Mining Equipment Market Share Forecast Report 2020 – Emerging Status, SWOT Analysis, Future Prospects and Size Estimations Analysis with Regions

The “Mining Equipment Market” report provides overview of competitive landscape analysis, major trends, and key regional development status. The rapidly changing market scenario and initial and future assessment of the impact is covered in the report. Mining Equipment market report highlights details on the leading players of the market, along with various liable aspects related and connected with the market. The companies have been profiled on the basis of their key facts, business description, products and services, financial overview, SWOT analysis, and key developments.

Scope of the Report:

The global mining equipment market has been segmented by type and application.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Asia-Pacific to Lead the Mining Equipment Market

The Asia-Pacific region has been witnessing a rise in extraction and mining of metals and minerals, owing to rapid industrialization & technological advancements, urbanization, and rising energy demands. The mining industry in Asia-Pacific exhibits large-scale excavation because of the advances in the technology of mining equipment.

The market is witnessing technological advancements, like advanced mining equipment, automated conveyor systems, and more effective crushing machinery. Growing demand from the coal mining industry, owing to rising energy demand in the region, especially in South East Asian countries, China, and India, is propelling the demand for mining equipment in the region.

The demand for underground mining equipment in Asia-Pacific is majorly influenced by depleting surface mineral reserves and rise in a number of mining activities in countries, such as China, Australia, and India. According to the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), China is the world’s biggest consumer of primary materials, including minerals and metal ores, owing to which the market for underground mining equipment is also growing in China.

Active Mineral Exploration Sites across the Globe

Increase in the number of mineral exploration sites and the resulting demand for advanced processing machinery have contributed to the growth in mineral processing mining equipment. The equipment used in mineral mining consists of majorly surface crusher, mineral refining machines, and heavy earthmover equipment, like bulldozers, excavators, dumper trucks, etc.

During 2017-18, Canada alone had 22% of the active mineral exploration sites across the world followed by Australia with 20% and Africa with 12%.

The Canadian mining industry is one of the largest, producing more than 60 minerals and metals. Mining activities in the country have been increasing over the past three years. In 2017, the mining industry alone has contributed a value of USD 97 billion towards the country’s GDP. A significant share of the world’s largest mining companies, such as Barrick Gold, Goldcorp and Saskatchewan Inc., is headquartered in Canada. In addition to this, the mining industry accounted for 19% of the country’s exports. Canada also ranks first in the production of Potash, second in Uranium and Niobium and third in production of Nickel, Gemstones, Indium, Aluminum, and Platinum group metals.

Competitive Landscape:

Most of the companies present in the market are efficient at the technological front, but require significant support for enhancing their services and expanding their businesses. Thus, mergers and acquisitions offer significant opportunities to gain the attention of a large number of providers across developed regions.

Mining Equipment Market Covers Following Points in TOC:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 INTRODUCTION

4.2 Market Trends

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Market Drivers

4.5 Market Restraints

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type

5.1.1 Surface Mining Equipment

5.1.2 Underground Mining Equipment

5.1.3 Mineral Processing Equipment

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Metal Mining

5.2.2 Mineral Mining

5.2.3 Coal Mining

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Russia

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.3.1 India

5.3.3.2 China

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Other Countries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Vendor Market Share

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 Caterpillar Inc.

6.2.2 Komatsu Ltd.

6.2.3 Liebherr Group

6.2.4 Sandvik

6.2.5 Hitachi Construction Machinery Co. Ltd..

6.2.6 Atlas Copco

6.2.7 Metso Corp.

6.2.8 Outotec

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

