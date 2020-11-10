Milk Packaging Market Size 2020 – Latest Demand Insights, and On-going Trends Analysis by Top Manufacturers, and Growth Status Forecast to 2024

The “Milk Packaging Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Milk Packaging market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The packaging of milk is an important aspect to protect, carry, and market in order to sustain its freshness and convenient form of the product. There are various packaging types which are used for packaging milk, such as bottles, cans, and pouches. The trends associated with the packaging types vary with respect to country and region. There are diverse reasons for good packaging of milk like safety, information, ease of storage & handling, and distribution damages.

Market Overview:

The global milk packaging market is expected to register a CAGR of 2.95% during the forecast period (2019 – 2024). Milk packaging contributes to almost one-third of the global dairy packaging demand, followed by packaging for cheese and frozen varieties of milk or milk products.

– More than 70% of the fresh milk packaging is contributed by HDPE bottles, leading to lesser demand for glass bottle packaging. The trend of on-the-go consumption, the convenience of the easy pour, the appealing packaging quality, health awareness showcased by drinkable dairy-like, soy-based and sour milk, have created a significant demand for milk packaging.

– Increasing awareness about eco-friendly materials has created significant traction in global milk packaging. The paperboard segment is projected to be the fastest growing milk packaging material, due to its recyclable property. Major Key Players:

