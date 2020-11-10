Military Transport Aircraft Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Military Transport Aircraft Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Transport Aircraft market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Military cargo aircraft or transport aircraft are typically fixed wing and rotary wing aircraft that are used to carry troops, weapons, and other military equipment to any area of military operations across the world. Some military transport aircraft perform multi-role duties, such as aerial refueling, as well as rescue missions, and tactical, operational, and strategic airlifts onto unprepared runways. Transport aircraft modernization has been included in the report.

The global military transport aircraft market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 0.6% (approximate) during the forecast period, 2019-2024. The market is expected to reach a value of USD 25 billion by 2024.

Growing defense spending in Asia-Pacific and the Middle Eastern regions.

The market is also driven by the need for replacement of the aging fleet of transport aircraft, as few countries have aircraft that have been operational for over 50 years.

New aircraft programs, such as Ilyushin Il-112V, Xi’an Y-20, and Antonov An-188 can generate demand, as countries look for aircraft with advanced features. Major Key Players:

Airbus SE

Aviation Industry Corporation of China (AVIC)

Leonardo SpA

Rostec

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Embraer SA

Ukroboronprom (Antonov)

United Aircraft Corporation (Ilyushin)