Military Radar Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

Scope of the Report:

Radars are used by armed forces for surveillance, to find targets and track their movements, and direct other weapons or countermeasures against them. Military radars are also used for navigation and as weather radars. The study includes radars used by the Navy (coastal radars, ship-based radars), Air Force (weather navigation radar, airborne radar, precision approach radar), Army (perimeter surveillance radars, long-range surveillance radars, fixed and movable land radars), and in space applications.

Market Overview:

The military radar market is projected to grow at a steady pace, with a CAGR of over 3%, during the forecast period.

– Advancements in range, detection, identification, and integration with other sensors, and adaptability to new missions, platforms, and environments are driving the demand for new military radars across the world.

– Growth in defense spending is supporting the market’s growth.

– The increasing use of UAVs, advanced ballistic missiles, and electronic warfare systems have forced several countries to enhance their radar capabilities. Major Key Players:

Thales Group

Raytheon Company

BAE Systems

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd

Northrop Grumman Corporation

Saab AB

Selex ES

Airbus SE

FLIR Systems

Kelvin Hughes (Hensoldt)