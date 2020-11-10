Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market Size Report 2020 | Global Challenges, Competitive Landscape, Market Statistics, Development Plans by Growth Factors Forecast to 2024

The “Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Military Unmanned Ground Vehicle market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Get a Sample Copy of the Report – https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/request-sample/14244898

Scope of the Report:

The market study of military UGVs is confined to the use of UGVs in military sector only. The market is segmented based on application into Combat, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance, and Explosive Disposal. The Explosive Disposal segment includes Mine clearance and Bomb disposal applications of the UGVs.

Market Overview:

The unmanned ground vehicle market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of above 12% during the forecast period.

– In recent times, many nations, notably the NATO members, have begun to invest heavily in autonomous military systems. Though the focus had been largely on the unmanned aerial vehicles, the investments in the development of UGVs have also grown in recent times. This is acting as a major driving factor for the growth of military unmanned ground vehicle market.

– The need for reducing the number of fatalities and protection of soldiers on the battlefield is driving the demand for UGVs. Major Key Players:

General Dynamics Corporation

Rheinmetall AG

NEXTER Group

Oshkosh Corporation

Harris Corporation

ASELSAN AS

QinetiQ Group PLC

Cobham PLC

Milrem Robotics

Roboteam Ltd

Endeavour Robotics (FLIR Systems)