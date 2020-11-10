Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024
The “Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.
Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244898
Scope of the Report:
The market study of military UGVs is confined to the use of UGVs in military sector only. The market is segmented based on application into Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, and Explosive Disposal. The Explosive Disposal segment includes Mine clearance and Bomb disposal applications of the UGVs.
Market Overview:
Major Key Players:
For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244898
Key Market Trends:
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Segment to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance segment of the market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance form a vital part of every military complex operations, success of military missions largely depend on platforms for ISR missions and to cater to this need defense companies are working closely with government agencies in development of UGVs that will play a vital role by providing combatants with additional surveillance and reconnaissance support. Also, the integration of advanced in technology with UGVs for better data acquisition and target identification have become another major investment area for the companies. In 2018, Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) developed a hybrid ground and air robotic system for border patrol, reconnaissance, and surveillance defence system, which combines land and aerial capabilities. The new system supports a variety of complex missions including intelligence, reconnaissance and surveillance, ambushes, target detection, and remote threat neutralization. Such developments in UGVs to support ISR missions are propelling the growth of the segment during the forecast period.
Middle East & Africa Region to Experience the Highest Growth During the Forecast Period
Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to have the highest growth during the forecast period. The Middle East and African countries are investing in modern defense, security, and infrastructure technologies. This has also led to various robotics companies to seize the opportunity for unmanned ground vehicles. Various companies in Israel, Qatar, Iran, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates among others are partnering with the major ground vehicle manufacturers to develop autonomous UGVs that will provide explosive devices’ removal assistance, help in reconnaissance missions and ammunition transportation and carry weapons to support combat missions. For instance, in early 2017, International Golden Group (IGG), an Abu Dhabi based company, signed a co-operation deal with Milrem Robotics for developing and arming unmanned ground vehicles (UGV). The increasing investments by the governments and companies of the region are acting as a major factor for the highest growth during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape:
Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.
Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) – https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244898
Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Covers Following Points in TOC:
1 INTRODUCTION
1.1 Study Deliverables
1.2 Study Assumptions
1.3 Scope of the Study
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Market Drivers
4.2 Market Restraints
4.3 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
4.3.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.3.3 Threat of New Entrants
4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products
4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Mobility
5.1.1 Wheeled
5.1.2 Tracked
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Combat
5.2.2 Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance
5.2.3 Explosive Disposal
5.3 Geography
5.3.1 North America
5.3.1.1 United States
5.3.1.2 Canada
5.3.2 Europe
5.3.2.1 United Kingdom
5.3.2.2 France
5.3.2.3 Germany
5.3.2.4 Russia
5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe
5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
5.3.3.1 China
5.3.3.2 India
5.3.3.3 Japan
5.3.3.4 South Korea
5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
5.3.4 Latin America
5.3.4.1 Brazil
5.3.4.2 Rest of Latin America
5.3.5 Middle East & Africa
5.3.5.1 United Arab Emirates
5.3.5.2 Saudi Arabia
5.3.5.3 South Africa
5.3.5.4 Israel
5.3.5.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Market Share Analysis
6.2 Company Profiles
6.2.1 General Dynamics Corporation
6.2.2 Rheinmetall AG
6.2.3 NEXTER Group
6.2.4 Oshkosh Corporation
6.2.5 Harris Corporation
6.2.6 ASELSAN AS
6.2.7 QinetiQ Group PLC
6.2.8 Cobham PLC
6.2.9 Milrem Robotics
6.2.10 Roboteam Ltd
6.2.11 Endeavour Robotics (FLIR Systems)
6.2.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
Contact Us:
Name: Ajay More
Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187
Email: [email protected]
Our Other Reports:
Self-healing Hydrogels Market Size and Share Analysis by Global Future Growth Rate, Developments Status, Trends, Industry Players Forecast 2020 to 2026 | Industry Research.co
MEMS Microphone Transducer Market Growth Analysis by Future Trends 2020 – Industry Size by Top Players, Development Plans, Business Share, Revenue and Opportunities till 2026
Healthcare Information System Market Size by Future Scope 2020 | Global Industry Revenue, Share, Future Demand Status, Growth Segmentations Analysis by Regions Forecast to 2026
Sepiolite Market 2020: Growing Tends in Global Regions with COVID-19 Pandemic Analysis, Growth Size and Share, Types and Applications, and Recent Development Status Forecast till 2026
Automotive Transmission Shafts Market Share with Growth Rate 2020-2026 | Industry Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact
Tile Adhesive Market 2020| Worldwide Overview by Industry Size, Market Share, Future Trends, Growth Factors and Leading Players Research Report Analysis till 2025
Urgent Care Centers Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Tennis Overgrips Market Size Analysis by Latest Trends 2020 | Global Industry Growth Factors, Revenue, CAGR Status, Leading Key Players Update, Business Share by Regions Forecast to 2026
Medication Management Market Size 2020- by Business Growth Rate, Global Share Estimation, Opportunities and Business Challenges, Emerging Trends, Business Prospects with Share Forecast to 2026
Epistaxis Market 2020 | by Growing Factors, Size, Global Opportunities by Leading Players, Top Countries Data, Demand Status, Regional Overview by CAGR Value, and Share Analysis till 2026
Multi-effect Skin Firming Apparatus Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026
Wine Packaging Boxes Market- 2020 Growth and Business Prospects, Industry Size Forecast by Share, Revenue, Development Status, Demand by Regions, Market Potentials Analysis till 2026