systems in defense applications (for both surveillance and attack operations). Unmanned platforms are largely being deployed by military organizations in conflict regions across the world. Also, Tethered Aerostat Radar Systems are being used as a low-level airborne ground surveillance system in few countries. Such large-scale investments in R&D and the procurement of unmanned systems will continue to drive the military airborne radar market.
Large Investments on Military Radars is Expected from Countries Based in Asia-Pacific
The United States and Israel are the two key countries in terms of both production and operation of unmanned platforms and associated components. Currently, several countries in the Middle East and Asia (China, India, Iran, and Pakistan) are also spending on the indigenous development of UAVs and associated components for military applications. As of 2018, North America holds the major share in the military radar market. However, rising political tensions in Asia and the Middle East will result in countries based in these regions to procure and modernize their existing radar capabilities in the next few years. China, India, and Saudi Arabia are likely to generate the highest demand for military radars in the next few years.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Military Radar Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Application
5.1.1 Ground-based Radar
5.1.2 Naval Radar
5.1.3 Airborne Radar
5.1.4 Space-based Radar
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 US
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 Germany
5.2.2.2 UK
5.2.2.3 France
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 Latin America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Mexico
5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.2 UAE
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Vendor Market Share
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 Thales Group
6.4.2 Raytheon Company
6.4.3 BAE Systems
6.4.4 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.4.5 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
6.4.6 Northrop Grumman Corporation
6.4.7 Saab AB
6.4.8 Selex ES
6.4.9 Airbus SE
6.4.10 FLIR Systems
6.4.11 Kelvin Hughes (Hensoldt)
6.4.12 QinetiQ
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
