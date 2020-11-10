Military Transport Aircraft Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions
The "Military Transport Aircraft Market" report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Transport Aircraft market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market.
Scope of the Report:
Military cargo aircraft or transport aircraft are typically fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft that are used to carry troops, weapons, and other military equipment to any area of military operations across the world. Some military transport aircraft perform multi-role duties, such as aerial refueling, as well as rescue missions, and tactical, operational, and strategic airlifts onto unprepared runways. Transport aircraft modernization has been included in the report.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
Key Market Trends:
Fixed-wing Aircraft Segment will Dominate the Military Transport Aircraft market in the Future
Fixed-wing transport aircraft are defined usually by their range, payload, role, and speed. Fixed-wing transport aircraft are used for transporting fuel to support aerial refueling of fighter jets that have a limited flight endurance. Smaller military cargo aircraft are often used to transport military communications equipment as permanent or temporary platforms, or even as an air ambulance.
Countries, such as the United States, India, Russia, and the United Kingdom, are currently considering newer generation fixed-wing aircraft to replace its aging fleet or to expand its current fleet size. Growing defense budget allocation is likely to support the motive of the armed forces of these countries to purchase these new aircraft in the near future. In the past year, the United States launched a congressional mandated study in order to determine the number of military transport aircraft they require for supporting future military operations in the country.
Asia-Pacific will Experience Highest Growth
China and India play a major role in generating a huge demand for military aircraft in the region. Currently, both these countries are among the top five defense spending countries in the world. India is also considering to upgrade the Avro Hawker Siddeley HS748 fleet of transport aircraft. India also plans to replace a few aging transport aircraft with new C-295 aircraft. Over the years, China has successfully designed and developed its own heavy military transport aircraft Y-20. Recently, China Air Force received a batch consisting of five Y-20 aircraft. China is also expanding its special mission versions of Y-9 aircraft. Likewise, Japan also has 17 V-22 Osprey aircraft on orders, which are expected to be delivered during the forecast period. New Zealand also plans to replace its aging fleet of C-130J aircraft with KC-390 aircraft in the next few years. Increasing orders are likely to propel the Asia-Pacific military transport aircraft market to grow at a rapid pace during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Military Transport Aircraft Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 Market Drivers
4.3 Market Restraints
4.4 Industry Attractiveness- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Aircraft Type
5.1.1 Fixed-wing Aircraft
5.1.2 Rotary Aircraft
5.2 Geography
5.2.1 North America
5.2.1.1 United States
5.2.1.2 Canada
5.2.1.3 Rest of North America
5.2.2 Europe
5.2.2.1 France
5.2.2.2 United Kingdom
5.2.2.3 Russia
5.2.2.4 Rest of Europe
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
5.2.3.1 China
5.2.3.2 India
5.2.3.3 Japan
5.2.3.4 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.2.4 South America
5.2.4.1 Brazil
5.2.4.2 Rest of South America
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
5.2.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.2.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.2.5.3 South Africa
5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Vendor Market Share
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 Airbus SE
6.2.2 Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)
6.2.3 Leonardo SpA
6.2.4 Rostec
6.2.5 Lockheed Martin Corporation
6.2.6 Embraer SA
6.2.7 Ukroboronprom (Antonov)
6.2.8 United Aircraft Corporation (Ilyushin)
6.2.9 The Boeing Company
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
